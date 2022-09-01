High school roundup: Union Grove boys soccer is 4-0 for first time in program history

The Union Grove High School boys soccer didn’t have all its weapons on hand for Thursday’s nonconference match against Waukesha North.

The Broncos made program history anyway.

Union Grove’s Jackson Barber scored a pair of goals in quick succession in the second half, erasing a 1-0 deficit and giving the Broncos a 2-1 victory over the Northstars at Waukesha.

Union Grove, ranked ninth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, continued its perfect start to the season and improved to 4-0 for the first time in the history of the boys soccer program.

The scoreboard was still showing zeros for both teams after the first half, something the Broncos had not encountered this season. Union Grove scored eight of its 12 total goals in the first half of those matches.

North (1-3) scored the first goal of the match in the 55th minute on a penalty kick and Union Grove coach Sean Jung made some adjustments to put pressure back on North’s defense.

The Broncos pushed forward to attack and it paid off about nine minutes later when Barber, a senior forward, scored back-to-back goals to put the Broncos on top. He scored the first goal, unassisted, in the 64th minute and scored again just one minute later, assisted by junior forward Owen Zikowski.

The situation was less than ideal for the Broncos going into the match as they were missing two senior leaders. Center back Gavin Fox was serving a red card suspension and captain Jack Lee sat out with a hip flexor injury.

“You couldn’t remove two more important pieces from our team,” Jung said. “We had a hard time connecting passes. The fact that we got our results tonight, I was really impressed.”

Helping Union Grove to stay in the match and pull out the win were senior defender Dylan Kenyon and freshman forward Niall Hagen.

“A lot of guys had huge efforts,” Jung said. “I moved (Kenyon) all over the field and his effort tonight was phenomenal. Hagen was up-and-down and up-and-down the field for 80 minutes relentlessly. He was exhausted after the match.

“We were short on players, the guys were tired and it was hot. It was a really gutsy win.”

BURLINGTON 6, WILMOT 1: The Demons blitzed the Panthers with three goals in a span of 2:13 in the first half Thursday and went on to win at Wilmot in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

After an 0-4-0 start and just one goal scored in each match, Burlington hit Wilmot (0-4-1) with a flurry of goals. Junior Benjamin Graham scored at 23:17 off an assist by sophomore Alex Kieffer to get the run started, then junior Brody Toledo (sophomore Connor Burgan assist) scored at 24:39 and sophomore Micah Daubner (junior Devin Melchiorre) capped the run at 25:30.

“It took that one goal to give us more confidence,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. “We won the ball in their half a couple times, had some counters and put them in.”

The score was 3-0 at the half and the Demons kept up the attack in the second half.

Kieffer scored Burlington’s next two goals, assisted by Graham at 43:24 and by Melchiorre at 58:45, and senior Charles Schopp scored with eight seconds left in the match on Melchiorre’s third assist.

Wilmot averted the shutout at 50:40.

The Demons lost 12 seniors from last year’s team that went 11-6-3 and return just four players who had regular playing time, so the team is still adjusting.

But Cacciotti said this one was a solid team effort.

“We have a lot of newcomers and (eight) sophomores,” Cacciotti said. “It was a team effort — they had a good effort on the field and they came out strong.”

Girls volleyball

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Crusaders swept the Lady Toppers 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 at Lutheran Thursday in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

This was a significant victory for Lutheran (4-0, 1-0 MCC), which has not defeated Catholic Central (5-6) since October 11, 2016.

“We played strong as a team,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “Each player helped to this big first conference win and to put us at 4-0 is a great start to the season. Each day we keep improving.”

Leading the way offensively for Lutheran was Julia Kellner, who had 11 kills and eight blocks. Sophie Kading added five kills and Riley LaBoda had 23 assists, 10 digs, four blocks and three aces. Defensively, Ellie Jaramillo led the team with 18 digs and Ally Rosborough added 15.

“We really stepped up our defensive game on blocks and digs,” Demuth said. “Ellie and Ally had some big digs. We had some big hits and stayed focused in the game. It was a great win for us.”

No statistics were available for Catholic Central Thursday. The Lady Toppers received honorable mention in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

PRAIRIE 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Hawks earned a dominant 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 win over the Spartans at Greendale Thursday in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

“The girls adjusted well to a few different lineups tonight as we moved some players around,” Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. “We worked hard to spread the ball out between our hitters in the front row and our serve receive was strong.”

Lexi Kuvshinikov led the Hawks (8-1) with 13 kills and eight aces. Amelia Ropiak added 12 kills and 10 digs and Cate Yunker had 32 assists and 12 digs. Also performing well defensively for the Hawks were Anna Johnson with 12 digs and Reese Jaramillo with three blocks.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were swept by the Cavaliers 26-6, 25-10, 25-19 at St. Catherine’s in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

“We started out a bit flat footed and Thomas More took advantage of that,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “We adjusted as the game went on, but it was too little too late.”

