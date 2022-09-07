High school roundup: Case boys soccer team continues blistering start

The Case High School boys soccer team is making a statement this season.

Make that a major statement.

The Eagles remained unbeaten Wednesday with a 6-1 victory over Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in a Southeast Conference match at Bradford High School.

Case is 5-0-0 overall, matching its victory total from last year’s 5-13-1 season, and is 2-0-0 in SEC play. Based on statistics at www.wissports.net, this is Case’s first unbeaten start since at least 2010 and its best five-match start since beginning the 2012 and 2016 seasons 4-1-0.

The Eagles went 1-7-0 in conference last year, but they are beginning to pay back teams that beat them badly last year. They beat Franklin 4-0 in their last match on Aug. 30 — Case lost to the Sabers 6-0 last year — and Wednesday’s win avenges last season’s 10-0 loss to the Red Devils (3-3-0, 0-2-0 SEC).

“The guys all played very well tonight,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “Our first side has given only one goal up this season so we are firing on all cylinders.”

The Eagles led 3-0 at the half and Tomas Sanchez started the scoring in the 13th minute when Luis Chavez found Sanchez at the top of the penalty area.

Corbin Bochinski scored his fifth goal of the season in the 27th minute when Bradford’s goalkeeper came off his line to challenge Bochinski and he put the ball past the keeper from right in front of the net. The third goal of the half, in the 33rd minute, was by freshman forward Gio Gonzalez on a penalty kick following a tripping call in the box.

Anderle started the second half with nine substitutes on the field and they kept the shutout alive until the Red Devils scored in the 62nd minute on a shot from the top of the box.

Not long after, Bradford was awarded a penalty kick and could have made it 3-2, but Eagles goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim made “an incredible save,” Anderle said, to keep the two-goal advantage.

The starters returned to finish the match and Case added three more goals by Gonzalez (unassisted), Phillip Weiglin (Larencio Muhammad assist) and Chavez (unassisted).

Besides Meisterheim, Anderle said Nattan Degefa was a force on defense.

“Nattan Degefa was the man of the match with a dominant defensive performance,” Anderle said. “And I cannot say enough good things about Griffin Meisterheim — he is one of the best that I have seen in the net in high school.”

The Eagles will get another test at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they host Union Grove, which is also 5-0-0 and ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

FRANKLIN 5, PARK 2: The Panthers tied the match early in the second half, but fatigue caught up to them and they lost a Southeast Conference match Wednesday at Franklin.

The match was scoreless in the first half, then the Sabers (5-1-0, 1-1-0 SEC) scored to take a 1-0 lead.

In the 47th minute, Adam Ahaukal tied the match for the Panthers (1-1-0, 0-1-0) at 1-1 off an assist by Daniel Mora.

Franklin then scored four straight goals over the next 25 minutes before Ahaukal capped the scoring in the 79th minute, assisted by Julian Zertuche.

Part of the Panthers’ difficulties is a lack of depth, coach Cameron Pope said. His team has few reserves compared to the Sabers and most other teams in the SEC.

“We were managing, but the difference in the second half was that Franklin was deeper (on the bench),” Pope said. “Over the course of 80 minutes, it really started to show.

“We played defensively in the first half and I think ultimately we couldn’t maintain the same level of intensity in second half.”

Ahaukal has been a pleasant surprise for the Panthers, scoring five goals in their first two matches. The senior improved his speed by running on the Park track team last spring and has become a better player.

“He’s really grown in confidence,” Pope said. “He had the soccer skills, but he lacked grit and speed. After last season, he committed himself to develop those attributes and he’s turned into a high quality striker.”

PRAIRIE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Hawks were able to penetrate the Crusaders’ defensive wall enough times Wednesday to earn a victory at Pritchard Park in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

Prairie (3-1-0 overall), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, broke the ice in the first half when it was awarded a penalty kick on a handball in the box. Junior Parker Kohl put in the shot for a 1-0 lead.

