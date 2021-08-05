High school golf: Lutheran's Wilks earns All-County Player of the Year honors

“I really played consistently at the state tournament, except the second day,” Wilks said. “My first nine was pretty rough. I just didn’t make enough putts to get a medal, I guess.

“There were a lot of shots you wish you could have back, but there’s also ones you take in a heartbeat — that’s how golf works.”

Wilks said not being able to play the high school season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic was a major disappointment, because he thought the Crusaders had a chance to go to state then.

But it actually worked out for the best, for him and his teammates. Golf courses opened up during the summer the boys were able to get out and practice as much as they wanted.

“The four of us (Wilks, Molbeck, Gall, senior teammate T.J. Christensen), and (senior teammate) Jackson (Woodward) once in a while, went out and played all the time,” Wilks said. “I probably didn’t play every day, but I played a lot and practiced a lot. That’s when I really got a lot better.

“(The seniors) knew we had one more year and I thought we would have a good chance this year, as long as we all kept improving.”

First-year Lutheran coach Joe Woodward, Jackson Woodward’s older brother, said Wilks was a key piece of the puzzle.