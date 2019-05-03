YORKVILLE — That chance encounter which has a way of dramatically impacting lives happened to Connor Brown one autumn day in the fall of 2015.
He was a freshman at Union Grove High School and very much walking on a fence between pursuing baseball and golf the following spring. Baseball might have been his preference at the time because he had played a mean third base for Bronco Select. But golf was also in the picture because his dad, Charlie, is one of the greatest golfers in Racine County history and had passed along wisdom to Connor over the years.
Brown was in an art class that fall with Eric Chambers, Union Grove's No. 1 golfer who was a junior. Chambers' father, Tom, had played extensively with Charlie Brown over the years and one thing led to another.
"We were sitting near each other in art class and I mentioned something about my dad," Brown said. "I said his name is Charlie Brown and people find that kind of funny. He said, 'Charlie Brown? I know who Charlie Brown is!' Then he got me talking about golf."
By the following spring, Brown's baseball glove was stashed away and the golf clubs he used only occasionally prior to high school were his new passion. He had somewhat of a foundation in the sport having played with his father, but he had a long way to go when he started.
He arrived quickly, ascending from No. 5 as a freshman to No. 2 as a sophomore to No. 1 each of the last two years. He qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament as a sophomore and junior and was the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season.
A random encounter it was with Eric Chambers — and an impactful one to say the least.
"There's a very good chance I would have gone out for baseball," Brown said. "I really think that's what pushed me toward golf. It was like the butterfly effect, like if something doesn't happen in the past, the future could be different. I do feel it could have been different."
A county with a rich golf tradition would have been deprived of someone special, both as a competitor and a teammate, if it would have been different.
He truly came into his own last season, when he cruised with a 5-under-par 67 in winning the Waukesha West Sectional at The Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie by three strokes. It was a performance that truly channeled his inner Charlie Brown.
"He's extremely funny, but on the course, he's very focused," Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. "He had a 67 last year to win our sectional and go to state and I've just never seen anything like it. He played really loose. I didn't see any nerves and that's unusual.
"Even for the best players, a lot of times when they know it's do or die, you see some butterflies and I didn't see any that day. It was awesome to watch."
Brown may have made at least as much of a difference as a teammate during the last few years. Influenced by how helpful Chambers, Justin Schuster and Ben and Sam Maier were toward him as a freshman, Brown has paid it forward with this year's team.
Just before being interviewed for this story, Sam Beyer was on the Ives Grove course. He had been pushing his pitches to the right and Brown saw a flaw in his swing that corrected the problem.
"I saw his eye kind of look down at the ball and, five minutes later, he said, 'Hey, I think I figured out what you're doing,' " Beyer said. "A lot of times when people help you, they do it in kind of a demeaning way. Connor is doing it to help you become a better golfer because he knows that helps the team become better."
Beyer's favorite story about Brown happened in April.
"We were down there on the range and he was talking to freshmen when not a lot of people were not helping them out," Beyer said. "They next day when we were at a restaurant, he told them, 'I'll help you pay for your stuff.'
"I just remember thinking, 'You know someone is a leader when they're leading you on the golf course and off the golf course.' "
Before he heads to UW-Eau Claire this fall — he plans to play golf there — Brown has some business to settle. After tying for 34th at the state tournament as a sophomore and tying for 11th last year, Brown hopes to continue his progression.
But even if he doesn't, it's already been a heck of a ride.
"I'm very happy I chose golf because it's taught me a lot of life lessons," Brown said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.