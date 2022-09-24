High school roundup: for Sept. 26

The Burlington girls’ volleyball team is used to competing against and defeating the best of the best in the annual Lynn LaPorte Sprawl in West Bend.

This year was no exception as the Demons rolled through their opponents at West Bend East to finish third with a 5-1 record.

Burlington (24-4 overall matches), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, was surrounded by talent like itself in the two-day tournament which concluded Saturday. The Sprawl included Oconomowoc, ranked first in Division 1 by the WVCA, and Kimberly, which received Division 1 honorable mention.

The Demons won their three matches in pool play on Friday, 25-22, 25-8 over West Bend West, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11 over Catholic Memorial and 25-23, 23-25, 15-4 over Brookfield East.

Saturday, Burlington started its day by beating traditional Division 1 power Menomonee Falls 25-17, 25-20, then the Demons swept Kimberly 25-18, 25-19 to set up a semifinal match against Oconomowoc.

The match was close. The Raccoons won the first set and the Demons won the second set, but Burlington just fell short in the third set and lost 25-15, 22-25, 15-13.

“I was extremely happy with our resiliency throughout the two days,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “The girls stuck together as a team in many tight situations and played some of their best ball to date.”

Leading Burlington at the net were Abby Alan with 47 kills, a .262 hitting percentage and eight blocks, Kenna Kornely with 32 kills and three blocks, and Caitlyn Flees with eight blocks. Ella Safar had 117 assists.

Kati Berezowitz led the defense with 43 digs and was also strong from the service line, serving at 96.5 percent with 13 aces. Safar added 10 aces, Molly Berezowitz had 40 digs, 19 kills and six aces, and Graelen Kwiatkowski added 16 digs and eight aces.

Union Grove also competed in the Sprawl. No results were available Saturday night.

WATERFORD: The Wolverines went 4-1 and finished second Saturday at the Port Washington Invitational.

Waterford (14-9 overall matches) rolled through pool play, beating Kenosha Tremper 25-19, 25-11, Greenfield 25-15, 25-18 and Mayville 25-18, 25-12.

In the semifinals, the Wolverines beat Sheboygan South 25-20, 25-17 to reach the championship match against Port Washington.

Waterford won the first set 25-20 and the Pirates won the second set 25-15, setting up what became an epic third set. Port Washington led 11-6, but the Wolverines’ Skyler Harris served five straight point to tie the set at 11-11.

After the Pirates went up 13-11, Waterford scored the next three points to go ahead 14-13 and serve for match points. The teams went back and forth the rest of the way before the Pirates pulled out a 17-15 victory.

“While we were disappointed to come up just short in the end, it was overall a great day of volleyball for us,” Wolverines coach Ashley Ingish said. “We met and exceeded several of our season goals for hitting percentage, serve receive percentage and ace-to-error ratio.

Isabel Floryance had a big day with 47 kills in 113 attacks, a .257 hitting percentage, along with eight aces and 25 digs. Claire Krivanek had 31 kills, hit .309 and had a team-high five blocks, and Ellie Michel had 17 kills and hit .292. In addition to Floryance, Maya Weinkauf (18 digs0, Harris (93.5% serving) and Reagan Jones (91.7% serving) each had eight aces.

Sonya Nielsen was impressive in multiple ways with 101 assists, 13 aces, a 92.5 serving percentage and 17 digs. Lisa Busch had 36 digs

PRAIRIE: The Hawks finished with a 3-1 record at the Lake Country Lutheran Invitational in Hartland on Saturday.

Prairie defeated Lake Mills 25-18, 25-11, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 25-22, 18-25, 17-15 and Waterloo 25-13, 25-17.

The only loss for the Hawks was 18-25, 25-18, 15-4 to Lake Country Lutheran, ranked third in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

“The girls played together as a team today,” Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. “We pushed through some tough matches, kept celebrating the positives and supported each other through the struggles.”

Leading the Hawks was Lexi Kuvshinikov, who totaled 34 kills, 15 digs and three aces. Amelia Ropiak had 30 kills, 27 digs and seven aces, Chloe Kennedy had 17 kills and five aces, Cate Yunker had 69 assists and eight aces, Anna Johnson with 41 digs and five aces, and Reese Jaramillo with seven kills and four blocks.

Boys volleyball

INDIAN TRAIL INVITATIONAL: Union Grove used an effective 1-2 punch to sweep all four of its opponents and win the title Saturday at the Indian Trail Invitational at Kenosha.

The Broncos (14-3) went 8-0 in sets, beating Tremper 25-12, 25-15 and Oak Creek 25-10, 25-16 in pool play to advance to the Gold Bracket, where they beat Appleton East 25-20, 25-18 in the semifinal and Westosha Central 26-24, 25-17 in the championship match.

