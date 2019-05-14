Emma Karpinski and the Waterford High School girls track team stormed the Southern Lakes Conference Championship meet at Union Grove Tuesday and decisively won.
Karpinski medaled in three events and placed first twice. The senior won the 100 meter dash (13.05) and the 200 meter dash (26.52). She also placed second alongside Rachel Roth, Katie Rohner and Miranda Meyers in the 4x100 relay (51.77).
Waterford won the meet with 203 points ahead of Lake Geneva Badger (123).
Waterford’s 4x800 meter relay (10:20.53) team of Hannah Schroeder, Kelsey Radobicky, Katelyn Puetz and Ryann Mullins won, as well as its 4x400 relay (4:10.47) team of Victoria Evans, Olivia Busch, Julia Schroeder and Jayda Obluck. Radobicky won the 3200 (12:24.9), Busch won the triple jump (34-8), Julia Schroeder won the 400 (1:00.56), Sydney Kaluzny won the 300 hurdles (49.37), and Emily Williams won the high jump (5).
“We have a team, a well balanced team,” Sittig said. “We have really hard working kids committed to getting better. They are a blessing to get to coach.”
Union Grove placed fifth overall (71). Katie Fruth won the discus throw (109-2) and the shot put (41-8). Terra McMahon placed second in the 100 dash (13.17) and second in the long jump (16-2¼). And Payton Calouette placed third in the 1600 run (5:37.31) and third in the 3200 run (12:42.36).
Burlington placed seventh overall (42). Emma Langley was second in the discus throw (103-4) and Holly Reynolds placed second in the shot put (36-1).
Waterford boys track also had a successful outing, finishing second overall (149) behind first-place Elkhorn (168).
Waterford won the 4x100 relay (45.16) with the team of Jack McCormick, Ben Schulz, Aidan Hondel and Dominic Miller. They also won the 4x400 relay (3:36.13) with the team of Jared Furman, Ethan Reindl, Dan Pankowski and Ian Williams.
Williams won the 1600 run (4:40.54), McCormick placed second in the long jump (19-10¼), and Tristain McNair placed second in the pole vault (13-0). Waterford placed second in the 4x200 relay (1:36.59) with the team of McNair, Adam King, Jake Cheever and Hondel.
Burlington placed third overall (110.5). Brian Konz won the shot put (47-11) ahead of third placed teammate Taylon Hensley (43-4). Brad Roe placed second in the high jump (6-0).
Union Grove placed seventh overall (52). Hunter Reich won the 3200 (10:14.19), finishing just ahead of teammate Marcus Johnson (10:15.08), who took second. Gavin Green placed third in the high jump (5-10).
Softball
RACINE LUTHERAN 11, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 4: Kat Schmierer came through with her arm and bat for the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game at UW-Parkside.
Schmierer pitched all seven innings for the Crusaders (16-4, 11-1 MCC), striking out 13 and allowing two walks. Schmierer also went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Alexis Peterson went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Calla Bixler went 2 for 3 with a RBI.
“Kat pitched a great game against St. Joseph and we really came through with the bats on offense,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “Teams are coming out battling us and we are really stepping up.”
ST. CATHERINE’S 4-6, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2-11: The Angels and Lady Toppers split a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader at Congress St. Field in Burlington.
In the first game, the Angels (10-9, 5-8 MCC) scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning and then added one run in the top of the fifth to lead 4-1. The Lady Toppers (10-9, 8-6 MCC) answered with one run in the bottom of the fifth inning but the Angels held on for the 4-2 win.
Samantha DeGuire pitched five innings, allowed five hits, three walks, two earned runs and struck out four. Grace Lapais 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Sophie Wentorf went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Izzy Phillips went 1 for 3 with a home run for Catholic Central.
In the second game, the Lady Toppers tallied 11 hits. Kelsee Weis went 2 for 3 with a double, walk, five RBIs and a run scored. Christina Paleka went 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Paleka also pitched five innings, allowed six runs, four hits, three walks and struck out four. Alexis Monosa went 1 for 3 with three RBIs for St. Catherine’s.
CASE 20-19, PARK 0-0: The Eagles had little trouble with the Panthers as they swept a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Humble Park.
