High school roundup: St. Catherine's survives Martin Luther's physical play for MCC victory

The St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team was fortunate twice on Wednesday.

First, the Angels beat Greendale Martin Luther 3-0 at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia in a Metro Classic Conference match.

Second, they were lucky to survive what turned out to be an extremely physical match.

St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said multiple yellow cards were issued, the majority of them to the Spartans, for such fouls as grabbing players and excessively hard tackling. One Martin Luther player was issued a red card with about 10 minutes left in the match for shoving an Angels’ player.

“It’s unfortunate,” Lake said. “We were not expecting that type of game. We had to keep our heads cool and try to finish off the game and maintain our composure.”

St. Catherine’s (4-5-1, 2-2-0 MCC) was able to do that and pretty much had the match in hand with a pair of first-half goals that involved three players.

Senior midfielder Marco Sanchez scored the first goal, assisted by junior forward Abel Galvan, around the 28th minute. The two also combined to set up the Angels’ second goal, scored by freshman defender Juan Bueno. Sanchez got the ball to Galvan, who sent in a cross that Bueno put in the back of the net.

Galvan scored the final goal in the second half on a header off a pass from Sanchez.

Lake said one of the keys to the match was a defense that kept Martin Luther’s best player from scoring.

“We had good defensive transitioning,” Lake said. “We balanced ourselves out and supported our attack with our back line. They had one shot on target.

“We were really solid in the back and kept the play in front of us.”

Lake commended the defensive play of Ivan Gomez, Alex Wilkey, Carson Naidl, Wade Roberson, Miguel Reyna and Josh Arjon.

Freshman goalkeeper Morgan Determan, who injured his ankle in the Angels’ match against Verona last Friday, was back in goal, at least for one match. He made one save and communicated well with the defenders, Lake said.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders had some positive takeaways from their Metro Classic Conference loss to the Cavaliers Wednesday at Pritchard Park.

Thomas More (8-4-2, 4-0-0 MCC), the only team unbeaten in MCC play after Shoreland Lutheran (3-1-0 MCC) beat Whitefish Bay Dominican (3-1-0) on Tuesday, scored four goals in each half.

Josh Radtke had 17 saves in goal for Lutheran (2-7-2, 0-3-0 MCC), which did not have a shot on goal.

“We still need to tighten things up, but we did some good, positive things, despite the result,” Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said.

Boys volleyball

FRANKLIN 3, HORLICK 0: The Sabers remained one of two teams unbeaten in Southeast Conference play Wednesday with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-14 victory over the Rebels in an SEC match at Horlick.

No further information was available Wednesday night for Horlick (2-7, 2-3 SEC) or Franklin (11-3, 5-0), which received votes in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

Girls golf

WATERFORD: The Wolverines did not advance to next week’s sectional tournament after finishing ninth of nine teams at the WIAA Division 1 Waukesha South Regional at The Broadlands in North Prairie.

Waterford totaled 487 and was led by junior Sydney Norgal with a 106. She was 13 strokes from qualifying as an individual.

Junior Myia Moritz-Lang had a 121 and freshman Grace Rupert had a 123 for the Wolverines.

Arrowhead won the regional with 328 and the medalist was Lauren Lupinek of runner-up Oconomowoc (334), who shot a 76.

Girls tennis

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 5, PRAIRIE 2: The Hawks may have lost their nonconference dual meet to the Blue Knights Wednesday, but that hardly mattered as a key member of the Prairie lineup returned to action.

A month after suffering an injury, sophomore No. 2 singles player Laini Alexander was back in Prairie’s lineup at a key moment in the season, just ahead of next week’s WIAA Division 2 subsectionals and sectionals.

Hawks coach Nich Schafer said Alexander was cleared to begin playing again Monday and got a nice victory Wednesday, beating Ayushi Chandel 6-2, 6-1.

“(Alexander) started right where she left off in August and won by playing high percentage, assertive tennis,” Schafer said.

Lily Jorgenson, at No. 1 singles, was Prairie’s other winner, beating Ashna Dagam 6-4, 6-1. The two may meet again at next week’s Big Foot/Williams Bay Sectional on Oct. 5. They play in different subsectionals on Monday.

“Lily overcame Ashna, who was playing her best tennis of the season according to her coaches,” Schafer said. “She won on her assertiveness and resilience.”

Brookfield Academy swept doubles, all in straight sets, and won at No. 3 and 4 singles.