Union Grove beat Westosha 3-1 in Southern Lakes Conference play Thursday and it was its second straight win over the Falcons since losing to them at the Waukesha Fusion Invitational Sept. 10.

One of the keys to the Broncos’ success Saturday was the play of libero James May and the rest of the defense, coach Jamie Anderson said. May had 11 aces and also led the defense with 37 digs, with several of them coming late against Westosha.

“It was our defense, led by James May as our libero, that really turned up the intensity when the game got close,” Anderson said. “That pushed us across the finish line.”

Hudson Dresen and Ty Geschke led the offensive attack with 27 and 25 kills, respectively. Dresen was also all over the floor to add 18 digs, four blocks and four aces, and Geschke added a team-high 11 blocks.

Zac Montgomery added 17 kills and six blocks and setter Domenic McDougal had 66 assists.

“It was a great day where our team just really seemed to be hitting their stride and becoming a cohesive unit,” Anderson said. “The guys started out the day strong and just keep increasing their level of focus and intensity as the teams got tougher.”

Park also played in the tournament, its first of the year.

The Panthers (0-8) lost to Brookfield East 25-11, 25-15 and to Westosha Central 25-17, 25-13 in pool play, then lost in the Silver Bracket to Beloit Memorial (25-14, 25-16) and Kenosha Bradford (25-14, 25-16).

Braden Roushia had 18 kills, five aces and eight digs for Park and Cameron Betker had 24 assists.

“Our lineup is getting more familiar (with each other) and we’re getting stronger,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “We’re more competitive and continuing to grow, but we’re so inexperienced.”

Boys soccer

UNION GROVE 3, BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 1: The Broncos trailed early, but three goals from Jackson Barber helped them rally to beat the Lancers Saturday in a nonconference match at Brookfield.

The Broncos (11-1-0), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, went down early after the Lancers scored a goal in the 11th minute.

Fortunately, Union Grove’s dominant forward duo of Barber and Owen Zikowski had an answer. Barber finished a ball from Zikowski in the 32nd minute to tie the score, and the teams were tied 1-1 at the half.

Barber gave his team the advantage in the 68th minute with his second goal on a through ball from freshman forward Niall Hagen. Then, with a second assist from Zikowski, Barber scored his third goal to complete his hat trick.

Union Grove coach Sean Jung said that Barber played “one of the best matches I’ve ever seen him play.”

The Broncos’ defense slowed down the Lancers’ offense significantly in the second half, and did not allow Central (1-3-4) to score after their initial goal.

Jung said that Gavin Fox, Tobin Van de Water, Dylan Kenyon and Jackson Zimmerman each had strong defensive performances, Jung said.

Goalkeeper Hayden McDougal made four saves for Union Grove.

WAUWATOSA WEST 5, PRAIRIE 1: The Hawks, already dealing with injuries, lost another player Saturday in their nonconference loss at Whitman Middle School in Wauwatosa.

Already missing freshman Roy Rivera and senior Calvin Sharpe because of injuries, senior Charley Shaw twisted his ankle in the match and did not return for Prairie (3-5-1), which has lost four straight matches and scored just three goals during the streak.

“All of our offensive threats are missing,” Prairie coach Mike Modesti said. “We’re still creating scoring chances, but we have been scuffling getting the ball in the net.”

The Trojans (2-7-2), whom Modesti called “the most skilled team we’ve played this season,” led 5-0 before Hawks sophomore Gabi Kuvshinikov scored directly on a corner kick in the 65th minute.

“They are a really physical team and they’re fast and skilled,” Modesti said. “We weren’t quite ready for it tonight.”

Girls tennis

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Prairie won three championships and reached the title match in two others Saturday and won the Metro Classic Conference Tournament hosted by Prairie.

Lily Jorgenson won the No. 1 singles title and the Hawks had championships by Jaclyn Palmen and Salisia Servantez at No. 1 doubles and by Arenie Vartanian and Shritha Reddy at No. 2 doubles.

Jorgenson, the top seed in singles, had a strong day, opening with a 6-0, 6-0 win in the semifinals. In the title match, Jorgenson won the first set 6-0 against Bella Rizzo of Kenosha St. Joseph, but Rizzo had to exit the match with Jorgenson leading 3-1 in the second set.

Palmen and Servantez, also the top seeds, won their first No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0, then beat MacKenzie Barfoth and Madeline Raflick of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

At No. 2 doubles, second-seeded Vartanian and Reddy won 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals, then upset top-seeded Chloe Roberts and Amelia Lerret of Greendale Martin Luther 7-5, 6-7 (4), 10-6 in the final.

