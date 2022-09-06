High school roundup: Union Grove girls golf team beats state's best at University Ridge

In a field of the best high school girls golf teams in the state, Union Grove bested them all Tuesday.

The Broncos, behind senior Norah Roberts and junior Lexi Manteufel, won the Brookfield Central Invitational played at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.

Union Grove, ranked second in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, totaled 315 strokes on the course that’s the annual site of the WIAA State Championships. Top-ranked Westosha Central and third-ranked Middleton tied for second at 322 and Middleton took second on the WIAA tiebreaker.

The 12-team tournament was loaded. Also playing in the invitation-only event were four other top-10 Division 1 teams (No. 5 Arrowhead, No. 6 Waunakee, No. 9 Tomah, No. 10 Bay Port), the top Division 2 team (Prescott), and two teams receiving Division 1 honorable mention.

“It was great to finish first at this tournament, which was loaded with good teams,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said.

Roberts was her steady self, shooting an even-par 72 to tie for second place with two other players, junior Kylie Walker of Westosha Central and junior Vivian Cressman of Middleton. Roberts was fourth on the tiebreaker.

Brin Neumann of Tomah was the medalist with a 2-under 70.

The Broncos began on the back nine at University Ridge and totaled 149 on their first nine holes as Roberts shot a 1-under-par 35 and Manteufel shot a 34 (three birdies).

When they came around to begin their second nine, they started having a little more trouble. Roberts had birdies on holes 2 and 3 to go to 3-under, but bogeyed No. 4 and finished bogey-bogey for a 1-over 37 and her 72.

“We limped to the finish,” Swanson said. “We ran out of gas and the (second) nine was rough for everybody after coming off a long weekend.

“We could have shot better today, but to win with 315 was pretty crazy.”

Manteufel was one of the keys to the victory, even though she shot a 40 on her second nine. Her 74 was her high-school best score, beating a 76 she had at last year’s sectional.

Senior Allie McBryde shot an 84 with a pair of birdies to finish 22nd and senior Larah Hood-Brennan finished with an 85, which included a birdie, to take 24th. Hood-Brennan’s score was impressive, considering that last year at the state tournament on this course, she shot a 128.

“Lexi was outstanding, Norah was steady and it was special for Larah,” Swanson said. “(Hood-Brennan) will be huge for us if we want to have success the rest of the way.”

CASE: Junior Leslie Million shot a 95 to lead the Eagles Tuesday at the Franklin Invitational at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin.

Million tied for 30th and finished 31st after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied. Senior Josie Harris shot a 102 to finish 40th.

Case finished 13th with 421 strokes in the 16-team field.

Brookfield East won the tournament with 335 and Oconomowoc was second with 336. Hannah Dunk of Milton was the medalist with a 1-under-par 71.

Boys soccer

UNION GROVE 3, BURLINGTON 1: The Broncos allowed an early goal to the Demons, but rallied win a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Union Grove.

The victory gave Union Grove (5-0, 2-0 SLC), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, its first 5-0-0 start in program history, but the match didn’t start very well.

Burlington (1-5, 1-1 SLC) threw an early haymaker when Benjamin Graham scored a goal 20 seconds into the match. Graham received a pass from Devin Melchiorre and promptly fired a shot from 30 yards that hit the goal post and ricocheted in.

“They just jumped on us and we had a slight miscommunication,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said about the early goal. “It was a phenomenal strike and it just set the tone for the rest of the game.”

“It was an excellent goal from them,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. “That gave us a lot of energy and a little confidence.”

Union Grove responded and tied the match in the eighth minute when Dylan Kenyon scored off an assist from Jackson Barber.

After the teams went into halftime still tied at 1-1, Jung switched his team’s formation to a 3-5-2 in order to generate more pressure on Burlington’s defense. Three minutes into the second half, the strategy paid off as the Broncos took the lead on an unassisted goal from Tobin Van de Water.

