High school golf: Lutheran's Wilks earns All-County Player of the Year honors

This spring, the Racine Lutheran High School boys golf team had a season it will never forget.
Crusaders senior Brady Wilks has one additional item to remember from the season — an honor a long time coming for the school.
Wilks, a member of the five-senior lineup for Lutheran, edged teammates Scooter Molbeck and Riley Gall by less than a stroke to earn All-Racine County Player of the Year honors for boys golf.
Wilks is just the second County Player of the Year from Lutheran. Sixteen years ago, in 2005, Andy DeKeuster earned the honor — when Wilks was about 2.
Wilks’ reaction to the news was somewhat understated.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” Wilks said. “It capped off a successful season, not only for me, but for our team too.”
Understated or not, it was right on point.
The three players were pretty even through most of the season, finishing 1-2-3 in scoring average as Lutheran rolled through the Metro Classic Conference. The Crusaders won all five mini meets — Gall was the medalist three times and Wilks won the other two — and Gall was the MCC Tournament medalist. Gall was the conference Player of the Year, Wilks was second and Molbeck was third.
Wilks separated himself from his teammates in the final two tournaments of the season.
After struggling to a 47 on the back nine and shooting an 84 at the WIAA Division 3 Cambridge Regional, still helping the Crusaders win the regional title, he came back with probably his best day overall, shooting 39-37—76, to earn medalist honors at the Saint Mary’s Springs Sectional at Fond du Lac. Gall and Molbeck each shot 83s.
That performance led Lutheran to second place behind Kohler at the sectional and the Crusaders’ first team berth since the golf program began there in 2001.
There were still some tense moments before the final results were in. Kohler finished with 340, Lutheran totaled 342, Saint Mary’s Springs had 345 and Cambridge had 346.
“There definitely were some nerves there,” Wilks said. “It was really tough course and I was the only person to break 80. There were some really good players there and the state champions (Kohler) came out of our sectional.
“It was pressure packed. We thought we were maybe out of it after the first nine, but we ended up making it.”
At state, held this year at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, Wilks shot 78 in the first round and 82 in the final round to tie for ninth at 160, just one shot short of a tie for sixth and a medal. Molbeck shot 82-86—168 and Gall shot 93-87—180 as Lutheran finished fourth with 704. Kohler won the Division 3 title with 659.
“I really played consistently at the state tournament, except the second day,” Wilks said. “My first nine was pretty rough. I just didn’t make enough putts to get a medal, I guess.
“There were a lot of shots you wish you could have back, but there’s also ones you take in a heartbeat — that’s how golf works.”
Wilks said not being able to play the high school season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic was a major disappointment, because he thought the Crusaders had a chance to go to state then.
But it actually worked out for the best, for him and his teammates. Golf courses opened up during the summer the boys were able to get out and practice as much as they wanted.
“The four of us (Wilks, Molbeck, Gall, senior teammate T.J. Christensen), and (senior teammate) Jackson (Woodward) once in a while, went out and played all the time,” Wilks said. “I probably didn’t play every day, but I played a lot and practiced a lot. That’s when I really got a lot better.
“(The seniors) knew we had one more year and I thought we would have a good chance this year, as long as we all kept improving.”
First-year Lutheran coach Joe Woodward, Jackson Woodward’s older brother, said Wilks was a key piece of the puzzle.
“He put all of his time and energy into this season,” Joe Woodward said. “To see the results in the end, I am so thankful to be a part of his journey this year.”
Despite dealing with the disappointment of missing last season, Wilks was also thankful that everything fell into place this year to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“We weren’t thrilled with our finish at the state tournament, but it’s an experience we’ll never forget,” Wilks said. “It was still an awesome, awesome season.”