In the first game, the Eagles (6-9, 4-9 SEC) had 23 hits, including a 4 for 4 game from Jenna Mudge. Lauren Waiss went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs and Maryann Rothen went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs.
Case starting pitcher Paige Thomas threw a no-hitter and struck out five.
In game two, it was more of the same.
The Eagles had 21 hits with Mudge going 4 for 5 with two doubles. Thomas went 4 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs.
Jade Romanski gave up just one hit and struck out 12.
Park dropped to 0-14 overall and 0-11 in conference.
WILMOT 4, BURLINGTON 3: The Demons dropped a Southern Lakes Conference game against the Panthers in Burlington.
The Demons (10-13, 5-9 SEC) trailed 2-0 in the sixth inning and tied the game on a two-run home run by Bridi Allen to force extra innings.
In the eighth inning, the Panthers scored two runs to go up 4-2.
The Demons cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning, but were shut down with the tying run in scoring position.
Allen went 2 for 4 with a home run and drove in all three runs for Burlington.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 4, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos were limited to one hit in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
The Broncos (10-14, 7-6 SLC) scored their only run in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Serafina Weist.
“You can’t collect one hit and win too many games,” Union Grove coach Tom Odell said. “We have a quick turnaround tomorrow. We’re looking ahead to that.”
FRANKLIN 17, HORLICK 0: The Rebels had two hits in a Southeast Conference loss at Douglas Park and dropped to 2-13 overall (2-10 SEC).
Soccer
UNION GROVE 2, BURLINGTON 1: The Broncos battled back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to clinch the Southern Lakes Conference regular season title in their game at Burlington.
Natalie Oatsvall scored in the 58th minute on an assist from Adrianna Rodriguez. Then, Rodriguez scored the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, assisted by Kendra Hoffman.
Mia Guyton made four saves for the Broncos (14-1-1, 7-0 SLC).
“This was mostly all mental with us tonight,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We didn’t come out as strong in the first half, but we were able to fight back and get the win.”
WATERFORD 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Lizzy Schappel had a hand in all three goals for the Wolverines in their Southern Lakes Conference win at Waterford.
Schappel scored unassisted in the 25th minute, then scored in the 46th minute on an assist from Maddie Foster. Schappel assisted on the Wolverines’ third goal, which was scored by Hailey Huckstorf in the 76th minute.
Goalkeeper Skyler Kruse made nine saves and earned her seventh shutout of the season for Waterford (11-5, 4-3 SLC).
ELKHORN 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 3: Molly O’Regan had a hand in all three goals, but the Angels lost a back-and-forth Metro Classic Conference game at Elkhorn.
O’Regan scored unassisted in the fifth minute and then assisted on Sadie Gilbert’s goal in the eighth minute. Elkhorn answered the Angels’ two early goals with three of its own in the 10th, 18th and 32nd minute.
O’Regan equalized the game with a header off a corner-kick from Sadie Gilbert in the 78th minute, but Elkhorn won after scoring a goal in the 86th.
“I thought we played really hard tonight and we’ve been shuffling so many kids around due to injuries,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “We had a lot of energy, especially when we scored that third goal.”
Isabella Ramon made six saves for St. Catherine’s (7-8-1, 5-2 MCC).
OAK CREEK 1, HORLICK 0: A difficult bounce cost the Rebels in a Southeast Conference game at Racine.
The Rebels (1-12, 1-4 SEC) conceded a goal in the 50th minute when the Knights forced a save by goalkeeper Kaelea McCabe that was deflected back into the box, Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. The Knights scored from the rebound to produce the game’s only goal. McCabe made seven saves for the Rebels.
“We had several chances but it was close throughout,” Hallebach said. “I would like to credit our players for their effort.”
TREMPER 2, CASE 0: The Eagles had some chances but could not find the net as they fell to the Trojans in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field.
Goalkeeper Megan Lambert made 14 saves for the Eagles (1-8-2, 0-5 SEC).
KENOSHA BRADFORD 10, PARK 1: The Panthers could not overcome a big second half by the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
Alexis Betker got the Panthers (8-5-1, 1-4 SEC) going with an equalizing goal in the fifth minute to tie the game at 1-1.
The Red Devils scored two more first half goals before scoring seven in the second half.