St. Catherine’s (1-5) generated more offense and was more competitive in the third set.

“I’m proud of the way the girls rallied around each other for the third set,” Prideaux said. “We showed some heart at the end.”

Katelyn Gordon, Arianna Jones and Emmerson Davidovic each had three kills for the Angels.

Boys volleyball

BURLINGTON 3, WATERFORD 0: The Demons opened Southern Lakes Conference play Thursday and swept the Wolverines 25-16, 25-10, 25-13 at Waterford.

Burlington (2-6 overall matches) got off to a slow start, but picked things up in the final two games.

“The boys struggled to start, but then came together,” Demons coach Mike Jones said. “All aspects of the game got better as we shut down Waterford and played pretty solid.”

Karsen Skiles had eight kills, Chris Naber had 13 assists, Mason Tomczyk had four aces and Jackson Phillips had 13 digs.

Waterford (0-2), a new varsity program this season, was led on offense by freshmen Grayson Kossow (.290 hitting percentage) and Mason Smith (.200).

Defensively, the Wolverines had 33 digs, led by John Pomeroy with nine and Jase Whitford and Evan Walkowski with seven each.

Girls swimming

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE RELAYS: Burlington Co-op won two events, finished second in three others and finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Thursday at Whitewater.

The Demons totaled 207 points, just 12 behind champion Badger Co-op (219). Prairie/St. Catherine’s had one medal-winning relay and finished eighth in the nine-team meet with 84 points.

Burlington Co-op won the 500-yard freestyle relay and 1,000 freestyle relay and three girls swam on both relays.

Seniors Claire Keeker and Emilia Dahms, sophomore Natalie Oldenburg and junior Averi Larsen won the 400 relay in 4:55.71, four seconds ahead of runner-up Jefferson/Cambridge (4:59.70).

Dahms, Oldenburg, junior Katie Goetzke and Larsen won the 500 relay in 10:51.61, nearly 22 seconds ahead of runner-up Whitewater (11:12.42).

The same girls helped two other relays finish second. Senior Maya Schaefer, Dahms, Keeker and Larsen took second in the 200 butterfly relay (1:54.97) and Schaefer, Goetzke, Keeker and Larsen were second in the 400 individual medley relay (4:32.41). The other second-place relay was the 400 breaststroke relay of juniors Rylie Bergemann and Callie Klepp, and freshmen Kylee Ehlen and Molly Warren (5:15.84).

Finishing third for the Demons were the 400 freestyle relay (Oldenburg, Warren, Klepp, Dahms, 4:05.00) and the 400 backstroke relay (Goetzke, Bergemann, Klepp, Oldenburg), 4:37.97).

The best finish for PSC Aquatics was sixth by the 400 backstroke relay of junior Makaelyn Truillo and freshmen Sophia Reeser, Sora Pearson and Marlee Jones (7:33.43).

Girls tennis

UNION GROVE 5, BURLINGTON 2: The Broncos swept the doubles matches and won the first two flights in singles Thursday to beat the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.

All three doubles victories were in straight sets. At No. 1, Union Grove’s Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke beat Emilie Runkel and Rylie Fisher 6-3, 6-2 and at No. 3, Alle Schmidt and Everly Squires beat Sarah Frohmader and Anna Pederson 6-1, 6-2.

At No. 2 doubles, Madelyn France and Olivia Kaminski won the first set 7-6 (6) over Sarah Hartlage and Bella Sanfelippo, but the Burlington duo had to default the second set.

The closest match of the meet was at No. 1 singles, where the Broncos’ Mallory Dam and the Demons’ Adalie Rauch split the first two sets. The third set was close, with Dam pulling out a 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 win.

Winners for Burlington were Holly Adamek at No. 3 singles and Sydney Ewold at No. 4 singles, both in straight sets.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines won one match in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Paddock Lake.

The No. 2 doubles team of Madison Krueger and Katie Benavides defeated the Falcons’ Mary Kinzler and Ani Minic 6-0, 6-3.

At No. 3 doubles, Brianna Kron and Brooke Weber split the first two sets against Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli, but the Westosha duo won 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

Girls golf

TREMPER INVITATIONAL: Case junior Leslie Million finished fourth and senior teammate Leah Hansen finished ninth to help the Eagles finish third Wednesday in the Tremper Invitational at Bristol Oaks Golf Club in Bristol.

Million shot a 91 and was fourth, 13 strokes behind medalist Kate Bogenschutz of Cedarburg (78).

Hansen shot a 101 and Case senior Alyssa Ludwig was 10th with a 103.

The Eagles totaled 401, behind winner New Berlin Eisenhower/West (383) and Cedarburg (396).

Horlick sophomore Violet Desonia shot a 110; the Rebels had just two players and did not post a team score.