High school girls volleyball: Park rolls past St. Augustine for first win of season

The Park High School girls volleyball team has already matched its victory total from its last full season.

The Panthers were dominant in three of the four games Tuesday as they beat St. Augustine Prep Academy 25-11, 25-8, 10-25, 25-13 in a nonconference match at Milwaukee as part of the WIAA alternate fall season.

Park finished the 2019 season with a 1-25 record and are 1-1 with their win Tuesday, leaving Panthers coach Samantha Robinson very pleased with her team’s progress.

“The girls came out working hard eager to get their first ‘W’ for the season,” Robinson said. “We switched things up some and had some girls playing in some different positions.

“The girls were all excited about trying new things and learning together. They stayed competitive throughout the whole game and made some serious connections.”

One of the changes was moving senior Alexis Betker from defensive specialist to setter for the second and third games, and she responded with seven assists.

In the third set, senior setter Genesis Thompkins played libero and junior right-side hitter Keilani Trujillo joined Betker as a setter.