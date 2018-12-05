The Horlick High School boys basketball team hadn’t played in the Milwaukee Bucks Prep Series since 2004 when it lost to Milwaukee Bradley Tech in triple-overtime, 56-51.
Fast-forward 14 years, the Rebels were back in action Wednesday afternoon at the new Bucks’ arena against nonconference opponent Arrowhead. Despite cutting a 15-point deficit to just six in the second half, the Rebels lost 72-63.
“Running on the same floor as Giannis (Antetokounmpo) was a really cool experience for these guys,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “I was proud of our resiliency and that we never gave up in this one; it’s definitely a sign of good things to come for our program.”
Guard Marquis Milton led the Rebels with 27 points. Stephon Chapman and Maurice Ward each added 11 points.
Arrowhead was led by Carter Gilmore with 27 points.
Tuesday’s games
CASE 78, BURLINGTON 69: The Eagles rallied from a 12-point deficit behind freshman Terryon Brumby, sophomore JaKobe Thompson and an aggressive defense for a nonconference victory at Case.
Burlington led 59-47 with about 10 minutes left, then Brumby led the rally, helping Case (2-0) outscore the Demons (2-2) 31-10 the rest of the way.
Thompson scored 18 points, grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and passed out several assists.
Senior Trey Krause led the Demons with 26 points, Trent Turzenski had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Joey Berezowitz added 12 points.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 65, RACINE LUTHERAN 58: The Hilltoppers played unselfishly and with intensity to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
Catholic Central (2-1, 2-0 MCC) led 38-32 at halftime, but the Crusaders (1-1, 0-1 MCC) took a 52-48 lead with about six minutes left. The Hilltoppers picked up the intensity and outscored Lutheran 17-6 over the last five minutes.
Chas Miles led Catholic Central with 16 points, and Bennett Wright (12 points) and Bennett Robson (11 points) combined to shoot 8 of 11 from the field.
Brady Wilks led the Crusaders with 18 points.
INDIAN TRAIL 55, UNION GROVE 47: The Broncos came up just short in a nonconference game at Kenosha.
The Broncos (0-3) rallied to tie the game at 46-46 late in the second half, but turnovers allowed Indian Trail (3-1) to pull away in the final minutes.
Nate Koch led Union Grove with 17 points, shooting 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds.
Tuesday girls basketball
HORLICK 56, PRAIRIE 53: Olivia Pitrof added another double-double to her season stats as she helped the Rebels remain unbeaten with a nonconference victory at Horlick.
Pitrof scored 26 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had three steals to lead Horlick (4-0). The Rebels played solid defense, forcing 18 turnovers and grabbing 22 offensive rebounds.
Jolie Larson led Prairie (1-2) with 16 points and Andrea Palmen and Brooke Foster each added 14.
ST. CATHERINE’S 54, PARK 53: The Angels won their first game of the season in a nonconference game at Park.
Park (2-3) had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but missed both of its chances, coach Carey Palacios said.
Ashley Gerber led St. Catherine’s (1-4) with 17 points (7 of 10 free-throw shooting) and Shea Coca had six points and seven blocks.
The Panthers had three players score in double figures — Azia Price (12 points), Iyana Thompson (11) and Jade Griffin (10).
RACINE LUTHERAN 56, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 27: The Crusaders used a stifling defense to win a Metro Classic Conference game in Burlington.
The Crusaders (5-0, 2-0 MCC) overcame a sluggish start, according to coach Steve Shaffer, and took over in the second half.
Caroline Strande led Lutheran with 23 points and Morgann Gardner added 16.
Emma Klein led the Lady Toppers (3-2, 0-2 MCC) with 12 points.
KENOSHA BRADFORD 57, BURLINGTON 42: The Demons lost a nonconference game at home, despite getting 15 points from Caitlyn Matson.
Burlington (0-6) also got 13 points from Claire Walby.
Wrestling
KENOSHA TREMPER 54, HORLICK 30: The Rebels lost a Southeast Conference dual meet Wednesday, but had success at Kenosha.
Damon Young (220 pounds) pinned Tremper’s Austin Fitch in 1:20 and Lorenzo Paez (145) pinned Emlyla Sanders in 56 seconds for Horlick (2-4, 0-2 SEC).
All but two of the other matches were decided by forfeit.
Boys swimming
HORLICK 88, KENOSHA BRADFORD 79: Scott Palmer and Joseph Abel each won four events for the Rebels Tuesday in a Southeast Conference dual meet.
Palmer won 200-yard individual medley in 2:24.81, the 100 breaststroke (1:09.88) and swam legs on the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.02) and 400 freestyle relay (4:16.07).
Abel won the 100 butterfly (1:08.09), the 100 backstroke (1:16.07), and was on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
BURLINGTON CO-OP 124, DELAVAN-DARIEN 43: The Demons won their first Southern Lakes Conference dual meet of the season Tuesday behind Jimmy Keeker and Ethan Brannen, who both won two individual events and were part of the winning 200-yard and 400 freestyle relays.
Keeker won the 200 freestyle (2:00.15) and the 50 freestyle (24.86) and Brannen won the 200 individual medley (2:16.27) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.22).
OAK CREEK 110, CASE 71: AJ Wampole won two events for the Eagles in a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Oak Creek.
Wampole, along with Drew Esson, Ryan Hart and Joe Skanz, won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:40.69. Wampole also won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.42).
FRANKLIN 139, PARK 33: The Panthers were led by Josh Abel in their Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Franklin.
Abel was second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.55) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.33).
