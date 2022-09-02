High school roundup: St. Catherine's boys soccer gets payback at Catholic Memorial quad

The St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team came to compete Friday at the Catholic Memorial quadrangular at Waukesha South.

And the Angels got some sweet payback as well.

St. Catherine’s (1-1-1) beat Milwaukee Carmen South in the semifinals of the two-day tournament 3-1. Last year, Carmen South beat the Angels 9-3 in the same round of the quadrangular.

“They beat us pretty bad last year,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “This win meant a lot to the kids.”

Abel Galvan scored a hat trick to lead the Angels. Galvan scored the first of his goals, unassisted, in the 25th minute for a 1-0 St. Catherine’s lead at the half.

The junior forward scored again in the 58th minute, assisted by Joey Tarwid, and rounded out his scoring with a penalty kick in the 70th minute.

“I was impressed with the energy level of all the kids and how committed they were with pressing and winning in transition,” Lake said. “The kids are coming into their own with how we are playing and in attacking patterns. It’s going to come with time.”

On the defensive side of things, freshman goalkeeper Morgan Determan set a solid example and made three saves.

“(Determan) picked up a lot of free balls played into us and organized the back line pretty well,” Lake said. “He’s young and he’s learning.”

Junior defender Santino Garcia was another recipient of Lake’s praise. Lake said that Garcia in particular played a great defensive game.

“Our back line did a great job winning a lot of through balls and they played defense in transition that held,” Lake said.

The Angels will play Catholic Memorial in the championship match at 1 p.m. Saturday.

MILWAUKEE SOUTH 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders trailed early in their nonconference match against the Cardinals Friday at Pershing Park.

South scored two first-half goals — the first in the 14th minute and the second in the 25th. The Cardinals held onto the two-score advantage going into the second half, and added final goals in the 56th and 73rd minutes.

Parker Roehrig put the Crusaders (1-1-2) on the board with a goal in the 62nd minute, assisted by Gabe Beversdorf.

Goalkeeper Josh Radke made 20 saves for Lutheran.

“We know the work we need to do from top to bottom,” Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said. “The boys are starting to understand the work ethic needed. We will bounce back and become better because of matches like this tonight.”

Cross country

UNION GROVE: Riley Kayler finished fifth as the Union Grove girls finished third at the Bulldog Invitational Friday at McCarty Park in West Allis.

The senior finished in 21:17.1. The Broncos had three other runners finish inside the top 20. Junior Lia Peterson (22:27.3) was 13th, freshman Abby Johnson (22:38.1) was 18th and junior Brooklyn Lamers (22:46.3) was 19th. New Berlin Eisenhower sophomore Faith Wehrman (19:26.9) won the girls race.

The Broncos finished third in the 10-team field with 82 points. Franklin (34) won the team title, ahead of Eisenhower (54).

Senior Ryan Peplinski (19:11.2) led the Broncos boys by finishing 42nd and sophomore Killian Helt (19:33.6) finished 52nd. Waukesha North senior Lucas Picco (17:08.7) won the boys race.

Union Grove finished 14th of 17 teams with 346 points. Cedarburg (58) won the title, well ahead of Franklin (117).

RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders ran in the Concordia Classic hosted by Sheboygan Lutheran High School on Friday.

Senior Seth Luxem led the Crusaders with a time of 21:18.7 for 16th place. Junior Brady Baranowski (21:33.9) was 19th, freshman Josiah Hasseldahl (22:27.8) was 26th and senior Jason Schmierer (28.36.8) was 47th.

Sheboygan Area Lutheran, led by race winner Travis Tock (18:20.1), won the team title with 20 points.

The girls results were not available Friday night.