High school roundup: Park boys soccer team finds scoring touch in season opener

The Park High School boys soccer team may be poised for a turnaround season after their strong start Wednesday.

The Panthers broke open their nonconference match against Greendale Martin Luther with three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half and went on to a 7-4 victory at Pritchard Park.

Last season, Park went 2-14-1 and didn’t win their first match until Sept. 23. The Panthers were outscored 87-5 in their losses, including a 59-2 margin in their seven Southeast Conference matches.

Aside from some defensive miscues, Park coach Cameron Pope said it looks like this year’s team will be more competitive.

“We certainly have more potential than year,” Pope said. “We recognize the conference is good and we’re the only Division 2 team in a Division 1 conference.

“I was pleased we put the ball in the back of the goal — we didn’t do much of that last year.”

Martin Luther scored the first goal of the match, then sophomore Jacob Freeman scored his first varsity goal on a header off a cross from junior Julian Zertuche in the eighth minute to tie the match.

After the Spartans (0-3-0) went ahead again in the 15th minute, senior Adam Ahaukal scored two straight goals for the Panthers, in the 25th minute (Kenny Moreno assist) and 35th minute (unassisted), and they led 3-2 at the half.

Pope made some adjustments at halftime, including keeping an eye on the Spartans’ best player, and it paid off quickly.

Moreno (Daniel Mora assist), Zertuche (unassisted) and Mora (Ernesto Flores assist) scored the next three goals for a 6-2 Park lead.

Martin Luther scored on a pair of penalty kicks in the 65th and 70th minutes to get within 6-4, but the Panthers held firm and didn’t allow another goal.

Ahaukal completed a hat trick by adding an insurance goal in the 78th minute (Emilio Ruiz assist).

“It was an up and down match,” Pope said. “We have a very young team, particularly on defense, and inexperience played a factor.”

PRAIRIE 10, MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN 0: The Hawks have a bunch of new players, but you couldn’t tell as they opened their season Wednesday in a nonconference match at Prairie that ended after 60 minutes on the 10-goal rule.

Prairie opens the season ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason state poll and passed their first test

Junior Nick Peterson opened the match with a hat trick, scoring in the first, second and seventh minutes for a quick 3-0 lead. Sophomores Sonny Wilton and Gabi Kuvshinikov assisted on the first two and the third was unassisted.

After a goal by senior Calvin Sharpe, freshman Brennan Luchun Ledvina scored the next two goals, in the 20th minute (junior Arthur Rossi assist) and 27th minute (Wilton assist). Wilton’s goal in the 29th minute (Luchun Ledvina assist) gave the Hawks a 7-0 lead at the half.

Freshman Roy Rivera (43rd minute, unassisted), Sharpe (47th, junior Caden Roehl-Landrum) and Luchun Ledvina (52nd, junior Garrett Ford) finished off the scoring.

It was also a nice debut for first-year head coach Mike Modesti, a former Horlick assistant who took over for Corey Oakland, who remains as an assistant coach.

“Everybody got some minutes,” Modesti said.

Modesti also praised the effort of junior team captain and center defensive midfielder Parker Kohl, who probably won’t score much, but makes it possible for others on the team to score.

“(Kohl) is the heart and soul of the team and he makes everything happen,” Modesti said. “He’s a great leader and a really consistent player.”

Senior Liam York, who takes over in goal for the graduated Devin Stoltenberg, didn’t touch the ball, Modesti said.

ST. CATHERINE’S 2, NEW BERLIN WEST 2: The Angels played a much better second half and Wade Roberson scored with two minutes left in regulation to help salvage a draw in a nonconference match Wednesday at Pritchard Park.

St. Catherine’s (0-1-1) fell behind 2-0 in the first half on what Angels coach Ben Lake called “two ripping goals” by the Vikings (1-1-1).

Senior Marco Sanchez made it 2-1 before the half, hitting a ball with topspin that West’s goalkeeper had trouble handling and the ball went through to the goal.

In the second half, the Angels started connecting and putting on a more consistent attack, even though they came up empty several times.

“We made some adjustments at the half, mostly tactical,” Lake said. “We said how we wanted to attack in different cycles and we did a good job of that. We attacked very well with our outside backs and put pressure in the channels.”

St. Catherine’s finally broke through late when junior forward Abel Galvan controlled the ball and send a cross to Roberson, a junior midfielder, who received the ball right in front of the goal and scored.

“It was a great goal,” Lake said. “The ball was inside the box, Abel sent a great cross and Wade ran onto it.”

The Angels had a chance to tie the match earlier on a penalty kick, but it was saved by the goalkeeper.

St. Catherine’s freshman goalkeeper Morgan Determan made five saves.

