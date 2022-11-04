High school girls volleyball: Burlington falls to Oconomowoc in WIAA Division 1 state semifinals

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team has relied on its serving for a lot of its success this season.

On Friday night, at the WIAA State Tournament, the Demons picked an inopportune time to struggle with that part of their game.

Burlington won the first set against top-seeded Oconomowoc Friday in the Division 1 semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay, but the Raccoons came back strong to win the match 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22.

The Demons, the fourth seed in the tournament, finish a strong season at 38-5. Oconomowoc (38-1), which won the title last year, will face No. 2 seed Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (42-6) in the Division 1 championship match. DSHA swept No. 3 seed Appleton North 25-23, 25-17, 25-14 in the other semifinal Friday.

Burlington had its serve going in Thursday’s 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Chippewa Falls, with 14 aces and just four service errors, but those numbers were flipped Friday as the Demons served eight aces, but had 11 serving errors.

“Our serving was not quite as good as it needed to be,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “That’s our bread and butter and we needed that. When you play a team that plays offense as well as Oconomowoc, you have to score points there and get them out of system.

“We had too many service errors tonight.”

The first set went the Demons’ way as senior outside hitters Abby Alan and Molly Berezowitz each had an ace as they took a 12-6 lead. Burlington was able to stay in system and get several kills to build an 18-10 lead. The Raccoons had two four-point bursts to get within 20-19, but kills by Alan, Berezowitz and senior outside hitter Kenna Kornely gave the Demons a lead and an attack error on set point gave Burlington the win.

“In the first game, everything was clicking and our offense started out strong,” Little said. “We were pretty flawless and when you play Oconomowoc, you have to be flawless.”

But after that, Oconomowoc began to take over.

Burlington led 5-3 early in the second set, but the Raccoons ran off seven straight points, helped by four aces by 6-foot-1 outside hitter Cordelia Kearns. The Demons got back within one point three times, but three kills by 6-3 middle hitter Anna Bjork helped close out the set for Oconomowoc.

Set three was similar, except the Raccoons’ seven-point run came late, breaking a 16-16 tie.

In the fourth and final set, the Demons led 11-9, then a five-point run put Oconomowoc ahead to stay at 14-11. They got within two points as late as 24-22, but an attack error ended the match.

In their final high school matches, Kornely and Alan had solid performances. Kornely had 21 kills along with 12 digs and Alan had 15 kills, had a .312 hitting percentage and three aces. Junior setter Ella Safar had 35 assists and shared the team digs lead with Berezowitz at 15.

Little praised her team’s perseverance during the tournament and all season.

“I was so proud of our battle,” Little said. “Take away a couple of their runs and we would be in it.

“This team never quit — this is an incredible team and it was an incredible season. We showed character as a group and we were resilient. It didn’t matter what the size matchup was, we stuck together as a team.

“You look at our record and there’s a lot to be proud of.”

Kearns led the Raccoons with 14 kills and Bjork and Olivia Kwiatkowski had 11 kills each. Oconomowoc had 11 aces (Kearns had five) and just seven service errors.