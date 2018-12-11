The Waterford High School girls basketball team showed the power of the press on Tuesday.
The Wolverines throttled Burlington in the first half with a full-court press defense — getting 23 steals in the process — and improved to 3-0 in Southern Lakes Conference play with a 66-18 win at Waterford.
"We knew they were struggling as a team, but we pressed because we wanted to get out to a lead," said Waterford coach Dena Brechtl. "The press was pretty effective as we were able to take away the ball and build out lead."
Katie Rohner had six steals, Emma Karpinski had five and Meghan Schmidt added four as the Wolverines (6-1, 3-0 SLC) led 45-12 at halftime.
"We weren't finishing very well to start the game, but we finally settled down and started to make some shots," Brechtl said.
On offense, every Wolverine player scored. Rohner scored 17, had five rebounds and three assists, while Annie Benavides scored nine. Kaitlyn Kolb came off the bench to score eight. Karpinski grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
"Our starters have played a lot of minutes down the stretch in the past few games, so it was nice to get the other players some big minutes tonight," Brechtl said.
The Demons (0-8, 0-3 SLC) scored six points in the second half and made 6 of 37 shots from the field (16 percent). Caitlyn Matson scored five points.
"Our goal for today was to play better as a team, be better teammates and keep a positive attitude," said Burlington coach Kyle Foulke. "Although we still lost, we improved greatly. All of our players really stepped up. If we continue this we will get better."
PRAIRIE 58, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 33: Brooke Foster scored a team-best 14 points as the Hawks won a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
Foster made 4 of 8 3-pointers as Prairie (3-2, 2-1 MCC) made 10 of 21 shots from beyond the arc.
“She has shot the ball well the last few games,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “She has been very good offensively for us.”
Emma Klein scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Toppers (5-3, 1-3 MCC), going 7 of 14 from the field. The Hawks held the Lady Toppers to 30 percent shooting and 0 of 7 on 3-point attempts.
“We’re improving,” Mills said. “This was a good result for us. We have been working hard defensively. It showed tonight.”
CASE 48, INDIAN TRAIL 44: At Case, Ariyah Brooks scored a game-high 13 points as Eagles earned their first Southeast Conference win of the season.
“It’s a win,” said Case coach Wally Booker. “This is the first conference win for us. It’s a start. Hopefully this gets us on track.”
The Eagles (2-4, 1-2 SEC) led 33-24 at halftime and held on as the Hawks outscored Case 20-15 in the second half. K'Mya Oliver added 11 for Case.
WILMOT 42, UNION GROVE 39: Trailing by 13 at halftime, the Broncos took the lead in the second half, then lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
Union Grove (4-3, 2-1 SLC) trailed 29-16 after the first 20 minutes, but took a six-point lead with five minutes left against the Panthers (2-3, 2-1 SLC).
"But then we got mentally fatigued," said Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski. "We missed six straight free throws. We just aren't doing the things that veteran teams do to win games."
For the Broncos, Megan Barber scored 13 points, while Allison Lentz had six and Angela Slattery scored five and had six rebounds.
ST. JOSEPH 54, ST. CATHERINE'S 40: A tough start to the second half put the Angels in hole in a Metro Classic Conference loss at St. Catherine's.
The Angels (1-6, 0-3 MCC) jumped to a 10-point lead, were ahead 24-20 at halftime, but lost their shooting touch in the second half.
"We had a tough time finding the basket in the second half and we started to get a little frustrated," Angels coach Keino Turner said.
Molly O'Regan led the Angels with 11 points.
Gymnastics
BROOKFIELD 127.575, BURLINGTON CO-OP 126.225: Maddy Bronson won two events and placed second in another, but the Demons were edged in a nonconference dual meet at Karcher Middle School in Burlington.
Bronson won the uneven bars (9.35) and the vault (9.025). She placed second on the floor exercise with a 8.90. Malia Bronson finished second in the balance beam with a 9.075.
