High school girls: Waterford soccer team wins first SLC championship since 2010

It was one sweet tie for the Waterford High School girls soccer team Tuesday night.
The Wolverines recovered from a 2-0 deficit 20 minutes into the game to tie Westosha Central 2-2 in this Southern Lakes Conference showdown in Paddock Lake. Sophomore Taylor Gordon rallied the Wolverines with goals in the 28th and 44th minutes.
With 6-0-1 final record in the SLC, Waterford won its first conference championship since 2010. The Wolverines edged Union Grove (5-1-1 SLC).
"It's a great step for our program," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. "We've always been in that three, four range in conference. Two years ago, we got up to that second and third spot.
"To punch through and knock off Burlington, Grove and Westosha to win the conference, this is big. This is a big step for us, culture-wise."
Stephanie Bachofen, filling in for the injured Skyler Kruse in goal, had seven saves, including some that Vogt said were key in the second half.
And Gigi Kuepper, Megan Cornell and Jordan Hurley controlled the midfield for Waterford (10-0-2), Vogt said.
UNION GROVE 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Julia James and Paige Cotton each scored two goals and the Broncos wrapped up Southern Lakes Conference play with a victory at Delavan.
Lexi Pettit added a goal and an assist and Hannah Gehrke also scored.
Mac Mackiewicz had her fifth shutout of the season for the Broncos (7-1-1, 5-1-1 SLC). Sam Fleischman and Sopphia Rampulla led a strong defensive effort, Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.
Softball
LUTHERAN 15, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Kat Schmierer did not allow a hit in a three-inning Metro Classic Conference victory over St. Catherine's at Roosevelt Park.
Schmierer struck out eight of the 10 batters that she faced.
"Obviously, she's got the arm talent," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "But one thing I noticed is we played a little JV game after and she was sitting up on the fence. Even though she wasn't in the game, you could see she still wanted to win. You can't teach that."
The Crusaders (13-3, 9-2 MCC) scored 11 runs in the first inning and added four in the third. Megan Walek and Jenna Beaudin hit back-to-back two-run doubles in the third inning.
“We came to hit and play right away,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We took advantage of a few walks and hit batters then added some hits in the first inning to score 11 runs.”
Alexis Peterson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Kendyll Holub each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Tatiana Bryant drove in two runs and Schmierer, Mac Burns and Madison Mohar had one RBI each.
St. Catherine's is 5-12 and 2-8 in the MCC.
ELKHORN 9, BURLINGTON 4: The Demons were held to four hits in their loss to the Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.
Burlington (13-2, 10-1 SLC) had won 11 straight games.
“Elkhorn put up five by the fourth and we battled back to make it 5-3, but today just wasn’t our day,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. “We had a few defensive struggles and just couldn’t recover.”
Morgan Klein pitched 5⅔ innings, striking out seven batters while giving up five walks and five runs. Abby Alan hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning.
UNION GROVE 7, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5: Olivia Brieske went 3 for 4 with two RBI and scored two runs for the Broncos in this Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake.
Emily Gamble pitched 6⅓ innings for Union Grove (10-6, 6-4 SLC). She struck out five batters and allowed four earned runs.
Serafina Weist went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Angela Slattery and Maddie Goode each drove in one run.
WATERFORD 4, BADGER 1: Shawna Kiser struck out eight and allowed just two hits in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.
Kyra Schuerman was 3 for 4 and scored two runs for Waterford (9-9, 4-5 SLC) . Rylee Schaaf went 2 for 4 and drove in one run.
Morgan Greil also produced a pinch-hit RBI double.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3: The Lady Toppers pulled to within one run in the seventh inning, but their rally stalled in this Metro Classic Conference game in Somers.
Autumn Weis struck out six in six innings for Catholic Central (11-7, 6-6 MCC). Morgan Dietzel had one RBI. Cate DeBell went 2 for 3 and scored a run.
INDIAN TRAIL 15, CASE 1: The Eagles committed 10 errors in this Southeast Conference loss in Kenosha.
"Today, I thought we took a step backward," Case coach Dan Ayala said.
Sam Christensen drove in the only run for Case (3-6, 3-6 SEC), which had four hits. Paige Thomas had a double.
TREMPER 15, HORLICK 0: The Rebels fell behind early and couldn’t contain the high-powered Trojans offense in a Southeast Conference game that ended after five innings at Douglas Park.
For Horlick (0-15, 0-8), Dylan Zimmermann had two of the Rebels’ three hits. Brenna Herman also had a single for Horlick (0-15, 0-8 SEC).