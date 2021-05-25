High school girls: Waterford soccer team wins first SLC championship since 2010

Lexi Pettit added a goal and an assist and Hannah Gehrke also scored.

Mac Mackiewicz had her fifth shutout of the season for the Broncos (7-1-1, 5-1-1 SLC). Sam Fleischman and Sopphia Rampulla led a strong defensive effort, Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.

Softball

LUTHERAN 15, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Kat Schmierer did not allow a hit in a three-inning Metro Classic Conference victory over St. Catherine's at Roosevelt Park.

Schmierer struck out eight of the 10 batters that she faced.

"Obviously, she's got the arm talent," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "But one thing I noticed is we played a little JV game after and she was sitting up on the fence. Even though she wasn't in the game, you could see she still wanted to win. You can't teach that."

The Crusaders (13-3, 9-2 MCC) scored 11 runs in the first inning and added four in the third. Megan Walek and Jenna Beaudin hit back-to-back two-run doubles in the third inning.

“We came to hit and play right away,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We took advantage of a few walks and hit batters then added some hits in the first inning to score 11 runs.”