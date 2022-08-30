High school roundup: Case boys soccer team opens season with rare win over Franklin

The Case High School boys soccer team made an impressive statement in its Southeast Conference opener Tuesday against Franklin.

The Eagles scored three goals in the second half to pull away from Franklin for a 4-0 victory at Case.

It was the first regular-season victory for the Eagles (4-0 overall) over the Sabers (2-1) since 2016.

“We started slow, but the boys responded tonight and brought home the win,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “We are starting to find our form and need to continue to step up the performance.”

Junior defender Tommy Fannin opened the scoring for Case in the 25th minute with a goal on a free kick from 23 yards. In the 47th minute, junior midfielder Larencio Muhammad scored Case’s second goal from just inside the box.

Corbin Bochinski added an unassisted goal in the 58th minute and Peyton Hoard scored the final goal of the match in the 72nd minute off an assist from Bochinski.

Eagles goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim earned his second shutout of the season.

“We had outstanding performances by Bochinski in our attack, along with a solid defensive performance led by junior defenders Nattan Degefa and Tommy Fannin,” Anderle said.

For the second consecutive season, the Eagles have opened the year with a four-match unbeaten streak. Case started 3-0-1 in 2021.

UNION GROVE 3, BADGER 0: The Broncos opened Southern Lakes Conference play Tuesday with a victory over the Badgers at Lake Geneva.

Union Grove (3-0, 1-0 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason state poll, played a near-perfect first half, scoring on each of its three shots on goal and keeping Badger off the scoreboard.

“The first half was fantastic,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We were the aggressors. We jumped all over them in the first half.”

Owen Zikowski scored the first of the Broncos’ goals in the 29th minute, assisted by Jackson Barber, and Zikowski returned the favor five minutes later by feeding Barber for a goal in the 34th minute. Senior defender Dylan Kenyon scored the final goal of the match, unassisted, in the 39th minute to give the Broncos a three-score advantage before half.

Jung said Kenyon and sophomore defender Jackson Zimmerman exceled on defense throughout the match.

The intensity of the match was heightened in the second half, Jung said, but Union Grove held steady and did not allow a goal.

“In the second half, they came out playing more aggressive,” Jung said. “Things got a little chippy.”

Senior goalkeeper Hayden McDougal recorded his third shutout of the season and made four saves.

KENOSHA TREMPER 5, HORLICK 2: On a special night honoring a beloved alumnus and teacher, the Rebels and Trojans played a hard-fought Southeast Conference-opening match that wasn’t decided until the final 10 minutes.

Before kicking off the match, both teams wore shirts that honored Samantha (Falcone) Reid, a Horlick alumnus and former faculty member at Tremper who passed away in March of 2022. The shirts were a way of raising awareness to cystic fibrosis, which Reid battled and also raised awareness for.

“Tonight really represented what high school sports can be about and should be about,” Horlick coach Galen Irish said.

Facing Tremper (3-0 overall), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason state poll, the Rebels (0-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead early and were tied 1-1 later in the first half.

Horlick’s Evan Lock had a shot to give his team the lead, but it hit the crossbar, Irish said.

The Trojans scored two unanswered in the second half to take a 3-1 lead, but Oliver Shircel scored in the 70th minute to pull the Rebels within a goal. The Trojans scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to seal the win.

Horlick freshman goalkeeper Paul Fronjian-Frizo made eight saves. Irish praised the play of Lock and Alex Valdivia in the match.

The match was a big improvement for the Rebels, who were outscored 18-3 in their first two matches of the season last week.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines had trouble generating offense and lost in their Southern Lakes Conference opener Tuesday night at Delavan.

Waterford (1-4-0 overall) was shut out for the third time in its last four matches. The Comets (1-0-2) are ranked ninth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preaseason state poll.

BIG FOOT 5, BURLINGTON 1: Junior forward Devin Melchiorre led the Demons in their nonconference loss Tuesday at Burlington.

Big Foot (2-2) scored goals in the 12th, 19th and 24th minutes for a 3-0 lead at the half, then added two more goals early in the second half to extend the lead.

Melchiorre scored a goal in the final minute of the match to help the Demons (0-4) avert the shutout.

Burlington has struggled offensively and has scored just four goals against four.

RACINE LUTHERAN 2, WILMOT 2: The Crusaders fought back in the final eight minutes with a pair of goals to level the score in a nonconference match Tuesday at Pritchard Park.

