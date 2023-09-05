It was another classic match Tuesday between the Union Grove and Waterford high school girls volleyball teams.

This time, however, it was the Broncos making the big comeback.

The Wolverines were a point away from winning the match in the fifth set at 14-10 Tuesday, but Union Grove scored six straight points behind the serving of freshman defensive specialist Alina Keller and beat Waterford 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 15-25, 16-14 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.

Last year, the Wolverines trailed two sets to one and came back to win 3-2.

Union Grove (9-4, 2-0 SLC) won the first two sets with the help of Waterford errors, then the Wolverines (3-4, 1-1) flipped the match and took advantage of Broncos mistakes to rally to win the third set, then take the fourth set.

“We stepped on the court tonight ready to compete,” Broncos coach Abbie Hogan said. “We were in control of sets 1 and 2 and executed our plays.

“In Set 3, we gave Waterford many points resulting from our unforced errors and our side-out execution took a tumble as well. This continued into set 4.”

In the fifth set, the Broncos took a 4-0 lead, but Waterford scored five straight points to go ahead 5-4, then took the set to match point.

That’s when Keller took over, getting the Wolverines off-balance and helping Union Grove take the match.

“She led the last six points with her aggressive serving, which is impressive for a freshman, especially under such a tremendous amount of pressure,” Hogan said.

Waterford coach Ashley Ingish thought her team had the edge in the fifth set.

“In the fifth set, we quickly found ourselves down before getting a service run and taking the lead,” Ingish said. “We continued to battle and took the lead. We thought we had the match won a couple of times, but it didn’t shake out that way.

“That’s just how things go in sports — you have to keep grinding until the game is over.”

Senior outside hitter Natalie Pitts led the Broncos’ offense with 16 kills and she added three blocks. Senior right-side hitter Sydney Pinnow added 11 kills and junior middle hitter Samantha Torresin and sophomore setter Lindsay Noll combined for eight kills. Noll also had 33 assists and helped on defense with 11 digs.

Senior libero Carolina Kasuboski had her service game on with eight aces and she led the defense with 19 digs.

“Carolina Kasuboski played phenomenal defensive game and dominated big plays,” Hogan said.

Junior hitter Brooke Draskovich came off the bench for the Wolverines and had five blocks in three sets, “which was a huge momentum builder for us,” Ingish said.

Senior outside hitter Ellie Michel had a career-high 21 kills for Waterford.

BURLINGTON 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Demons continued their strong play with another sweep in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Beloit.

Burlington (9-4, 2-0 SLC) swept Beloit Memorial (1-5, 0-2 SLC) in consistent fashion, winning 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 for its fourth straight victory.

“Some great offensive efficiency numbers along with tough serving allowed the Demons to keep constant pressure and control the style of play,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said.

Outside hitter Ellie McGinley led the Demons with seven kills and Caitlyn Flees added four kills and two aces. Setters Ella Safar and Lilly Dempkey each finished with nine assists, with Dempkey adding four digs.

Libero Kati Berezowitz had seven assists, seven digs and three aces, and Katherine Deisher and Sophie Stoughton also had three aces each for Burlington, which received honorable mention in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

CASE 3, KENOSHA BRADFORD 1: The Eagles showed what they are capable of with a healthy lineup during Tuesday's Southeast Conference match at Case.

The Eagles, playing with their full roster available for the first time this season, won 25-16, 18-25, 25-17, 25-14.

"After working out some kinks early on we really started to find a groove and the consistency that we've been looking for," Case coach Alex Moe said.

Lauren Korth delivered in her return from illness with eight kills, 10 digs and three aces. Elise Webster led the Eagles defensively with 15 digs and provided seven aces. Grace Johansen added a team-best 22 assists.

Carly LaPlante had a strong game for Case with nine kills and two blocks, and she picked up her game the longer the match went, Moe said.

"We were looking for a spark and (LaPlante) brought it with her effort to make herself available in the offense, which really helped pick us up to close out the match," Moe said.

OAK CREEK 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels lost to the state-ranked Knights 25-5, 25-8, 25-14 in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Oak Creek.

Mikayla Sims led Horlick (4-6, 0-2 SEC) with four kills and five blocks. McKenna Anderson added five digs and five aces.

The Rebels made strides in the later stages of the match against Oak Creek (10-2, 2-0), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

"I was proud of all my girls tonight," Horlick co-coach Corbyn Thornton said. "We are figuring out who we are and I see more improvement in the future."

FRANKLIN 3, PARK 0: The Panthers made the state-ranked Sabers work for all three sets in a 25-11, 25-9, 25-15 Southeast Conference match at Park.

Maria Sorenson led Park (1-7, 0-2 SEC) with three kills and added two digs, a block and an ace. Vanessa Talbert had five blocks and two aces. Amaya Rogers had a team-best four assists and added five digs and five blocks against Franklin (6-4, 2-0), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

"Overall, I don’t think the score reflects the level of play that happened tonight," Park coach Samantha Thomas said. "We’re continuing to push our way back into this conference and play competitively with other teams.

"But to do so we need to work on finishing, staying consistent throughout the match and fine tuning some specific volleyball skills."

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, ST. JOSEPH 2: The Lady Toppers earned a thrilling 25-11, 25-14, 17-25, 25-27, 17-15 victory over the Lancers in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.

