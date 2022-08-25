High school roundup: Union Grove boys soccer shakes off erratic first half

The Union Grove High School boys soccer team showed Thursday it can play through adversity and still have a positive result.

The Broncos played an erratic first half, thanks to pressure by Oak Creek that kept them on their heels, but still managed to score two goals.

Union Grove got its act together in the second half and dominated for a 4-0 nonconference victory over the Knights at Union Grove.

The Broncos (2-0), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the preseason Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, were strong to begin the match and freshman Niall Hagen got them started in the fourth minute when a deep ball deflected to Hagen’s feet and he drilled a shot inside the far post into the side netting.

Junior Owen Zikowski scored unassisted in the 32nd minute on a counterattack, taking the ball to the corner, breaking back to the middle and hitting an average 25-yard shot that somehow went through the goalkeeper’s hands.

Aside from those two goals, the first half was “a mess,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We owned the first five minutes, but if you watched the first half and didn’t see the goals scored, you’d think they were up 2-0.

“Oak Creek is a high-pressure team and we just didn’t adjust. They did a nice job with pressure, forced a lot of turnovers and we didn’t play confident. We were fortunate to be ahead at halftime.”

Jung said he expressed his displeasure during halftime and the Broncos came out with a renewed purpose.

“We were a much better team in the second half,” Jung said.

Zikowski, who plays for the high-level SC Wave select program in the Milwaukee area, was involved in both goals in the second half.

In the 63rd minute, he assisted freshman Dylan Fox on Union Grove’s third goal, then scored four minutes later, unassisted, with a 25-yard “75 mph rocket,” Jung said.

Senior defender Gavin Fox helped preserve the shutout in the first half. Jung said the Knights got a ball in deep and when goalkeeper Hayden McDougal came out of the net, Oak Creek broke in behind him and had a shot at an open net, but Fox came out of nowhere to deflect the ball out of bounds.

“Gavin Fox saved the day,” Jung said.

CASE 5, WHITEWATER 1: Five players had one goal each as the Eagles opened their season Thursday with a nonconference victory over the Whippets at Case.

Corbin Bochinski, Larencio Muhammad, Gio Gonzalez, Henry Stone and Peyton Hoard scored the goals for Case.

Whitewater is 1-1.

WAUKESHA SOUTH 6, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines allowed a goal in the third minute and never recovered Thursday in a nonconference loss to the Blackshirts at Waukesha.

South (2-0) scored again in the 37th minute and Waterford (0-2) kept within striking distance, but the Blackshirts scored goals two minutes apart early in the second half to extend the lead. Six players had one goal each for South.

“Waukesha South played like a team and had goal scorers everywhere,” Wolverines coach Andrew Cresswell said. “It's exactly what I would expect from a team out of the Classic 8 Conference. We don't get better by avoiding those types of teams.

“(In the second half), we tried to experiment a bit and took some risks tactically that will serve as learning moments for games down the road.”

Waterford goalkeeper Jay Clarksen had 12 saves in 67 minutes of play.

GLENDALE NICOLET 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels opened their season with a nonconference loss to the Knights Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Nicolet (2-0), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, scored its first goal in the first half and added two more late in the second half to put the game away.

“They played really well,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “We did a lot of pressing and counter-pressing in transition. Their pressure was so intense that they were taking the ball off of us — it was very good competition.”

The Angels had multiple scoring opportunities throughout the game, but were ultimately unable to capitalize.

“Our kids really played hard throughout the whole game,” Lake said.

Lake singled out midfielder Wade Roberson, defender Alex Wilkey and freshman goalkeeper Morgan Detterman for their play throughout the match.

Detterman made 10 saves for the Angels.

“He (Detterman) was on fire,” Lake said. “He made some crucial saves tonight to keep the game in reach.”

Football

MARTIN LUTHER 21, RACINE LUTHERAN 7: The Crusaders opened strong, but struggled to maintain possession in a nonconference game Thursday at Horlick Field.

Turnovers were the story of the game. On the opening drive, the Crusaders marched down the field, but fumbled the ball on the one-yard line. After the early error, the team recovered and Eric Rossa scored on a 23-yard touchdown run to give Lutheran a 7-0 lead.

That was all the scoring the Crusaders would do, however.

Martin Luther tied the game with 4:08 left in the first half, then took a 14-7 lead when Lutheran quarterback Eric Ibarra threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown with 2:54 left. Ibarra finished with four interceptions and two fumbles.

“I thought we played with character tonight,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “We made way too many mistakes. We had opportunities to beat them and we didn’t take advantage of them.

