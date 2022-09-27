High school roundup: State-ranked Union Grove boys soccer team passes another test

As the season goes on for the Union Grove High School boys soccer, it’s fair to expect the Broncos may start to see some new or different strategies thrown at them.

On Tuesday night, Waterford gave them their first taste of that.

With Union Grove ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, the Wolverines came out in a defensive shell. The tactic worked early on as the game was scoreless in the first half.

But junior Owen Zikowski pulled the Broncos out of their offensive funk in the second half with two goals and an assist to lead his team to a 3-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.

“Owen stepped up for us big time,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “Waterford was very organized and very prepared to play a fast-paced team like us and they really did a nice job of slowing us down.”

After a tense halftime, Zikowski ended a chaotic sequence with an unassisted goal in the 43rd minute to get the scoring started for the Broncos (12-1-0, 4-1-0). Then, Zikowski scored again in the 67th minute off an assist from Jackson Barber. Three minutes later, it was Zikowski on the passing end of a goal, this time to senior Dylan Kenyon.

Hayden McDougal made two saves in goal for Union Grove.

“We just had to get a little more urgent and be more aggressive from a deeper position,” Jung said. “It was very tense at times.”

With the victory, Union Grove has won four in a row since dropping a close match to Westosha Central two weeks earlier. In those four games, the Broncos have outscored opponents 15-1.

If you ask Jung, that loss was the wakeup call his team needed.

“I think that Westosha loss was the best thing that happened to us this season,” Jung said. “We had lost tempo and lost our shape a little bit and we weren’t playing the way we’re capable of. Now we’re back to talking and moving the ball — it really was huge positive thing for us.”

No statistics were available for Waterford (3-11-1, 1-4-0 SLC) Tuesday night.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were unable to overcome allowing goals at the ends of each half of their Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday night in Paddock Lake.

Westosha Central (8-2-2, 4-1-0 SLC), which this week moved into the top 10 (ninth) in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, scored in the 39th and 75th minutes to pull away from Burlington (2-9-1, 1-4-0).

“I thought we played really well honestly,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. “For about 75 minutes, we played really well; we just couldn’t close on the halves unfortunately.”

The Demons had several chances to score throughout the match but were unable to convert. Burlington also had two players given yellow cards early in the second half, forcing the team to tone down its aggression.

“They all had chances and they all worked hard on defense today,” Cacciotti said.

Caden Vargo made seven saves in goal for the Demons.

HORLICK 1, FRANKLIN 1: Senior Everett Eisenman is getting around for the Rebels, this time as a goalkeeper.

Eisenman took on a different role than in his last match, mostly by necessity, and came through by helping Horlick salvage a draw in a Southeast Conference against the Sabers Tuesday at Horlick’s Levonian Field.

Eisenman, who played in the midfield and scored a goal for the Rebels (3-7-2, 1-4-1 SEC) in their 2-1 victory over South Milwaukee Thursday, was called into service in goal after Horlick coach Galen Irish found out Monday that freshman starting goalkeeper Paul Fronjian-Frizo has a broken bone in his foot and could be out for the rest of the season.

Horlick’s junior varsity goalkeeper was out of town, leaving Eisenman as the fourth option. But he held his own, allowing a goal in the first half and earning the praise of Irish.

“He joked that he could be the back-up goalie, but I never thought of it until we had to put him in,” Irish said. “He played really well and made eight saves.

“It could be hard to take him out of there. Franklin (5-6-3, 1-3-1) had some open looks and ripped the ball. He didn’t have any diving saves, but he caught the ball, distributed the ball well and made some good plays with his feet. It was incredible.”

Midway through the second half, Leo Ratkowski tied the match at 1-1 by winning the ball in the midfield, dribbling toward the goal firing a shot that found the lower corner of the net.

Irish said the Rebels had two good chances to score late, but one shot went over the net and the other shot was muffed.

Still, Irish was happy with earning a draw.

“It was back and forth,” Irish said. “We were pretty flat in the first half, but really came out better in the second half.”

Horlick extended Franklin’s winless streak to seven matches (three ties).

OAK CREEK 4, CASE 0: The Eagles kept it level in the first half, but gave away three back-to-back goals in the second half of Tuesday’s Southeast Conference match at Oak Creek.

After a scoreless first half, the Knights (12-4-1, 5-0-0 SEC) attacked and gained the advantage on a breakaway goal in the 43rd minute. Oak Creek added two more goals in the next eight minutes and added a goal late.

“We played a decent first half, but in the second half Oak Creek made a few critical plays to take the lead,” said Case coach Gregg Anderle, whose team is 8-4-1 and 3-2-0 in the SEC. “They are a very tough team, and they punished us for our errors. This was a bit of a quicksand match for us, and we struggled.

“Once they took that lead, they were playing on their front foot and we were not able to counter that.”

KENOSHA TREMPER 5, PARK 0: The Panthers struggled to slow down the Trojans in their Southeast Conference match at Ameche Field on Tuesday.

Tremper (11-1-0, 5-0-0 SEC), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, held a two-score advantage over Park (4-5-1, 1-4) going into the second half.

“It was no surprise,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “We knew Tremper was extremely talented and laden with seniors and it shows. They’re a very high intensity, high quality team. Our boys didn’t do anything wrong, they just struggled to keep up with the quality of Tremper.”

Girls golf

WIAA DIVISION 1 WAUWATOSA EAST REGIONAL: Two golfers for Case and one for Park played well enough Tuesday at Dretzka Park Golf Course in Milwaukee to be individual qualifiers next Monday’s Brookfield Central Sectional.

Junior Isabella Wentorf, Park’s No. 2 player, shot 50-53—103 and had the low score among Racine players. She shot 50 on the front nine and 53 on the back nine to be the first of the four individual qualifiers not on qualifying teams. None of Racine's three teams qualified for the sectional.

Case seniors Josie Harris (56-50) and Leah Hansen (52-54) both shot 106s to advance.

Brookfield Central won the regional with 362, followed by Wauwatosa East/West (390), Oak Creek (414) and Franklin (421). Case was fifth at 430, Park was sixth at 454 and Horlick was eighth at 606.

The medalist was senior Emily Gastrau of Wauwatosa East/West, who shot an 80. Freshman Brianne Delisle of Brookfield Central was second at 82.

Girls swimming

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP 131, KENOSHA TREMPER 49: The Unified Co-op won 10 of the 11 swimming events Tuesday in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.

Sofia Badillo and Gabriela Peterman each won two individual events and were part of two winning relays for Racine Unified (2-1 SEC), which went 1-2-3 in three events.

Badillo won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:09.15 and the 100 backstroke in 1:05.20, and Peterman won the 50 freestyle (26.60) and 100 freestyle (59.83). Both were members of the winning 200 medley relay (2:02.44) and 400 freestyle relay (4:09.10).

Also on the winning 200 medley relay were Alice Stratman and Grace Gross. Stratman also won the 100 breaststroke (1:22.00) and Gross won the 100 butterfly (1:08.53).

Sophia Marini won the 200 individual medley (2:08.31) and was on two winning relays. Marini, Gross, Nicolette Jansen and Jordyn Tran won the 200 freestyle relay and Marini and Tran were on the 400 freestyle relay.