High school roundup: Case sweeps Prairie in rare girls volleyball meeting

The high school girls volleyball match Wednesday between Case and Prairie had more going for it than just another intracity meeting.

Head coach Alex Moe, in his first year with the Eagles, was going up against his brother Mike, an assistant for the Hawks.

Case played well on defense, kept Prairie busy at the net and won the battle of the coaching brothers, and the nonconference match, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 at Prairie.

This was the first meeting of the teams in a regular-season match since at least 2009, according to www.wissports.net. They had met just three other times since then, all in tournament play, the last time in 2014.

The Eagles (10-6) took control from the outset, mainly behind their defense. Senior Natalie Harris was all over the place for Case with a team-high 16 digs and, more importantly, had a perfect 3.0 average in serve receive.

Harris also was the main source of offense with 11 kills and she threw in four aces as well.

Another defensive star was senior Kate Korth, who had 10 digs and also had a strong match in serve receive.

“We played an amazing defensive game tonight,” Alex Moe said. “We went in with a goal of being a tough, gritty defensive team and we accomplished that.

“Kate Korth played her best match of the season by far. She gave Prairie a lot of issues in serve receive.”

Brianna Bigelow was a presence at the net with eight kills and two blocks, and “was someone that opened up our offense all night,” Moe said.

“The whole team came out with great effort and it was truly a good team win,” Moe added. “It was a fun match as my brother Mike coaches for Prairie, so it was fun to be on the other side of the sidelines and the girls had a lot of fun with it as well.”

Prairie (8-11) was led by senior Amelia Ropiak with 15 kills, senior Lexi Kuvshinikov and sophomore Chloe Kennedy with a combined 11 kills, senior Cate Yunker with 27 assists and sophomore Anna Johnson with 12 digs.

“Tonight, we struggled with the fast-paced offense that Case presented,” Prairie head coach Sophia Penkala said. “We did get a lot of good touches on the block, unfortunately just not enough to stop more balls.

“Amelia Ropiak attacked aggressively on the left side and was able to provide us with momentum and energy, especially in game three.”

BURLINGTON 3, WILMOT 0: On Tuesday, the Demons completely dominated the Panthers in a 25-9, 25-10, 25-6 Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.

Kenna Kornely had nine kills (.389 hitting percentage) and Abby Alan (.545) had six kills to lead Burlington (17-3, 3-0 SLC), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

Ella Safar had 17 assists and five aces and sisters Molly and Katie Berezowitz were both perfect (3.0) in serve receive.

UNION GROVE-ELKHORN: The Broncos’ Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday against the Elks was suspended in the middle of the second set because of a power outage caused by a blown transformer.

Union Grove was leading 25-15, 12-11 when the power went out. The match will be completed on Oct. 12.

Broncos setter Madison Cimbalnik reached 1,000 career assists during the first set of the match.

Boys volleyball

CASE 3, PARK 0: The Eagles were too strong for the Panthers Wednesday, winning a Southeast Conference match 25-8, 25-13, 25-14 at Park.

Owen Anderson led Case (3-3, 2-1 SEC) with seven kills, libero Aiden Sepanski had eight digs and Luca Alvarado had eight aces.

Park, playing its first match of the season, was led by senior Braden Roushia with eight kills and sophomore Cameron Betker with 10 assists.

HORLICK 3, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 1: The Rebels are starting to get on the right track, coach DJ Thomas said, ending a four-match losing streak Wednesday with a 25-11, 19-25, 25-11, 25-22 victory over the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha.

Seniors Jayden Wendt and Joel Svatek helped spark Horlick (2-4, 2-1 SEC), which has “not been meshing and performing to our full potential,” Thomas said. “Their gameplay with their teammates was truly electric.”

Svatek ran the offense efficiently with 55 assists, with many of them going to Calvin Costabile, who led the team with 15 kills. Wendt played strong overall and helped on the service line with three aces.

Another key player was freshman Fischer Jackson. He had just four blocks, but one of them came late in the fourth game to give the ball back to Horlick for match point. Jackson served the final point to close out the match.

“There are huge props to our clutch freshman when it came down to the wire,” Thomas said.

Josh Martin led the defense with 20 digs.

Boys soccer

SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, PRAIRIE 0: Except for a 10-minute span of the second half, the Hawks went toe-to-toe with the Cavaliers Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.