Myah Ramsey led the Lady Toppers (2-2, 1-0 MCC) with 14 kills and nine aces. Molly Brauer and Tenley Loos each added 11 kills, and Jayden Garrett finished with 33 assists against St. Joseph (1-5, 0-1).

“Myah delivered in big moments,” Catholic Central coach Amanda Nevins said. “Molly and Tenley kept the Lancers' blockers on their toes.”

Paige Kerkhoff had 18 digs.

Boys soccer

ELKHORN 4, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos were unable to find a breakthrough in a battle of state-ranked teams in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Union Grove.

The Elks (7-0-0, 2-0-0 SLC), ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, opened the scoring in the 16th minute off a direct header from a corner kick. It wouldn't be long before they added to their lead with a long-range shot nestling into the side netting for a 2-0 lead.

The Broncos (3-2-0, 0-2-0), ranked ninth in Division 2, made adjustments at halftime to up their attacking pressure and get back into the match. The switch into a 3-5-2 formation nearly paid off but 25 minutes worth of sustained attack with multiple shots on target never found the back of the net.

"We were outplayed in the first half," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "We had to adjust something and it was a much better second half. We had at least six or seven shots on frame.

"We just ran out of gas and never got the goal we needed to give us a boost of adrenaline."

The Elks broke through with two goals on counterattacks in the 70th and 76th minutes to cement the win.

Union Grove freshman keeper Finn Jacobs made seven saves.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines were shut out in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Waterford.

Westosha Central (5-0-1, 2-0-0 SLC), ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, scored three goals in each half to shut out Waterford (1-5-2, 0-2-0).

“Westosha was a flat-out more technical team than us,” Wolverines coach Andrew Cresswell said. “All their players can play and make good decisions on the ball. We just aren't there yet as a program. Nothing we can do but keep our head down and continue to work each day to get to that level.”

The Falcons took the lead seven minutes into the game, then added goals in the 28th and 35th minutes. Westosha's second-half goals all came in a 10-minute span from the 58th to 68th minutes.

Brady Hearden made 10 saves for the Wolverines.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 8, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons had a difficult time matching the pace of the Badgers in Tuesday's Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.

The Badgers (2-3-1, 2-0-0 SLC) opened the scoring in the 16th minute and took a 4-0 lead into the half against the Demons (2-3-0, 1-1-0).

The second half opened slowly, but the Badgers struck twice in the span of 54 seconds in the 53rd minute to open the margin to 6-0. They added goals in the 63rd and 72nd minutes to end the game early on the mercy rule.

WHITEWATER 1, PARK 0: The Panthers and Whippets were scoreless until the final minute Tuesday, but Park inadvertently put the ball in its own net to give Whitewater a nonconference victory at Whitewater.

The Panthers (0-1-1) hit the crossbar and the post in the first half as the match was 0-0 at the half.

With 30 seconds left in the match, on a throw-in by Whitewater (3-1-0), a Park defender tried to hit a header to clear the ball, but he mishit it and put the ball in his own net.

“The result was pretty cruel, but that's how the game goes sometimes,” Panthers coach Cameron Pope said. “We probably deserved better.

“We played well, passed and moved well, but just couldn't find the back of their net. I thought a goalless draw would be disappointing, but the goal we conceded really stung.”

Girls golf

UNION GROVE: The Broncos had just two players in the field Tuesday in the University Ridge Invitational, hosted by Brookfield Central at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.

Freshman Alana Keevers had the low score for Union Grove for the first time, shooting an 89 to tie for 27th. Senior Lexi Manteufel shot a 90 and tied for 31st.

Westosha Central, the top-ranked Division 1 team in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, won the team title with 327, but just barely edged fourth-ranked Bay Port (329), fifth-ranked Brookfield East (331) and second-ranked Middleton (332).

Payton Haugen of Brookfield East was the medalist with a 1-under-par 71.

Westosha’s Kylie Walker shot over par for the first time this season, carding a 4-over 76, and tied defending WIAA state champion Izzy Stricker of Waunakee and Madison Haugen of East for fifth. Walker was fifth on the tiebreaker.

Walker’s twin sister, Katelyn, shot a 2-over 74 and took fourth on a tiebreaker.

ELKHORN 203, WATERFORD 213: Wolverines’ senior Sydney Norgal was the medalist with a 49 Tuesday, but the Elks won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.

The top four players for Waterford all shot under 60 — sophomore Grace Rupert added a 51, senior Bri Flock had a 54 and senior Myia Moritz-Lang shot a 59.

Kate Krauklis and Madison Monroe each shot a 50 for Elkhorn.

Girls tennis

PRAIRIE 7, ST. CATHERINE'S/LUTHERAN 0: The Hawks won all seven matches in straight sets in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Lockwood Park.

Prairie won all three doubles matches 6-0, 6-0, with Salisia Servantez and Shritha Reddy winning at No. 1 doubles, Evelyn Kane and Hiba Rahman winning at No. 2 and Caroline Berkey and Georgia Swedberg winning at No. 3 .

At No. 1 singles, Lily Jorgenson won 6-0, 6-0 over Michelle Perez. Laini Alexander won 6-1, 6-0 over Nylah Kraus at No. 2 singles, Sophia Baptista won 6-1, 6-0 over Claire Mathew at No. 3 singles and Isabelle Grotmol won 6-2, 6-1 over Marissa Feursten at No. 4 singles.