High school girls volleyball: Burlington maintains its hold on Southern Lakes Conference

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team Tuesday resumed dominating the Southern Lakes Conference after its third-place finish at Saturday’s Lynn LaPorte Sprawl at West Bend.

The Demons improved to 5-0 in the SLC Tuesday by beating Elkhorn 25-6, 25-12, 28-26 at Elkhorn.

Burlington (25-4, 5-0 SLC), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, breezed through the first two sets, then had to battle from behind to win the third set and keep ahead of second-place teams Waterford and Lake Geneva Badger (both 4-1).

“I was extremely happy with our ball control, especially in sets one and two,” Demons co-coach Teri Little said. “I’m happy with the team’s resiliency to pull out a close third set, and having to battle from behind.”

Burlington has won 13 of their last 14 matches, losing only to top-ranked Oconomowoc at the Sprawl, but still has a few kinks to work out with just three SLC matches left.

“We served aggressively, but we need to see our efficiency increase,” Little said. “I would have liked to see our offensive production a little higher across the board, and see our blocking improve.”

Abby Alan finished with nine kills, a .667 hitting percentage, three digs and a perfect passing average (3.0). Caitlyn Flees had seven kills and two blocks. Kati Berezowitz led the Demons’ serve game with four aces, one error in 15 serves (93.3%) and was also perfect in passing. Sophie Chase, Graelen Kwiatkowski and Katherine Deisher (100%, 11 serves) had two aces each.

Defensively, Molly Berezowitz had 12 digs and Izzy Bowman (seven) and Deisher (six) combined for 13 digs.

Burlington finishes the SLC regular season over the next two weeks, with home matches against its two closest rivals, Badger on Oct. 4 and Waterford on Oct. 10.

WATERFORD 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Wolverines defeated the Comets 25-12, 25-14, 25-17 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Delavan.

Waterford (15-10, 4-1 SLC) was without two starters because of illness, but the team was able to adapt to the conditions to remain tied for second place in the SLC with Lake Geneva Badger behind Burlington (5-0 SLC).

“I was proud of our players for stepping up and filling in seamlessly,” Wolverines coach Ashley Ingish said.

Isabel Floryance led Waterford at the net with 15 kills and Maya Weinkauf had six kills, five digs and four aces. Lisa Busch led the defense with 12 digs along with five aces, and Sonya Nielsen had 24 assists. Other top contributors for Waterford were Karsyn Goetzke with five kills and Reagan Jones with four digs.

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Crusaders swept the Spartans 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Greendale.

“We took a little bit to get going, but once we did we never looked back,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “It was nice to put another ‘W’ in the win column against a conference team.”

Sophomore middle hitter Julia Kellner led the Crusaders offense with 14 kills, and had a solid defensive performance with four blocks. Abbey Agerholm contributed four kills and two blocks, and Sophia Kading finished with three kills and two blocks. Junior setter Riley LaBoda (22 assists) and Ally Rosborough combined for 16 aces, and Kaitlyn Zurawski added five.

“Riley, Ally and Kaitlyn really stepped in serving,” Demuth said. “Julia came in with some big hits and blocks, and everyone played as a team.”

Senior libero Ellie Jaramillo led the defense with 11 digs, and senior outside hitter Lindsay Thoennes had eight digs.

PRAIRIE 3, SWCHA 0: The Hawks focused on self-improvement throughout their nonconference match Tuesday night at Prairie and earned a 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 sweep in the process.

After starting the season 8-1, the Hawks (14-12) lost their next 10 matches. But since sweeping St. Catherine’s two weeks ago to snap the skid, Prairie has won six of its last seven matches, including three of their four at the Lake Country Lutheran Invitational over the past weekend.

“We focused on our side of the net tonight, working to stay disciplined on defense, balanced at the net before moving to block and in control of our swings,” Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. “We were also scrappy defensively and ready to move to the ball when it came over the net.”

The Hawks were led by Anna Johnson, who finished with 15 kills, 22 digs and four aces. Chloe Kennedy had eight kills, six digs and two aces; Lexi Kuvshinikov added six kills; Cate Yunker finished with 32 assists and eight digs; and Amelia Ropiak had nine digs and three aces.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 0: The Lady Toppers swept the Lancers 25-10, 25-11, 25-23 in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Burlington.

Catholic Central (10-14, 2-3 MCC) was led by Molly Brauer with nine kills, Kayla Loos with eight kills and Jenny Rogan with seven kills. Jayden Garratt had 34 assists, Myah Ramsey had five aces and 18 digs, Kelly Pum had five aces (100% serving) and 16 digs and Izzy Kucera had 12 digs and three aces.

St. Joseph is 3-12 and 1-3 in the MCC.

OAK CREEK 3, CASE 1: The Eagles tied the match at 1-1 after winning a close second set, but the Knights closed out the match for a 25-12, 24-26, 25-12, 25-21 Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Oak Creek.

Case coach Alex Moe said the Eagles (11-8, 3-2 SEC) played well against an Oak Creek team that’s 27-5 (5-0 SEC) and received honorable mention in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

“We have struggled against good teams, so to compete with them was good,” Moe said. “We had moments where they went on big runs and in the past that would have taken us out of the match, so it was really good to see us keep fighting.

“I was very impressed with our commitment to defense and our overall progress on defense.”

Natalie Harris led the offense and defense with 12 kills and 25 digs. Kylee Coca had her best match of the season, Moe said, with six kills. Kate Korth added 17 digs and Elise Webster and Lauren Korth combined for 12 digs.

KENOSHA TREMPER 3, PARK 0: The Panthers were swept 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.

Park (1-13, 0-4 SEC) was led by Maria Sorenson with three kills, Amaya Rogers with two blocks and eight assists and Jenna Quirk with eight digs and one ace.

Tremper is 5-19 and 2-3 in the SEC.

FRANKLIN 3, HORLICK 0: The Sabers swept the Rebels 25-13, 25-3, 25-6 Tuesday in a Southeast Conference match at Horlick.

No statistics were available for Horlick (0-14, 0-4 SEC) or Franklin (19-14, 4-1) Tuesday night.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were unable to overcome a slow start and were swept by the Lady Pacers 25-8, 25-5, 25-12 in their Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Somers.

Shoreland Lutheran (10-8, 4-0 MCC), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, may have won, but St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux believes that his Angels (2-14, 0-5) played some of their best defense of the season.

“Unfortunately, when you’re diving all over the floor and digging out hard-hit balls, you’re not setting up opportunities to score,” Prideaux said.

Macieana Trujillo led the Angels with three kills, and Arianna Jones finished with one kill and three blocks.