Taking second for the Hawks were Sophia Baptista at No. 3 singles and Caroline Berkey and Tevene Vartanian at No. 3 doubles. Baptista won 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 in the semifinals, then lost to Casey Meyer of St. Joseph 6-2, 6-0 in her final. Berkey and Tevene Vartanian played well against Martin Luther’s Emma Gabler and Mia Poellet, but lost in the final 6-3, 2-6, 12-10.

Isabelle Grotmol was third for Prairie at No. 4 singles, beating Claire Mathews of St. Catherine’s/Lutheran 6-2, 6-4 in the third-place match.

The best finish for Catholic Central was by Olivia Ricci at No. 2 singles, where she beat Emma Volpe of Thomas More 6-1, 6-1 in the third-place match.

St. Catherine’s/Lutheran had two fourth-place finishes, by Claire Mathews at No. 4 singles and by Elena Gaither and Dayija Brown at No. 2 doubles.

St. Joseph and Martin Luther each had two champions and two runners-up. Team point totals were not available Saturday night.

Cross country

UNION GROVE: The Bronco girls had two runners in the top 75 and finished 12th among 39 full teams in the Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.

Union Grove totaled 425 points and tied Arrowhead for 12th, but won the tiebreaker (best fifth runner).

Senior Riley Kayler led the Broncos by finishing 45th in 20:09.5, and Ashley Lamers broke the top 75 by finishing 66th in 20:27.4. The other three scoring runners for Union Grove finished within six places of each other — junior Brooklyn Lamers (105th, 20:57.2) and freshmen Alyssa Simpson (107th, 20:57.9) and Abby Johnson (111th, 21:01.3).

Waunakee won the girls team title with 102 points and Sarah Fischer of Hinsdale (Ill.) Central won the individual title in 17:42.2.

In the boys portion of the meet, which featured 48 full teams, Union Grove finished 41st with 1,043 points.

Seniors Ryan Peplinski and Luke Baird were the only Broncos runners in the top 200. Peplinski was 112th (17:33.3) and Baird was 200th (18:22.6).

Oconomowoc won the boys team title with 78 points.

Owen Busby of Mequon Homestead won the boys individual title in 15:05.9.

LASER RELAYS: Waterford had the best boys and girls finishes among Racine County teams Saturday at the Laser Relays, hosted by Kettle Moraine at Naga-Waukee Park in Hartland.

The Wolverines, competing in the Small Schools division, were fifth in the girls race and sixth in the boys race.

The girls had a total time of 110:32.4. Sophomores Akira Hancock and Sydney Younk finished back-to-back in 20th (21:18.8) and 21st (21:21.4) in the Small Schools race and 41st and 42nd overall (combined Large Schools and Small Schools divisions). Senior Lucy Younk (22:17.8) was 35th in Small Schools and 75th overall.

Prairie’s only runner in the Small Schools race, Carly Lopez, was 22nd in Small Schools and 44th overall (21:22.4).

Slinger (97:12.4) won the Small Schools team title and the overall title, led by overall individual winner Summer Schuster (18:29.4).

In the Large Schools girls race, Burlington was 12th (120:59.7), led by junior Jenna Bebow, who was 25th in 21:31.8. The Demons were 19th overall and Bebow was 48th overall.

In the boys Small Schools race, Waterford junior Trever Buchahan won the individual title in 16:27.5 and he was fourth overall. The Wolverines also had top-40 Small Schools finishes by seniors Trevor Zabrowski (26th, 18:15.1) and John Czajka (38th, 18:34.3).

Waterford’s total time was 93:17.7, placing it 17th overall.

Prairie did not have a complete team and was led by senior Nolan Boerner (18:10.9), who was 24th in the Small Schools race and 67th overall. Hawks’ freshman Jack Ulrich (63rd, 19:58.4) and sophomore Nolan Gasser (73rd, 20:20.5) both had personal-best times.

In the Large Schools boys race, Burlington was 15th (100:53.2), led by senior Casey Dorn in 68th (18:49.6, 109th overall).

Mukwonago (84:37.9) won the Large Schools and overall team titles, led by Joe McNulty (16:14.6), the Large Schools and overall winner.

Girls swimming

RACINE UNIFIED: With many of its swimmers leaving early to prepare for a homecoming dance, the Racine Unified Co-op swim team had just two entries earn points at the Bulldog Invitational Saturday at Cedarburg.

The highest finisher for Racine Unified was Layla Genevich, who was ninth in diving with 347.20 points. The other scoring event was the 200-yard medley relay, where the team of Sofia Badillo, Alice Stratman, Jordyn Tran and Gabriela Peterman was 11th in 2:00.11.

Racine Unified scored 21 points. Arrowhead won the team title with 404, just edging Madison West (402).