Girls golf

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 149, UNION GROVE 159: Familiarity with the Red Pine course at Brighton Dale Links may have helped the Falcons Wednesday as they beat the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet and a battle of the two best teams in the state in Division 1.

Westosha Central, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, is ranked No. 1 and Union Grove is No. 2 in the most recent Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, and both teams played as well as expected.

Broncos senior Norah Roberts had her first over-par round of the season, making one bogey along with eight pars for a 1-over 37. It was also the first time she’s lost this season in a regular tournament or dual meet.

Westosha junior Kylie Walker shot a 4-under-par 32 to take medalist honors.

Junior Lexi Manteufel shot a 39 and seniors Allie McBryde and Larah Hood-Brennen shot 40 and 43, respectively, as the Broncos still shot one of the best nine-hole team scores in school history, just one stroke higher than the school-record 158 it shot last week.

Kylie Walker, who had four birdies, senior Elle OReilly and Walker’s twin sister, Katelyn, each shot under 40. Junior Chloe Brown rounded out the Falcons’ scoring with a 42.

BURLINGTON 204, WILMOT 215: Kendall Kafar and Abbie Weiler each shot a 48 Wednesday to lead the Demons past the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Twin Lakes Country Club.

Weiler had three pars in her round as she and Kafar finished three strokes behind medalist Payton Morton of Wilmot, who shot a 45.

Kayla Warner shot a 53 and Madison Kretschmer had a 55 for Burlington.

Julie Awe had a 53 and Vivian Kveck had a 55 for the Panthers.

• Tuesday, Kafar was the medalist with a 44 as the Demons beat Elkhorn 202-233 in an SLC dual meet on the North course at Evergreen Country Club.

Warner had a 50 and Weiler had a 51 for Burlington.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 175, WATERFORD 227: On Tuesday at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford, the Wolverines lost to the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet.

Sydney Norgal shot a 53, which included a birdie, to lead Waterford. Three others shot 58s for the Wolverines.

Kylie Walker was the medalist with a 4-over-par 39 and Katelyn Walker had a 43 for Westosha.

Boys volleyball

HORLICK 3, KENOSHA TREMPER 0: The Rebels opened their season Wednesday with a 25-11, 25-22, 25-18 victory over the Trojans in a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha.

No further details were available Wednesday night.

Girls tennis

MARTIN LUTHER 4, PRAIRIE 3: The Hawks’ No. 1 singles player and No. 1 doubles team both won decisively in straight sets, but the Spartans won the other three singles matches and one doubles match to win a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Greendale.

Prairie’s Lily Jorgenson beat Caroline Roberts 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and the Hawks’ Jaclyn Palmen and Salisia Servantez beat Martin Luther’s Maddie Janetzke and Ava Hoppert 6-1, 6-1.

Prairie’s other victory came at No. 3 doubles, where Sophia Baptista and Isabelle Grotmol went to a third-set supertiebreaker and beat Emma Gabler and Amelia Poellet 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Prairie’s Arenie Vartanian and Shritha Reddy also played a supertiebreaker, but came out on the wrong end of a 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 loss to Chloe Roberts and Amelia Lerret.

“We struggled to play at the ability and level we are capable of,” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said.

Schafer said his team is playing without sophomore No. 2 singles player Laini Alexander, who will miss at least a month because of an injury.

“This is a huge loss for the Hawks as Laini had been playing really good tennis at the No. 2 spot,” Schafer said. “Evelyn Kane (6-3, 6-2 loss) stepped into that spot and will have the opportunity to step up her game and fill in at that spot.”

ST. JOSEPH 4, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 3: The Angels won the first two doubles flights, but won just one match in singles and lost a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Kenosha.

Mabel Beversdorf and Sarah Strande beat Grace Boyd and Olivia Vackovich 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles and Marissa Feuerstein and Dayija Brown-Frazier beat Kate Bernhardt and Jena Jucius 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran.

The only victory in singles came on a forfeit at No. 4 singles.

The Lancers’ Bella Rizzo beat Margarette Fischer 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, with Lauren Palmeri winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Casey Mayer winning at No. 3 singles for St. Joseph.

Hannah Jucius and Joi Langston won at No. 3 doubles for the Lancers.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: At McKinley Park in Whitefish Bay Tuesday, the Lady Toppers’ Elinor Proctor and Olivia Ricci won their singles matches against Dominican in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet.

Catholic Central did not have a complete team.

Proctor, a freshman, rallied from a first-set loss to win 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 at No. 1 singles. She is 2-0, winning both of her matches on a third-set supertiebreaker.

Ricci, the senior team captain, is 4-0 after winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.