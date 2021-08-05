High school golf: Trio of Crusaders leads All-Racine County first team

When future students at Racine Lutheran High School look back at the 2021 spring boys golf season, they will be looking at a piece of school athletic history.
The Crusaders earned their first appearance in the WIAA State Tournament this spring and also pulled off a feat of dominance that hasn’t been seen in nearly two decades.
Led by county Player of the Year Brady Wilks, Lutheran has three players on the All-County first team. That’s the first time that’s been done since Park did it for the third straight season in 2004; Case also did it, in 2000.
Wilks averaged 39.7 strokes per nine holes, Scooter Molbeck averaged 40.5 and Riley Gall averaged 40.6. All three are seniors.
It’s also the first time Lutheran has had a player on the first team since Cameron Mahnke in 2010 and just the sixth time the Crusaders, who started their program in 2001, have ever had someone on the first team.
Juniors Simon Graham of Union Grove and Sam Nolan of Case round out the first team.
There was no team last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Molbeck and Nolan earned second-team honors on the 2019 All-County team.
Here are capsule looks at the All-County first team:
Brady Wilks
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Wilks saved his best for the end of the season; he shot 84 to help Lutheran win the WIAA Division 3 Cambridge Regional; shot 76 at the St. Mary’s Springs Sectional at South Hills Country Club in Fond du Lac to earn medalist honors and lead Lutheran to second place and a state berth; shot 78-82—160 to tie for ninth at the Division 3 state tournament at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells; had a nine-hole low of 35 in a Metro Classic Conference mini-meet; shot his best 18-hole round, 74, at the Catholic Memorial Crusader Invitational; shot 78 at Racine County Invitational to finish second and lead Lutheran to second; helped lead the Crusaders to an undefeated season in the MCC on the way to the conference title, winning medalist honors at two mini-meets; earned All-MCC first-team honors and was second-best player in MCC; finished with a 4.0 grade-point average and was Lutheran’s Salutatorian at graduation; plans to play college golf at Concordia University in Mequon.
QUOTABLE: “Brady is one of the hardest working golfers out there,” Lutheran coach Joe Woodward said. “I am beyond impressed with his dedication to continuously improve at anything he spends his time on, both on and off the golf course.”
Scooter Molbeck
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Averaged 40.5 for nine holes, with a nine-hole low of 36 and an 18-hole low of 78 in the Racine County Invitational at Meadowbrook Country Club to tie for second and help Lutheran finish second; was third-best player in MCC and earned first-team All-MCC honors; shot 79 at the WIAA Division 3 Cambridge Regional and 83 at the Saint Mary’s Springs Sectional to help the Crusaders earn the first state berth in school history; shot 82-86—168 at WIAA Division 3 State Tournament; had a 4.1 grade-point average; will play college golf at Milwaukee School of Engineering.
QUOTABLE: “Scooter’s performance all season was quite impressive,” Woodward said. “He was our most consistent player each meet and he is our team’s leader on the course. He’s pure class and talent, on and off the golf course, with the skills to beat any player on any day.”
Riley Gall
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Averaged 40.6 for nine holes, with a nine-hole low of 36 and an 18-hole low of 75 twice, at the Ashenfelter Invitational in Janesville to finish third in Division 2 and at the WIAA Division 3 Cambridge Regional to earn medalist honors and help the Crusaders win the regional title; was Player of the Year in the Metro Classic Conference, earning medalist honors in three of five MCC mini-meets and in the MCC Tournament with a 76; helped Lutheran take second in the Racine County Invitational; shot 93-87—180 at the WIAA Division 3 State Tournament; finished with a 3.8 grade-point average; earned a Chick Evans Caddie Scholarship, which pays for most of his college education; he will attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
QUOTABLE: “Riley knew this group’s potential and pushed each one of us, including myself, all season to become the best versions of ourselves on the course,” Lutheran coach Joe Woodward said. “Watching his leadership skills improve each week was outstanding.”
Simon Graham
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Junior
NOTABLE: Averaged 40.7 for nine holes; shot his season low of 74 at Delbrook Golf Club in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament to earn medalist honors and lead the Broncos to second place; shot a 79 in a SLC Major Meet at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford; shot a 77 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional to earn medalist honors; shot an 81 on the White Birch course at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton in the Division 1 Westosha Central Sectional to qualify for the Division 1 State Tournament at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells; shot 88-82—170 at state.
QUOTABLE: “Simon had a great season,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “As a freshman, he was our No. 5 man and over the past two years, he put in a lot of time on the course to get better. He’s a very talented player that got a lot better as the season went on.”
Sam Nolan
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Junior
NOTABLE: Averaged 40.9 for nine holes; shot under 40 in three Southeast Conference mini-meets; led Case to its first overall SEC title since 2015 by shooting an 81 to finish second in the SEC Tournament; led Case to the Racine County Invitational title with a 78 to finish second; shot 81 at the WIAA Division 1 Franklin Sectional and his season-low, a 77, at the Case Sectional to help the Eagles to their first state team berth since 2015; shot 83-85—168 at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells to lead Case at state; earned first-team All-SEC honors; named to the Golf Coaches of Wisconsin Academic All-State Team.
QUOTABLE: “Sam is a hard-working leader of our team,” Case coach Jerry Kupper said. “He leads by example and puts in the necessary time, and the other golfers try to follow his work habits, making them better. Sam is what a student-athlete represents and should be, and he will only continue to get better.”
Academic All-State
The following golfers also received Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin:
PRAIRIE: Roger Lofquist, Finn Peterson, Ren Reynolds, Andrew Schaefer.
UNION GROVE: Zeb Braun, William Klaus.