In the 73rd minute, Barber buried a penalty kick to seal the win for the Broncos.

The Demons had chances to score throughout the second half, but were unable to find the back of the net on any shots, Cacciotti said.

Union Grove goalkeeper Hayden McDougal finished the match with three saves.

Despite being unbeaten, Jung is still not pleased with how his team has played early in the season.

“We’re just not in good form right now,” Jung said. “I’ve been in a place where we didn’t have high standards, so I guess I’m happier to be here.”

Despite the slow start to the season for the Demons, Cacciotti is still hopeful for the remainder of the season.

“Coming up against a ranked team, you test yourself a little bit and we played well,” Cacciotti said. “They’re playing well and it’s coming together. We just have to put those last couple of pieces together and hope for some better results.”

Burlington goalkeeper Caden Vargo finished with eight saves.

WATERFORD 6, WILMOT 2: The Wolverines had a potent offensive attack to defeat the Panthers Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Wilmot.

“We definitely had some nervous points in that game where it did not look pretty and we got away with a thing or two,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “But at the same time, there were some really solid positives.”

Junior forward Chris Bird opened the scoring for the Wolverines (3-6-0, 1-1-0 SLC) with a goal in the 16th minute. Ayden Krumnow added a second goal in the 19th minute and Owen Hoffman scored in the 28th minute to give Waterford a 3-0 lead at the half.

Krumnow scored his second goal in the 45th minute in the second half to make it 4-0, but Wilmot (0-6-1, 0-2-0) cut the lead in half when James Kiraly scored goals in the 47th and 55th minutes.

“In the second half, we got a little overconfident and left the door open for James Kiraly on their team,” Cresswell said. “I give credit to him, too. When we slept, he took advantage. That guy had a motor that never quit and he played one heck of a game.”

Freshman midfielder Colin Lepisto added some insurance with a goal in the 72nd minute and sophomore forward Owen Lewandowski closed out the match in the 76th minute.

“(Lewandowski) has been fantastic for us so far,” Cresswell said. “Today, he showed it off by getting to the end line to put in cross after cross. It was nice to see him get rewarded with a beautiful left-footed curler into the right corner from the top of the box.

“For how much work he has put in, that goal is long overdue.”

Jay Clarksen made seven saves in goal for Waterford.

Girls volleyball

BURLINGTON 3, UNION GROVE 0: In a battle of state-ranked teams, the Demons moved to 2-0 in Southern Lakes Conference play with a sweep of the Broncos Tuesday night at Burlington.

Burlington (11-3, 2-0 SLC) pulled away from Union Grove (11-2, 0-2 SLC) late in the first set on the way to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 victory.

The Demons entered the match ranked fourth in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, while the Broncos were ranked ninth.

“We had low offense efficiency tonight as a team, but were able to come away with a win with strong defense and ball control,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “Our middles (Abby Alan and Caitlyn Flees) were able to provide timely kills and blocking.”

Alan led the Demons with nine kills and two aces, Kenna Kornely had eight kills, Flees had a match-high three blocks and added five kills, and Ella Safar had 25 assists. Defensively, Kati Berezowitz (14) and Molly Berezowitz (13) combined for 27 digs.

Union Grove was led by Sydney Ludvigsen, who finished with four kills and nine digs. Carolina Kasuboski added eight digs and five aces, Sophia Rampulla had four kills and three blocks, and Madison Cimbalnik had a team-high eight assists.

“We fought hard during set one, keeping the score tied at many points in the game,” Union Grove coach Abbie Hogan said. “They played as a family consisting of loud and positive energy.”

WATERFORD 3, ELKHORN 0: The Wolverines had another strong night serving as they dominated the Elks for a 25-9, 25-9, 25-21 victory in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Waterford (5-5, 2-0 SLC) had 18 aces and just 10 errors on 74 serves (86.5%), led by Sonya Nielsen with six aces and Isabel Floryance with four.