Lutheran (1-2-2) continued to play defense in the Hawks’ third of the field and kept the match at 1-0 until the half.

“It’s hard to put the ball in the net when they were playing very defensive,” Prairie coach Mike Modesti said. “They didn’t have much of an attack and they didn’t get one shot on goal.

“It was good work from the boys tonight — they moved the ball really well and got the job done.”

Junior Nick Peterson scored both goals in the second half for the Hawks, the first off an assist by freshman Giuliano Ferrentino and the second unassisted when he got to a ball bouncing free in the box and put it in the net.

Crusaders senior goalkeeper Josh Radtke kept the score close, coach Peter LaBoda said, by making 15 saves.

“Without Josh, the score is worse,” LaBoda said. “He made some great saves to keep it 1-0 at half. They just kept coming at us with pressure and we are just too slow in possession. We just aren't on their level to handle it.

“They are a quality team and well coached.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: Coming off a championship in the Catholic Memorial Tournament Saturday, the Angels struggled against the Pacers at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia Wednesday in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

St. Catherine’s (1-2-2 overall) trailed 3-1 at the half and cut its deficit to one in the second half, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

Angels coach Ben Lake was not pleased with his team’s first-half performance.

“The first half was one of the worst I’ve seen in a long time,” Lake said. “Our energy level was off.

“In the second half, we were a totally different team.”

Shoreland (3-4-0 overall) scored the first two goals, in the fifth and 10th minutes, then the Angels got on the scoreboard in the 17th minute when senior defender Daniel Ugarte scored on a penalty kick after the Pacers were called for a handball in the box.

Shoreland went ahead 3-1 in the 33rd minute and held that lead into the half.

St. Catherine’s was much stronger in the second half and had several chances to convert goals. Sophomore defender Alex Wilkey (junior midfielder Wade Roberson assist) in the 58th minute, but the Pacers held on.

“In the second half, we had fewer attacking opportunities,” Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. “St. Catherine’s put us in compromising situations and shifted us into preservation mode to maintain our lead.”

Angels goalkeeper Morgan Determan made eight saves, matching Pacers goalkeeper Connor Hahm. The teams were close in shots on target (12-11 in favor of St. Catherine’s).

Girls golf

UNION GROVE 159, WATERFORD 214: A day after winning the Brookfield Central Invitational at University Ridge, the Broncos kept up their low scoring ways by beating the Wolverines in a Southeast Conference dual meet Wednesday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Senior Norah Roberts shot a 2-under-par 34 on the White nine that featured bookend birdies on the first and ninth holes. Junior Lexi Manteufel, coming off a lifetime-best round at University Ridge, shot a 2-over 38 and senior Allie McBryde shot a 40 as Union Grove came within a stroke of the school record 158 they set Aug. 25.

Junior Sydney Norgal and senior Marissa Papp both shot 49s to lead Waterford and freshman Grace Rupert had a 53.

Girls tennis

FRANKLIN 7, CASE 0: The Eagles took two singles matches to a third-set tiebreaker Wednesday during a Southeast Conference dual meet loss at the Village Club in Franklin.

Ellie Khreish of Case, at No. 2 singles, and Gabrielle Schmidtmann, at No. 3 singles, each won the first game of their respective matches, but weren’t able to win. The scores were virtually identical — Khreish lost to Morgan Weckman 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 and Schmidtmann lost to Prisha Singh 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.

“The matches were intense and exciting to watch,” Case coach Maureen Asfeld said.

Boys volleyball

CASE 3, BRADFORD/REUTHER 1: The Eagles beat the Red Devils Wednesday in a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha.

No scores or statistics were available for Case (1-2, 1-1 SEC) Wednesday night.

OAK CREEK 3, HORLICK 1: The Rebels won the first set, but lost to the Knights 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 Wednesday in a Southeast Conference match at Horlick.

No statistics were available for Horlick (1-1 overall and SEC).