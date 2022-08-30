High school girls: Waterford volleyball team pulls off comeback win over Union Grove

Entering their Southern Lakes Conference opener Tuesday, the Union Grove and Waterford high school girls volleyball teams were coming off completely opposite performances in their previous competitions Saturday.

The Broncos blew through the field at the annual Warhawk Invitational at UW-Whitewater Saturday, losing just one game and going 8-0 to win the championship of the tournament.

The Wolverines won their first match at the Crusader Cup in Waukesha, but lost their next four to go 1-4 on the day.

But everything flipped Tuesday as Waterford rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat Union Grove 13-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8 at Union Grove.

After losing the first game, the Wolverines (4-5 overall, 1-0 SLC) pulled themselves back together to even the match, sparked by the defensive play of Reagan Jones and Maya Weikauf.

“Reagan Jones played lights out defense today and had some big hustle plays to fire us up,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “Maya Weinkauf also stepped up defensively with some big plays and senior leadership.”

The next two games were close, then Waterford was able to close out the match in the fifth game.

Serving was a major factor for the Wolverines, Ingish said, as it had just nine errors in 99 service attempts and totaled 17 aces. Weinkauf had six aces, Lisa Busch and Jones had three each and Isabel Floryance and Sonya Nielsen had two each.

“Serving was key for us to keep them off balance offensively,” Ingish said. “I am so proud of the grit, determination, and relentlessness that we showed tonight.”

Floryance led the offense with 13 kills, along with 19 digs. Ellie Michel had 12 kills and Karsyn Goetzke and Natalia Belmontes combined for 14 kills. Sonya Nielsen had 43 assists and 11 digs, Weinkauf led the defense with 24 digs and Jones had 13 digs.

The Broncos (11-1, 0-1 SLC), ranked seventh in Division 1 in the first Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season, was led by Sydney Ludvigsen with eight kills, eight aces and eight digs, Faith Smith with eight kills and three aces, Madison Cimbalnik with 28 assists and Madisyn Henderson with 16 digs.

BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Demons swept the Falcons 25-12, 25-21, 25-16 Tuesday at Paddock Lake in a battle of traditional Southern Lakes Conference powers.

Both teams were playing in their SLC season-openers and Burlington (10-3 overall), ranked fifth in Division 1 in the first Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season, showed its composure and execution right from the beginning.

“Westosha brings a great defensive presence and is relentless from the serving line,” Demons co-coach Teri Little said. “I was happy to see us maintain composure and execute on our side of the net, even with such aggressive serving.”

Kenna Kornely led the Demons with 13 kills and was 6 for 6 serving. Abby Alan (six), Molly Berezowitz (five), Bella Stoughton (four) and Caitlyn Flees (three) combined for 18 kills, setter Ella Safar had 24 assists and was 15 for 15 serving, and Berezowitz was 12 for 12 serving.

Defensively, Kati Berezowitz had 10 digs and Kornely and Molly Berezowitz had seven digs each. At the net, Burlington’s front line didn’t get a lot of blocks, but still caused problems for the Falcons’ hitters.

“The blocking presence from Caitlin Flees, Bella Stoughton and Abby Alan caused quite a bit of challenges for Westosha’s offense,” Little said. “We were very happy to come away with a solid win tonight.”

PRAIRIE: The Hawks continued their strong start by winning all three of their matches in their four-team meet Tuesday at Prairie.

Prairie (7-1) defeated New Glarus (0-2) 25-21, 25-19, held off Living Word Lutheran (0-2) 25-20, 23-25, 15-13, and completed the sweep with a 23-25, 25-17, 15-9 victory over Kenosha Christian Life (3-3).

“The girls played three tough matches tonight,” Hawks coach Sophia Penkala said. “We focused hard on our side of the net, doing the jobs we needed to do and came together to regroup when we needed to.”

No individual statistics were available Tuesday night.

At 7-1, Prairie has started its season winning at least seven of its first eight games for the second consecutive season. The Hawks opened the 2021 season with 16 consecutive wins.

FRANKLIN 3, CASE 0: The Eagles were swept by the Sabers 25-13, 25-25, 25-11 Tuesday in a Southeast Conference match at Case.

“We played very tight which made it tough to get in a groove,” first-year Case coach Alex Moe said. “I’m hoping that we can take this as a learning opportunity over the next week to improve.”

Natalie Harris led the Case offense with five kills, seven digs and a block kill. Moe said Harris did great work in serve reception in addition to her offensive and defensive performances. Brianna Bigelow added five kills, four blocks and a block kill for the Eagles. Also receiving praise from Moe was freshman Grace Johansen.

“(Johansen) provided a nice spark off the bench, serving well and playing some good defense.”

TREMPER 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were swept by the Trojans 25-14, 25-6, 25-9 Tuesday at Kenosha in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

Calasia Shaw had three kills, Myla Haubrich had eight assists and Janelle Cark had six digs for Horlick (0-10 overall).

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3, PARK 0: The Panthers were swept 25-6, 25-13, 25-11 in their Southeast Conference opener Tuesday night at Park.

Park is 0-4 overall; the Hawks are 5-3 overall.

No other information was available Tuesday night.

Girls golf

UNION GROVE 169, BADGER 209: Norah Roberts kept up her torrid pace on the golf course Tuesday with a 2-under-par 34 at Goldeneye Club Golf Course in Lake Geneva to lead the Broncos to a Southern Lakes Conference victory.

Roberts had birdies on the first and ninth holes, with seven pars in between, for her 34. She has shot under par in all nine of her individual nine-hole rounds this season.

Allie McBryde added a 43, Lexi Manteufel shot a 45 and No. 5 player Ashley Weber shot a 47 to round out Union Grove’s top four.

Chloe Chappell shot a 42 to lead Badger.

Girls tennis

BURLINGTON 5, CASE 2: Three of the four singles flights went to third-set supertiebreakers, with the Demons winning two of three matches to win their nonconference dual meet over the Eagles Tuesday at Burlington.

Burlington’s Adalie Rauch defeated Janavi Munagavalasa 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, the only singles flight that didn’t feature a supertiebreaker. Mabel Nichols defeated MacKenna Hatfield 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 to win at No. 2 singles and Holly Adamek held off Ellie Khriesh 2-6, 7-6 (3), 10-6 at No. 3 singles for the Demons.

At No. 2 doubles for Burlington, Bella Sanfelippo and Sarah Hartlage won 6-4, 7-5 over Valerie Harmon and Elise Kasserman, and at No. 3 doubles, Sara Frohmader and Anna Pederson won 6-4, 6-1 over Noura Deanparvar and Tamara Nedeljkovic.

Case’s two victories in the meet came at No. 4 singles and 1 doubles. At No. 1 doubles. Jaqui Villa and Scarlett Hay won 6-3, 6-0 over Emilie Runkel and Rylie Fischer and at No. 4 singles, Gabby Schmidtmann defeated Sydney Ewold 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.

“Our No. 1 doubles did a good job working together and moving as a team,” Case coach Maureen Asfeld said. “Gabby battled hard and fought back in the 10-point tiebreaker. Our team is really fighting hard right now.”

TREMPER 7, HORLICK 0: The Rebels won just four games Monday, all in singles, in a Southeast Conference dual meet loss at Kenosha.

Horlick’s Siroun Beckaklein lost 6-0, 6-1 to Nicole Porut of Tremper at No. 1 singles and Adamaris Moreno and Caitlyn Lindholm lost to Katelyn Rocha and Leah Weisinger 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.