Wolverines coach Ashley Ingish said both parts of the service game, serving and receiving, were on point in the match.

“Tonight was a great team win for us,” Ingish said. “We talk about the importance of the serve and pass game quite often.

“Serving has been one of our strengths this season, and tonight was no different. Serve receive was also the highest it has been this season, as we averaged a 2.03 on serve receive, with three players passing a perfect 3.0.”

Floryance also was a key on offense as she had 12 kills and just two errors on 25 attacks for a .400 hitting percentage. Waterford had 25 kills overall and just six errors on 82 attacks and hit .232 as a team, surpassing Ingish’s offensive goal.

Nielsen had 17 assists and Reagan Jones (11 digs) and Maya Weinkauf (eight digs) led the defense.

CASE 3, KENOSHA BRADFORD 1: The Eagles earned their second Southeast Conference win of the season Tuesday at Kenosha.

Case (7-6, 2-1 SEC) defeated Bradford 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 25-8.

“We started very slow and flat but fought through some communication errors and were able to finish strong,” Case coach Alex Moe said. “We still need to get more consistent and come out strong right away, but it seems like we get better at that every match. We are moving in the right direction.”

Natalie Harris played a solid all-around match and led the Eagles’ offense and defense with 14 kills, seven aces and 19 digs. Brianna Bigelow and Kylee Coca each added six kills, and Marti Chavez-Alvarado had 18 assists and five aces. Freshman Elise Webster had 11 digs.

“(Webster) was a nice spark off of the bench with some good energy,” Moe said.

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 0: The Crusaders swept the Wildcats 25-12, 25-14, 25-18 in a nonconference match Tuesday at Milwaukee.

“We came out strong on offense and took them out of systems with our serves,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We stayed focused and composed with lots of odd balls coming our way.”

Lutheran has lost just three games this season and improved to 5-0 in matches.

Each of the Crusaders were able to participate in Tuesday’s match. The offense totaled 23 kills and was led by sophomore Julia Kellner with 12 kills along with two blocks. Abbey Agerholm added six kills and three aces, Lindsay Thoennes had five kills and six digs, Riley LaBoda had 24 assists and Kaitlyn Zurwaski had nine aces.

Ellie Jaramillo led the way defensively with 11 digs.

FRANKLIN 3, PARK 0: The Sabers (12-4, 2-0 Southeast Conference) won an SEC match Tuesday at Franklin.

Scores and statistics for the Panthers (0-5, 0-2 SEC) were not available Tuesday night.

Girls tennis

ELKHORN 4, WATERFORD 3: The Wolverines lost three singles matches Tuesday in their Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Elkhorn.

At No. 1 doubles, Waterford’s Elena Leshok and Ella Hansen won 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in one of two close matches at the meet. The other close match came at No. 2 doubles, where Waterford’s Madison Krueger and Kati Benavides won 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Brianna Kron and Brooke Weber lost 6-2, 6-1 at 3 doubles. Waterford lost the first three singles flights 6-0, 6-0.

PRAIRIE 6, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 1: The Hawks won all three doubles flights in their Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Prairie.

At No. 1 doubles, Jaclyn Palmen and Salisia Servantez defeated Mabel Beversdorf and Sarah Strande 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Shritha Reddy and Arenie Vartanian won 6-0, 6-0 over Elena Gaither and Dayija Brown-Freazier, and at No. 3 doubles, Isabelle Grotmol and Tevene Vartanian won 6-1, 6-0 over Marissa Feuerstein and Liliana Kutis.

In singles, Prairie’s Lily Jorgenson won 6-0, 6-0 over Margarette Fischer at No. 1, Evelyn Kane won 6-2, 6-4 over Nylah Kraus at No. 2 and Sophia Baptista won 6-4, 6-2 over Isabella Lillo at No. 3.

Claire Mathews gave the Angels their lone win, defeating Beerat Mangat 1-6, 6-4, 10-8 at No. 4 singles.