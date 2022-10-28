High school girls volleyball: Burlington one step away from ninth straight trip to state

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team is one step away from another trip to Packers country.

The Demons advanced to their ninth straight WIAA Division 1 sectional championship match by surviving a flurry of long rallies, and their own nervousness, to beat Franklin 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 Thursday in a sectional semifinal at Horlick High School.

Burlington (37-4), the No. 1 seed in the sectional, advances to Saturday’s sectional final at Burlington and will play No. 3 seed Muskego (18-7), which upset state-ranked Oak Creek, the No. 2 seed, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 in the other sectional semifinal at Horlick.

The WIAA State Tournament begins Nov. 3 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The Demons have played in the tournament 13 previous times, they have missed the tournament just once since 2009, and they have four state titles (2011, 2012, 2017, 2018).

Thursday, Burlington’s players were somewhat tense, Burlington co-head coach Teri Little said, and the fourth-seeded Sabers (25-18) didn’t help by playing tough defense to keep points going.

“We played a tough defensive team in Franklin, which challenged our offense and created many long rallies,” Little said. “I felt we played a bit tense all night and that it affected our style of play.

“But I’m happy to advance to the sectional final. I’m proud of the way the girls stayed together and battled, even though things didn't feel smooth.”

If some of the players were nervous, they didn’t show it, especially senior middle hitter Abby Alan. She had a big night with 20 kills on 35 attacks, with just three errors, for a hitting percentage of .486. Alan had nearly half of the Demons’ total kills (44) and helped the team to a .241 hitting percentage.

Senior outside hitter Kenna Kornely added 13 kills, junior middle hitter Caitlyn Flees had six kills (.267 hitting percentage) and two solo blocks, and senior outside hitter Molly Berezowitz had five kills.

Junior setter Ella Safar had 38 assists on the 44 kills to keep the offense in sync, and also added nine digs.

Sophomore libero Kati Berezowitz, Molly’s sister, led the way defensively with 30 digs, almost half the team total (69) and also was perfect in serving (12 for 12). Molly Berezowitz added 12 digs and was perfect on 19 service attempts. Senior setter Graelen Kwiatkowski had four aces on 13 serves and also had nine digs.

Burlington has not played Muskego this year, but the teams have history. Their last meeting was in a sectional final in 2000, where the Demons won 3-0. Burlington hasn’t lost a set to the Warriors since 2014, when they beat the Demons 3-2 in the state semifinals.