The match was tied 0-0 at the half and remained scoreless into the second half, but Prairie (3-2-1, 1-1-0 MCC), ranked seventh in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had a defensive lapse, Hawks coach Mike Modesti said, and Thomas More (4-3-1, 2-0-0) capitalized and scored all three of its goals in a 10-minute span.

“They are definitely a good team,” Modesti said. “I told them after the match that I hated the result, but we played really well; we just had some defensive breakdowns. We had plenty of scoring opportunities.”

Modesti praised the play of his goalkeeper, senior Liam York, who kept the Cavaliers from putting even more balls in the net.

“Liam York played the game of his life,” Modesti said. “He made some phenomenal saves. The goals they had were unsavable.”

Hurting Prairie’s cause is the absence of the Hawks’ two starting center midfielders, freshman Roy Rivera and sophomore Gabi Kuvshinikov. Both are injured, although Modesti said Kuvshinikov could return next week, wearing a cast on the broken wrist he suffered in Prairie’s second match of the season. Rivera is a few weeks away from coming back, Modesti said.

“Those guys are studs and we’re really missing them because center midfielder is such an important position,” Modesti said. “We have guys stepping up and filling those roles and we’re still competitive. I really feel we’re on the verge of having it all connect and we can be a dangerous team.”

Sophomore Angel Luevano scored two of Thomas More’s three goals and he has four goals and six assists this season. Modesti said junior defender Parker Kohl marked Luevano well overall to keep him from doing more.

“(Luevano) is a college level player already,” Modesti said. “He’s so quick and so fast and Parker Kohl shut him down for most of the match.”

ST. JOSEPH 5, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels had their chances, but weren’t able to finish off any scoring runs and were shut out by the Lancers Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Anderson Park in Kenosha.

St. Catherine’s (1-3-2, 0-2-0 MCC) trailed 3-0 at the half and had a chance to be within 3-1, but St. Joseph goalkeeper Jack McTernan stopped an Angels’ penalty kick.

Angels coach Ben Lake said his team had several scoring chances, but each was stopped by the Lancers’ (3-3-0, 1-1-0) defense or by McTernan.

“We were fine sometimes with possession,” Lake said. “We created goal scoring opportunities, but we didn’t finish, we missed the ball or we didn’t get our feet correctly on the ball.”

St. Catherine’s freshman goalkeeper Morgan Determan made eight saves.

St. Joseph coach Nick Anderson acknowledged this was a good victory over a good team.

“St. Catherine's is very organized and managed well, so for us to come out and get a huge conference win is another big step for this program,” Anderson said.

Girls golf

WATERFORD DRESS-UP SCRAMBLE: Burlington had two birdies and one bogey on the front nine at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford Wednesday and won the team title in the annual scramble tournament.

The team of Kendall Kafar, Kayla Warner, Abbie Weiler and Marcie Plitzuweit combined for a 1-under-par 34 and won two shots over Elkhorn (second after the WIAA tiebreaker) and Franklin (third).

Waterford’s No. 1 team of Marissa Papp, Sydney Norgal, Myia Lang and Grace Rupert combined for a 37 to tie for fourth with Lake Geneva Badger. The Wolverines won the tiebreaker to earn fourth place.

Waterford’s No. 2 team (Ava Riska, Rachel Maydak, Bri Flock, Laurel Glatch) shot a 40 and tied for sixth with Case (Leslie Million, Alyssa Ludwig, Leah Hansen, Kaelyn Ketchum) and Wilmot. Waterford was seventh on the tiebreaker and the Eagles were eighth.

Girls tennis

KENOSHA TREMPER 4, CASE 3: The Eagles won two singles matches and one doubles match, but couldn’t turn the tide in another doubles match and lost a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Case.

All four singles matches were decided in straight sets. Winning for Case was Mackenna Hatfield at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0 over Rylee Pearson), Ellie Khreish at No. 3 (7-5, 6-1 over Teagan Rowlands) and Noura Deanparvar and Elise Kaesermann at No. 3 doubles (6-1, 7-5 over Caroline Murphy and Matilda Petkus).

The Eagles had a chance to win the dual meet with a victory in the No. 2 doubles match, but Tremper’s Ava Lindquist and Helen Bergeson beat Case’s Gabrielle Schmidtmann and Tamara Needeljkovic 6-0, 4-6, 10-4.