High school golf: Trio of Crusaders leads All-Racine County first team

NOTABLE: Wilks saved his best for the end of the season; he shot 84 to help Lutheran win the WIAA Division 3 Cambridge Regional; shot 76 at the St. Mary’s Springs Sectional at South Hills Country Club in Fond du Lac to earn medalist honors and lead Lutheran to second place and a state berth; shot 78-82—160 to tie for ninth at the Division 3 state tournament at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells; had a nine-hole low of 35 in a Metro Classic Conference mini-meet; shot his best 18-hole round, 74, at the Catholic Memorial Crusader Invitational; shot 78 at Racine County Invitational to finish second and lead Lutheran to second; helped lead the Crusaders to an undefeated season in the MCC on the way to the conference title, winning medalist honors at two mini-meets; earned All-MCC first-team honors and was second-best player in MCC; finished with a 4.0 grade-point average and was Lutheran’s Salutatorian at graduation; plans to play college golf at Concordia University in Mequon.