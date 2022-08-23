High school roundup: Union Grove boys soccer opens season with win

The Union Grove High School boys soccer team begins this season ranked in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll.

The Broncos validated the coaches' choice Tuesday on the opening night of the season Tuesday.

Junior Owen Zikowski scored two goals and the young Hagen brothers showed off some of their skills as Union Grove shut out Shoreland Lutheran 3-0 Tuesday in a nonconference match at Union Grove.

Zikowski started the scoring early, finding the net in the third minute off an assist by freshman Niall Hagen, making his varsity debut.

In the 25th minute, it was Hagen’s sophomore brother, Tyler, who got involved in the scoring.

The Broncos were awarded a corner kick and senior Jackson Barber sent the ball in quickly to catch the Pacers by surprise. It worked and Tyler Hagen was all alone in the middle of the box and headed the ball in.

Zikowski capped the scoring seven minutes later off an assist by Barber.

Union Grove wasn’t able to score in the second half despite pressuring Shoreland’s net constantly.

“Our intent was to put game away and we tried to press with our starters to get that fourth goal and make sure it was over,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said. “There’s no doubt we created a lot of chances, but we couldn’t finish.

“We even had a 1 v 1 with their goalkeeper (sophomore Connor Hahm), who had a phenomenal second half (14 saves) and made some impressive saves. We left two or three goals out there in the second half.”

Union Grove senior Hayden McDougal, in his first varsity match as a goalkeeper, had to make just one save.

FRANKLIN 2, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines cut into a 2-0 deficit with a goal in the 26th minute, but couldn’t get the equalizer and lost a season-opening nonconference match Tuesday at Franklin.

The Sabers scored in the fourth and 15th minutes, then sophomore Owen Lewandowski scored on a free kick from just outside the left side of the box to get Waterford within 2-1.

Neither team scored the rest of the way, although the Wolverines had one goal disallowed on an offside call and had another chance about 10 minutes after that.

“They got their two quick goals with speed down our left-hand side,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “A couple of passes and they were in; we simply were not ready for it.

“After it we adjusted our tactics, we played with a little more aggression and we really had some great moments. We had the ball dancing on the line of the goal (in the second half), but couldn't get a touch on it to force it past the line.”

Waterford senior goalkeeper Jacob Clarksen had six saves.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 2, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons fought back, but could not equalize the score in their nonconference season opener in the first round of the Kenosha Clash Invitational, hosted by Kenosha Tremper at Ameche Field on Tuesday.

Indian Trail led an early offensive attack against Burlington and scored goals in the 13th and 24th minutes.

Junior midfielder Benjamin Graham led the Demons’ comeback effort and scored the team’s only goal, unassisted, in the 67th minute.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 11, HORLICK 3: After getting within one goal in the first half, the Rebels allowed four straight goals to close out the half in a season-opening match Tuesday in the first round of the Kenosha Clash Invitational at Ameche Field.

Horlick fell behind 3-0, then scored in the 11th minute. After Badger scored again, the Rebels scored in the 16th and 18th minutes to get within 4-3.

In the 27th minute, the Badgers began a run of four goals in a seven-minute span, including back-to-back goals in less than a minute.

No player information was available for Horlick Tuesday night.

Girls volleyball

UNION GROVE QUADRANGULAR: The host Broncos won all three of their matches in two games in a season-opening meet at Union Grove.

The closest match came against Case, where Union Grove won 27-26, 25-19. The Broncos also beat Horlick 25-10, 25-12 and St. Catherine’s 25-6, 25-7.

Sydney Ludvigsen had a strong performance at the net with 24 kills. Faith Smith had 12 kills, Natalie Pitts had seven kills and Sophia Rampulla had five blocks.

Madison Cimbalnik and Carolina Kasuboski led the defense and also served well. Cimbalnik had 47 digs and 10 aces, and Kasuboski had 38 digs and seven aces. Ludvigsen added 11 digs.

“We had high positive energy throughout all three matches, allowing us to have great communication on the court,” first-year Broncos coach Abbie Hogan said. “Kasuboski was a strong passer in the back row and Ludvigsen was aggressive with her attacks.”

St. Catherine’s beat Horlick and lost to Case. Arianna Jones had nine kills, Katelyn Gordon had 13 digs and Emmerson Davidovic had three blocks.

“In match three (against Horlick), we cleaned up both sets,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “We matched up well and had similar size and experience.”

Other results for Case and Horlick were not available Tuesday night.

Girls golf

CASE: Junior Leslie Million shot a 93 to lead the Eagles to 16th place at the 18-team Mukwonago Invitational Tuesday at Morningstar Golfers Club in Waukesha.

Case totaled 407. Seniors Josie Harris (102) and Alyssa Ludwig (103) were next for the Eagles.

Westosha Central, led by twins Katelyn and Kylie Walker, won the tournament with 304, four shots ahead of Brookfield East (308), which features the Haugen sisters (Madison and Payton). The two pairs of sisters took the first four spots in the individual standings.

BURLINGTON 204, WATERFORD 219: Kendall Kafar shot a 48 and Kayla Warner had a 49 Tuesday to lead the Demons to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.

Sydney Norgal led Waterford with a 51.

Girls tennis

ELKHORN 6, BURLINGTON 1: Sydney Ewold had the only victory for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Ewold lost the first set at No. 4 singles, but came back against Annasen Wissell for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Senior Olivia Ricci won all three of her matches Saturday at a four-team meet at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Ricci beat her No. 2 singles opponents from Milwaukee St. Joan Antida, Waukesha North and Thomas More in straight sets, with the closest match coming in a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over Thomas More.

Freshman No. 1 singles player Elinor Proctor won 7-5, 4-6, 10-4 against St. Joan.

No other results from the meet were available.

Girls swimming

BURLINGTON CO-OP: Junior Averi Larsen won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle races to highlight the Demons’ fifth-place finish Saturday at the Wauwatosa West Early Bird Invitational.

Larsen won the 200 IM by seven seconds in 2:11.33 and won the 100 freestyle by more than a second in 54.46.

Burlington Co-op’s 200 freestyle (1:45.51) and 400 freestyle (4:02.50) relays both finished fifth. Larsen, senior Emilia Dahms and sophomore Natalie Oldenburg were members of both relays.

The Demons totaled 203 points. Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial won the meet with 362 points.