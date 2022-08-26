High school roundup: Union Grove's Roberts impressive at elite Pirate Invitational

Is there any girl in Wisconsin playing better golf at the high school level than Norah Roberts?

We highly doubt it.

The Union Grove High School senior had another impressive performance Friday, shooting a 5-under-par 67 at Thornberry Creek at Oneida in Hobart to win the elite Pirate Invitational.

The 12-team tournament, hosted by Bay Port, featured seven of the top-10 ranked Division 1 teams in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin preseason poll and two others who received votes in the poll.

The top-ranked team, Westosha Central, continued its own spectacular season by winning the tournament with 323, two shots ahead of No. 2 Middleton (325). The Broncos, ranked third, also totaled 325, but lost the WIAA tiebreaker to finish third.

Roberts began her round with a bogey, then countered that with a pair of birdies on the next two holes. She had two more back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes and carded a 3-under 33 on the front nine.

Roberts had seven pars and two birdies on the back nine for a 34 to complete her 67, which was four strokes better than the runner-up, freshman Payton Haugen of Brookfield East. Junior Kylie Walker of Westosha Central was third with a 72.

Broncos senior Allie McBryde had a strong round, shooting a 77 that included three birdies. She tied Westosha’s Katelyn Walker for sixth and won the WIAA tiebreaker. Lexi Manteufel, the only junior in Union Grove’s lineup, also had three birdies and shot a 79 to tie with two others for 10th. She was 12th on the tiebreaker.

“Norah was solid as always,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “To play in an elite tournament like this and come out in (a tie for) second is pretty awesome — it shows where we’re at.

"We’re a team that can compete and with a player like Norah, it’s always a possibility (to win). The girls are starting to put it together.”

Cross country

RACINE COUNTY INVITATIONAL: Union Grove's boys and girls teams shined at the Racine County Invitational Friday at the Burlington School Forest.

The Broncos won both the girls and boys team events and produced the top overall finish in the girls invite through Riley Kayler.

Kayler finished the 5,000-meter course in 20:59.89 to win the Junior/Senior race. The next closest finisher to the Union Grove senior was her teammate, Ashley Lamers, who had the top time in the Freshman/Sophomore race (21:08.76). Ashley finished ahead of her junior sister, Brooklyn, who finished sixth overall and third in the junior and senior category (22:18.57).

Akira Hancock led the pace for Waterford's second-place finish, taking second in the Freshman/Sophomore race and third overall (21:36.45). The sophomore was followed by Sydney Younk (22:00.9) and Lucy Younk (22:18.64) who placed fifth and seventh overall, respectively.

Burlington's top time came from Jenna Bebow. The junior finished fifth in the Junior/Senior race and eighth overall (22:54.55). Senior Aubryn Boyd finished seventh in the Junior/Senior race and 10th overall (23:00.95).

Catholic Central senior Anastassya Murphy finished second in the Junior/Senior race and fourth overall (21:51.06). Sophomore Emma Bond placed fourth in the Freshman/Sophomore race and 11th overall (23:01.51).

Mary Weisensel led Horlick to their top result, finishing 17th in the Junior/Senior race and 27th overall (26.16.39).

Racine Lutheran's Sarah Seils finished 12th (24:30.85) and Park's Whitney Robbins finished 25th (31:18.23) in the Junior/Senior race.

Union Grove won the girls team competition with an overall time of 1:51:31.7, ahead of Waterford (1:52:52.5). Burlington finished third (2:02:13.8), Catholic Central finished fourth (2:03:36.8) and Horlick finished fifth (2:56:28.1).

Ryan Peplinski helped lead Union Grove to the overall boys championship. The senior ran a time of 18:51.17 to finish second overall. Sophomore Killian Helt finished with the top time (19:28.9) in the Freshman/Sophomore race.

Waterford senior Trevor Zabrowski finished with the top overall boys' time, finishing in 18:51.17, and he was followed by his senior teammate, John Czajka (19:12.85), who finished third overall.

Horlick sophomore Giovanni Maccanelli finished second in the Freshman/Sophomore race and fifth overall (19:29.96). Burlington senior Casey Dorn finished fourth in the Junior/Senior race and sixth overall (19:45.19). Lutheran sophomore Vincent Marani was fifth in the Freshman/Sophomore race (20:36.1). Park's top finisher was sophomore Myles Mapp, who was eighth in the Freshman/Sophomore race (20:51.26).

Union Grove's overall boys time was 1:40:30.6, ahead of Waterford (1:41:37.2). Burlington finished third (1:45:11.4), Horlick finished fourth (1:46:42.9), Park finished fifth (1:49:38.7) and Lutheran finished sixth (1:52:49.2).