High school roundup: Union Grove wins soccer battle of county unbeatens

It was the battle of undefeated Racine County high school boys soccer teams Thursday in a nonconference match between Union Grove and Case.

What turned out to be a defensive battle featured just one goal, with the state-ranked Broncos scoring in the second half to win 1-0 at Case.

Both teams went scoreless in the first half — something neither team was accustomed to. Union Grove (6-0) had its first empty first half of the season in its previous match against Waukesha North, and the Eagles (5-1) were shut out only once, in the first half by Shoreland Lutheran in the Case quadrangular.

It wasn’t until the 58th minute that the Broncos, ranked sixth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, were able to put a ball in the net.

Freshman forward Niall Hagen scored the goal, off a pass by senior midfielder Matt Lee.

Case coach Gregg Anderle said there was an offside call waved off on the play by the official, but he still had effusive praise for the Broncos and his own team.

“Union Grove is ranked for a good reason,” Anderle said. “This was our biggest test of the season. I told the boys that I was not a believer until this test. They lost this match, but they passed that test.

“I am very proud of their effort and performance tonight.”

Broncos coach Sean Jung also had praise for the Eagles’ effort, commending the play of Case’s defense throughout the match.

“They play a very high backline,” Jung said. “It takes a lot of patience and discipline to take them down.”

The Broncos went into the match without a few key pieces, with three seniors missing from the lineup with various injuries, but other players filled in well, Jung said.

“We were shuffling players into the center mid and trying to manage as best as we can,” Jung said. “We weren’t as dangerous as we are capable of being. We wanted to make sure we were solid defensively.”

Leading the charge on the Broncos’ defense was the center back duo of Gavin Fox and Jackson Zimmerman, who Jung said played excellent in the match, and goalkeeper Hayden McDougal (three saves).

“Neither team had a decisive edge or dominance in any area of the match,” Anderle said. “I give credit to them for the win. We will learn a lot from this match and will become stronger for it.”

Boys volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, WILMOT 2: Outside hitters Ty Geschke and Hudson Dresen had big nights, as did setter Caeden Eichner, as the Broncos outlasted the Panthers 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 15-10 Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Wilmot.

It was Eichner who set the tone for Union Grove (2-0 overall and SLC), coach Jamie Anderson said, with 52 assists, eight digs and two aces.

“I was really impressed with the play of Caeden,” Anderson said. “He worked so hard today and set an amazing match.”

Geschke and Dresen were the beneficiaries of Eichner’s excellence, each putting down 19 kills and one block. Dresen added seven digs and three aces and Geschke had 12 digs.

Middle hitter Zachary Montgomery had 12 kills, two blocks and two aces and fellow middle Jack Waters “set the defense,” Anderson said, with four blocks.

Libero James May led the back-line defense with 20 digs and added four aces.

“We played with a lot of poise and resilience,” Anderson said.

BURLINGTON 3, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 0: The Demons served well to offset an otherwise average performance and beat St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie 25-13, 25-20, 25-19 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at St. Catherine’s.

Burlington (5-9, 2-0 SLC) was led by James Pirocanac and Wren Dietz with seven kills each, Braeden Tomczyk with 12 assists, Mason Tomczyk with five aces, Pirocanac with two blocks and Jackson Phillips with 15 digs.

“We didn’t play the cleanest tonight, but we had good ball control and served really well,” Demons coach Mike Jones said. “We blocked fairly well, too.”

The Angels (0-5, 0-2) were led by Tristan Ropiak with six kills, seven digs and three blocks, Drew Schoneman with four kills and seven digs, Sam Pitrof with four kills and three blocks and Caleb Scott with four blocks.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines struggled in their first two sets and lost to the Falcons 25-7, 25-7, 25-18 Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

No statistics were available for Waterford (1-2, 0-2 SLC) Thursday night.

Westosha is 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the SLC.

Cross country

SLC RELAYS: The girls’ race of the Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Lake Geneva was very close among the top three teams, while the boys’ race had a runaway winner.

The top three girls’ teams finished just 15.7 seconds apart, with host Badger winning the girls title with a combined time (top five runners) of 1:51:18.2. Union Grove was second in 1:51:27.6 and Waterford was third in 1:51:33.9.

Union Grove senior Riley Kayler was the top runner among juniors and seniors, finishing in 21:09.47, and she was second overall behind freshman-sophomore winner Molly Deering of Badger (20:44.64). Junior Lia Peterson (22:28.20) was eighth among juniors/seniors and sophomore Ashley Lamers (22:34.91) was seventh among freshmen/sophomores.

Waterford was led by sophomores Akira Hancock (21:21.22) and Sydney Younk (21:26.48), who were second and fourth among freshmen/sophomores, and senior Lucy Younk, seventh among juniors/seniors (22:23.91).

Burlington was sixth (1:58:56.0), led by junior Jenna Bebow (21:47.85), who was fourth among juniors/seniors.

In the boys’ race, Union Grove was third in 1:40:36.9, more than seven minutes behind the winning Badgers (1:33:07.7) and nearly two minutes behind runner-up Westosha Central (1:38:43.1).

Senior Ryan Peplinski (18:42.05) was eighth overall (the top 10 runners were juniors or seniors) to lead the Broncos and sophomore teammates Killian Helt (20:01.01) and Jaden Talley (20:30.41) were the top two freshmen/sophomore finishers.

Waterford (1:44:26.7) was fifth and was led by senior Trevor Zabrowski (18:34.81), who was fifth overall. Sophomore Gavin Dennhof (22:00.47) was fifth among freshmen/sophomores.

Burlington was seventh (1:46:04.0), led by senior Casey Dorn (19:20.93), 10th among juniors/seniors, and sophomore Jaiden Matsche (20:59.45), third among freshmen/sophomores.

Badger senior Jackson Albanese was the overall winner in 16:30.05, nearly two seconds ahead of teammate and runner-up Daniel Martinez (18:21.14).

WHITNALL INVITATIONAL: The Catholic Central girls took fourth place at the Whitnall Invitational Thursday at Hales Corners Park.

Anastassya Murphy led the Lady Toppers with a time of 21:06 to finish fourth. Emma Bond finished 21st in 24:14 and Eva Lynch (24:51) and Clara Henderson (25:05) took 24th and 25th.

The boys team did not compete in the meet.