“I give Martin Luther credit. They’re well-coached and don’t make a lot of mistakes.”

Defensive tackle Akari Redmond was a shining light for the Crusaders, with one interception, a tipped ball and a fumble recovery.

“He played exceptionally,” Smith said. “He clogged up the middle very well.”

Lutheran outgained the Spartans (1-1) 219-154 on the ground, with Ibarra rushing for 98 yards on 14 carries and Rossa running for 71 yards on 15 attempts.

“We’re a young team and we’re getting better,” Smith said. “We are going to be okay. I have faith in these kids because they have worked so hard. The kids responded and played hard.”

Tyrone Sanford ran for 99 yards on 13 carries for Martin Luther and L’Shawn had five catches for 81 yards.

Girls volleyball

RACINE LUTHERAN: All three of the Crusaders’ matches at the season-opening Oostburg Invitational went to three games, and Lutheran won them all to win the four-team tournament at Oostburg.

The Crusaders lost the first game in two of their matches, but the one common denominator in all three matches was their play in the third games.

Against the host Flying Dutchmen, Lutheran won 15-25, 25-22, 15-10. The Crusaders beat Manitowoc Lutheran 25-22, 23-25, 15-8 in their second match, then lost the first game to Cedar Grove-Belgium before winning 18-25, 25-17, 15-10.

“The team battled in all three matches and finished each match with a strong third game,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We made adjustments and had some strong defense to help us bring home the wins.”

Sophomore middle hitter Julia Kellner dominated at the net with 35 kills and nine blocks, and a pair of juniors, middle hitter Kaitlyn Zurawski and right-side hitter Abbey Agerholm, combined for 22 kills and 15 blocks.

Junior setter Riley LaBoda had 66 assists and also had 21 digs and six aces. Senior libero Ellie Jaramillo had 47 digs, sophomore defensive specialist Allison Rosborough had 22 digs and senior Lindsey Thoennes had nine aces.

ST. CATHERINE’S: The Angels lost to South Milwaukee and Milwaukee Ronald Reagan in a three-team round-robin meet Thursday at South Milwaukee.

St. Catherine’s (1-4) lost to South Milwaukee 25-13, 25-9 and to Ronald Reagan 25-15, 25-18. Katelyn Gordon had three kills in each match and Arianna Jones and Mikayla Stanley combined for seven kills in the two matches.

Girls golf

UNION GROVE 158, ELKHORN 225: The Broncos broke their own nine-hole school record from last year and their top three players shot 40 or better in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Playing on the White course, senior Norah Roberts led Union Grove with a 1-under-par 35 that featured eight straight pars and a birdie on the ninth hole.

Senior Allie McBryde shot a 37, junior Lexi Manteufel had a 40 and senior Larah Hood-Brennan had a 46 as all four Broncos shot lower than Elkhorn’s best player, Kate Krauklis (49).

Union Grove’s old record was 159 set last year on the Red course at Ives Grove.

BURLINGTON 207, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 242: Junior Kendall Kafar had a triple bogey on the first hole, but played better the rest of the way to lead the Demons to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.

Kafar finished with a 46, junior Kayla Warner shot a 51 and senior Abbie Weiler and junior Madison Kretschmer each had 55s for Burlington.

Lexi Schmidt led Badger with a 52.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case junior Leslie Million shot a 45 at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers to finish second and lead the Eagles to third place in a Southeast Conference mini-meet Thursday.

Case, which also got a 50 from senior Josie Harris, totaled 211, behind winner Franklin (195) and runner-up Oak Creek (207).

Park finished fifth at 220, led by junior Isabella Wentorf, who carded a 46 to finish third among individuals. Senior Kiley Skenandore added a 54 for the Panthers.

Horlick’s best score was a 56 by sophomore Violet Desonia.

Olivia Schueller of Franklin was the medalist with a 44.

Girls tennis

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 5, BURLINGTON 2: The No. 3 singles and doubles flights produced the only winners for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference loss Thursday at Burlington.

Burlington’s Holly Adamek beat Nina Anderson 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and Sarah Frohmader and Anna Pederson beat Sabrina Strasser and Ava Pether 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, the Demons’ Adalie Rauch gave Badger’s Tinker Trent all she could handle. Their match lasted nearly four hours and Trent held on for a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 victory.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos won a pair of singles matches in a Southern Lakes Conference loss Thursday at Union Grove.

Union Grove’s Kyra Hagen beat Lauren Werlinger 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Eden Jensen followed with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 victory over Ella Alcalde at No. 3 singles.

The Broncos’ No. 1 doubles team of Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke played a tough match against Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli in a 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 loss.