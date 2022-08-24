High school roundup: Burlington girls volleyball has strong start to season

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team is picking up where it left off last year.

In their 10th annual Demon Invitational Wednesday, the Demons rolled through pool play and the Gold Bracket semifinals before losing to Sussex Hamilton in the championship match.

Case also made its season debut with a new coach and won the championship of the Bronze Bracket.

Burlington, which last year was fifth in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll and reached the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, started the tournament Wednesday with an unusual pair of two-game sets in pool play.

The Demons beat Kenosha Tremper and Jefferson, all by scores of 25-11, to win the pool and reach the Gold Bracket, along with Hamilton, Mukwonago and Franklin.

Burlington beat Franklin 25-17, 25-18 and Hamilton beat Mukwonago 25-16, 25-14 in the semifinals to set up the title match.

The final against the Chargers, who finished ninth in last year’s WVCA poll, was close. The Demons got off to a strong start and won the first game 25-15, but some inconsistency on offense helped Hamilton win the next two games 26-24, 15-13.

“I’m excited about the team contributions and looking forward to growth ahead,” Burlington co-head coach Teri Little said. “Our defensive numbers look good, but we need to improve on the blocking. Our inconsistent offensive production is an area we can work to improve.”

Kenna Kornely led the Demons’ offense with 34 kills, a 0.313 hitting percentage and 10 aces. Abby Alan (23 kills, five blocks, seven aces), Molly Berezowitz (21 kills) and Caitlyn Flees (20 kills) also had solid offensive numbers. Ella Safar had 77 assists and Graelen Kwiatkowski had 24. Burlington had a 0.285 team hitting percentage.

Kati Berezowitz led the defense with 32 kills, Kornely had 25 digs and Molly Berezowitz had 21.

Case played tough in pool play, but lost to Franklin 25-21, 25-16 and to Whitefish Bay 26-24, 27-25.

In the Bronze Bracket, the Eagles found a spark and beat Jefferson 25-12, 25-17 in the semifinals to advance to the final against Milwaukee Heritage Christian.

Case continued its stronger play and beat the Patriots 25-12, 25-21 in the final.

“We played well and tough for the start of the season, said first-year coach Alex Moe, who takes over for Willie Maryland III. “We got more disciplined as the day went on, which is a positive moving forward. We are looking to improve that discipline for more success.”

Natalie Harris was solid on offense and defense with 31 kills and 22 digs. Lauren Korth had 17 kills and 15 digs, Ciara Hummer had 30 assists, Kate Korth had 30 digs and four aces, and Elise Webster had 20 digs and six aces.

WATERFORD: The Wolverines went 2-1 at a four-team tournament at West Allis Hale Wednesday to open their season.

Two of Waterford’s three matches went to three games. New Berlin Eisenhower beat Waterford 16-25, 25-17, 15-7 to begin the evening, but the Wolverines got going and won their final two matches, 25-11, 25-23 over Hale and 7-25, 25-18, 15-11 over Waukesha West.

“We definitely had our ups and downs, but overall we finished on a really high note, coming back to beat Waukesha West in three sets after having a snowball of errors in the first set,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “It was great to see them bounce back and fight so fiercely.”

Serving was a big part of the Wolverines overall success, Ingish said, as they served 91.6% with 19 aces and just 12 errors. Lisa Busch, one of six players who didn’t miss a serve, led the way by serving 30 for 30 with four aces.

“The girls did a great job hitting their spots and keeping the defense on their toes,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “For our first competition of the year, I was really proud of our girls.”

Leading the offense were Isabel Floryance with 19 kills and Claire Krivanek with 14 kills. Sophomore setter Sonya Nielsen, in her varsity debut, “did an excellent job spreading out our offense,” Ingish said, and had 41 assists along with 16 digs.

Libero Maya Weinkauf led the team with 23 digs and Floryance added 12, and Ellie Michel had four blocks.

Boys soccer

RACINE LUTHERAN 1, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 0: Jackson Contreras scored the only goal of the match to help the Crusaders to a season-opening nonconference victory over the Patriots at Pershing Park.

Contreras, a sophomore, scored in the 47th minute, assisted by Joan Morales.

After the goal, Heritage Christian kept the pressure on Lutheran’s defense, but nothing got through and Crusaders goalkeeper Josh Radtke made eight saves to earn the shutout.

“The boys played hard,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “We were back on defense in the last 20 minutes under a lot of pressure, but they dug in to preserve the win. This was a good start confidence-wise for us.”

KENOSHA CLASH INVITATIONAL: Burlington and Horlick each lost their respective matches Wednesday at the Kenosha Clash Invitational at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

The Demons scored first against Kenosha Bradford/Reuther on a goal by Alex Kieffer (Devin Melchiorre assist) in the seventh minute and led 1-0 at the half.

The Red Devils tied the match in the 49th minute, then put the match away with goals in the 71st, 72nd and 77th minutes.

The Rebels continued to struggle early in the season, losing to Westosha Central 7-0 after losing to Badger 11-3 on Tuesday. Jacob Ludwig had three goals for Central.

Boys volleyball

ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP: The Angels opened their season Wednesday with a pair of nonconference losses at St. Catherine’s.

The co-op team, which includes players from St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran and Prairie, lost to Shorewood 25-20, 25-17, then won the first game against Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in a 21-25, 25-20, 15-12 loss.

Tristan Ropiak led the Angels’ offense with 15 kills and seven blocks, with Drew Schoneman right behind him with 14 kills. Dylan Schmidkonz had 14 digs.

The co-op has a new coach in former Prairie basketball standout Reid Koenen, who played basketball for NCAA Division I Texas State from 2010-2014.

Girls tennis

UNION GROVE 5, WATERFORD 2: The Broncos swept singles and added a victory at No. 1 doubles to beat the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Waterford.

Union Grove won all four singles matches in straight sets, with Mallory Dam leading the way by beating Sophia Veit 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Other winners for the Broncos were Kyra Hagen (No. 2), Eden Jensen (No. 3) and Elivia Garcia (No. 4).

At No. 1 doubles, the Broncos’ Ella Dinauer and Everly Squires beat Elena Leshok and Ella Hansen 6-2, 6-0.

Waterford’s wins, both in straight sets, were by Madison Krueger and Katie Benavides at No. 2 doubles and Brianna Kron and Brooke Weber at No. 3 doubles.