Two Racine County athletes were selected to the United Soccer Coaches Association Winter/Spring High School Girls’ All-North Region team.

Earning the honor were senior forward Taylor Gordon of Waterford, who scored 41 goals to finish seventh among state players and totaled 90 points to tie for 12th in total scoring, and Muskego senior goalkeeper Ella Kratochvil, a resident of Wind Lake.

Gordon, who missed her freshman season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, finished her career as the second all-time leading scorer at Waterford with 114 goals over three seasons. Gordon will continue her soccer career collegiately at the University of Wisconsin.

Kratochvil allowed only four goals all season and helped lead the Warriors to their second straight WIAA Division 1 state championship.

WSCA ALL-STATE GIRLS SOCCER: Gordon and Kratochvil were both selected to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State second team.

Sophomore midfielder Meg Decker of Prairie and senior forward Megan Cornell of Waterford earned All-State honorable mention.

Muskego junior forward Anna Sikorski was named the Player of the Year by the WSCA.

WBCA ALL-STATE BASEBALL: Waterford had two selections on the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State first and second teams.

Senior pitcher Dylan Questad was the only Racine County player on the first team. Questad has garnered attention from Major League Baseball scouts this season and went 5-1 with a 0.48 ERA.

Senior outfielder Garrett Kay, who finished the regular season with a .500 batting average, was named to the second team.

Burlington senior infielder Kaleb Zabielski earned All-State honorable mention.

GCAW ALL-STATE BOYS GOLF: Union Grove senior Jacob Brown was named to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin boys All-State third team.

Brown competed in the WIAA State Boys’ Golf Tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler and finished 20th overall. Brown, the only Racine County golfer to receive All-State honors, will play golf at the collegiate level at NJCAA Division II Madison College.

Parker Etzel of Eau Claire Memorial and Mason Schmidtke of Sheboygan North were the GCAW Co-Players of the Year.