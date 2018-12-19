There was 1.6 seconds left on the clock and the score was tied at 62-62.
Stevie Henderson was at the free-throw line with a chance to win a Southeast Conference game on Wednesday night for the Park High School boys basketball team at Franklin.
Henderson’s shot hit the rim and bounced to the side. But teammate Nobal Days spun around Franklin’s Ron Wilson and tipped in the missed shot at the buzzer to give the Panthers a 64-62 victory.
“Nobal has been consistent for us all season,” Park assistant coach Gary Cotton said. “That tip-in at the end of the game was just another example of that.”
Park (3-2, 3-1 SEC) led 38-27 at the end of the first half. In the second half, Franklin (3-2, 2-2 SEC) went on a 12-0 run and took a 51-50 lead.
“We had to rely on our senior leadership,” Cotton said. “We weren’t being nearly aggressive enough and our seniors pulled us through the end of that game with their intensity.”
Days finished with 15 points. Richie Warren added 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Wrestling
PARK 48, ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 28: The Panthers recorded five pins and won a nonconference dual meet at St. Catherine’s.
Marcellus Stills (152 pounds) and Justin Bailey-Prescott (126) both earned a pins in 2:30 for Park. Angel Rodriguez (106), who received honorable mention in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online state rankings, pinned Serenity Ford in 1:31.
The Angels had four pins, but lost 24 points on forfeits. Lee Schatzman (285) pinned Park’s Quincy Martin in 1:16 and David Dunlop (160) pinned Ethan Brannon in 5:35.
