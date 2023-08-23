There is one thing you can count on every year in the annual Demon Invitational high school girls’ volleyball tournament:

The host team is going to win the title.

Burlington maintained its firm grip on the championship trophy in the 11th Demon Invitational, rallying from a first-set loss to beat Mukwonago 18-25, 28-26, 15-13 in the title match of the Gold Bracket to keep the trophy at home.

Case also competed in the tournament for the 11th straight time and finished 11th overall (third in the Bronze Bracket).

There was one thing different this year — the tournament was not played in Burlington. Because of the extreme heat in the area Wednesday, where temperatures were in the mid- and upper 90s, the tournament was moved to Mukwonago because it has air conditioning and Burlington’s gymnasium does not.

But it didn’t matter where it was played — the Demons, who reached the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last year, extended their unbeaten streak in the tournament to 44 matches.

“It was a great first outing for the team,” Burlington co-head coach Teri Little said.

The Demons beat Kenosha Tremper 25-4, 25-10 and Whitefish Bay 25-14, 25-21 in pool play to advance to the Gold Bracket, where they beat Wauwatosa East 25-18, 25-15 in the semifinals.

In the Gold final, the Indians gave Burlington everything it could handle. After winning the first set, Mukwonago had the Demons on the ropes, but they recovered to even the match. The third set was just a close before Burlington powered through.

“The girls showed much growth and resiliency throughout the day, gritting out a tough championship match against Mukwonago,” Little said. “There are many pieces to keep coming together and areas to improve on, but we feel happy with where we are starting our season and effort today.”

The Demons’ offense featured a balanced attack, with five players recording double-digit kills. Caitlyn Flees led the way at the net with 19 kills and a 0.293 hitting percentage, and also had 10 blocks (two solo, eight assists).

Sophie Chase had 15 kills and six blocks (two solo, four assists), Abby Biggin had 13 kills, Ellie McGinley had 12 kills and hit 0.357, and Emma Tenhagen had 11 kills, hit 0.409 and had five blocks (three solo).

Setter Ella Safar had 48 assists and also served five of Burlington’s 25 aces, and Kati Berezowitz (13 digs) and Biggin (nine digs) led the defense.

The Eagles have had varied results over the years. This time, they lost both pool play matches, 25-16, 25-9 to Sussex Hamilton and 15-25, 25-19, 15-8 to Milwaukee Pius XI to advance to the Bronze Bracket.

After a close 28-26, 25-23 to Jefferson in the semifinals, Case regrouped and beat fellow Southeast Conference team Tremper 25-7, 25-23 in the Bronze third-place match.

The Eagles are rebuilding after the graduation of six seniors, including All-County players Natalie Harris (first team) and Brianna Bigelow (second team), and were inconsistent during the tournament.

“We were very up and down, as was to be expected playing some better competition with such a young team (two seniors, six juniors, six sophomores),” Case coach Alex Moe said. “At times there was very good play and at times there was very undisciplined play.

“The good thing was we played very well in serve receive and defensively held our own at times. Hopefully we can move forward and build on that.”

One of those seniors, outside hitter Lauren Korth, had a solid day with 13 kills, 17 digs and five aces. Sophomore outside hitter Mia Kwapil led Case with 14 kills and added three aces, and sophomore setter Grace Johansen had 20 assists.

Another sophomore, Elise Webster, added four aces led the charge defensively with 30 digs and “batted strong in serve receive,” Moe said.

Heat cancels events

Three events were called off Wednesday because of the extreme heat, two of them indoor events.

The second day of the Kenosha Tremper Invitational boys soccer tournament at Ameche Field, which included Horlick and Burlington, was canceled.

In volleyball, a girls’ tournament at West Allis Hale involving Waterford and a boys’ meet at St. Catherine’s hosted by the St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie co-op team were also canceled.