Wilmot (0-3-1) scored its first goal in the 35th minute and scored its second goal in the 55th minute.

Lutheran (1-0-2) struggled with intensity throughout the first half and much of the second, coach Peter LaBoda said.

“Lethargic is the best way to describe our play for 60 minutes,” LaBoda said. “The intensity picked up as we controlled the pace of play with some great passing combinations in the midfield.”

LaBoda said sophomore midfielder Vinny Marani “was big in terms of our second-half play.”

Senior midfielder Steele Falaschi helped to turn things around for the Crusaders and scored Lutheran’s first goal on a 35-yard free kick in the 72nd minute. Then, with 14 seconds left in the match, fellow senior midfielder Logan Rasch scored the equalizer on a free kick to earn the draw.

“The kids worked hard to fight back,” LaBoda said. “We just have to find a way to get ahead of the game first.”

Boys volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, ST. CATHERINE'S CO-OP 0: The Broncos opened their season with a convincing win over the Angels Tuesday night in a nonconference match at St. Catherine’s.

Union Grove swept St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie 25-10, 25-14, 25-15, with Ty Geschke leading all players with 21 kills. Geschke also finished with four digs and three aces.

“We were very efficient and played with a lot of poise and confidence in our season opener,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said.

Hudson Dresen added 11 aces, nine kills and nine digs. James May led the Broncos with 14 digs. Caedyn Eichner finished with 36 assists and Jack Waters had two blocks and two kills.

No statistics were available Tuesday night for the Angels (0-3).

BURLINGTON: The Demons were swept in three competitive matches in their four-team meet Tuesday at Burlington.

In the opening match against Mukwonago, Burlington (1-6) won the first set, but the Indians rallied to win 25-27, 25-20, 15-10. In the following match against Waukesha South, the Demons again won the first set, but lost the match 21-25, 25-21, 15-9.

“We did not hit well or serve all that great,” Demons coach Mike Jones said. “We had outstanding defense, which is what helped us stay in the game.”

In the final match, Muskego won a marathon first set 32-30 and won the second set 25-21.

Braeden Tomczyk led Burlington with 23 kills and four aces. Mason Tomczyk and Chris Naber had 27 assists each, James Pirocanac had four blocks and Jackson Phillips had 49 digs.

Mukwonago went 3-0 to win the quadrangular.

BELOIT MEMORIAL 3, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines were competitive Tuesday in their first-ever competition.

Waterford lost to nonconference opponent Beloit Memorial 25-21, 25-9, 25-11, but head coach Cherie Phelan said that her team began the match strong and competed point for point.

Beloit won the final two sets quickly and had a strong serve and strong serve receiving game, Phelan said.

Freshman Jayce Brechtl, the son of former Wolverines standouts and coaches Adam and Dena Brechtl, led Waterford with two block kills and two aces.

The Wolverines totaled 15 digs and were led by John Pomeroy and Evan Walkowski with four digs each.

PEWAUKEE 3, CASE 0: The Eagles opened their season Tuesday with a loss to the Pirates in a nonconference match Tuesday at Pewaukee.

Pewaukee, also playing in its season opener, swept Case 25-18, 25-21, 25-11.

Owen Anderson led the Eagles with seven kills and Matthew Cyr finished with 10 assists.

Cross country

PRAIRIE: Senior Nolan Boerner finished second in the boys race and sophomore Carly Lopez was second in the girls race Tuesday at the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside.

Boerner finished the 5,000-meter course in 18:30.6, 45 seconds behind race winner Owen Klaus of Ozaukee (17:45.1).

The Hawks had an incomplete boys’ team, with just four runners. The next-best Prairie finisher was freshman Jack Ulrich, who was 44th in 21:29.9.

Sheboygan Area Lutheran won the boys’ team title with 53 points.

For the girls, Lopez finished in 22:34.0, just 10 seconds behind winner Tempe Zondag of Shoreland Lutheran (22:24.0).

Prairie was eighth in the girls’ race with 179 points. The next two runners for the Hawks were seniors Fiona Anton (37th, 27:21.6) and Emilie Ulrich (42nd, 28:13.8).

Westosha Central totaled 56 points to win the girls’ team title, just seven ahead of runner-up Ozaukee (63). Shoreland Lutheran was third (72) and St. Joseph was seventh (158).