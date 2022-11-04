High school girls volleyball: Burlington advances to WIAA Division 1 state semifinals

When the Burlington High School girls volleyball team fell behind two sets to one in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals Thursday, it fell back on what it does best — serve.

The Demons picked up their service game in the final two sets, serving five aces, and played a clean fifth set to pull out a 23-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9 victory over Chippewa Falls to reach the semifinals of the WIAA State Tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Burlington (38-4) will play defending state champion Oconomowoc in the Division 1 semifinals Friday night. The top-seeded Raccoons (37-1) beat Wauwatosa East (22-17) in three sets (25-12, 25-14, 25-17) in the other evening quarterfinal.

The Demons beat Oconomowoc in the 2018 state championship match.

All through the quarterfinal, Demons co-coach Teri Little said it had an unusual feel to it.

“There was a weird vibe going back and forth,” Little said. “We won sets 2 and 4 handily and 1 and 3 were tight, so we were losing the tight ones, but when we were rolling, we pulled away to win.”

In the first set, the largest lead for either team was two points, and in the third set, the largest lead was three.

The difference was definitely the serving, which the fourth-seeded Demons did exceptionally well in the second, fourth and fifth sets. In the fourth set, sisters Molly and Kati Berezowitz combined for three aces as Burlington jumped out to a 13-4 lead.

Molly Berezowitz, a senior outside hitter, had four kills in the fourth set and fellow senior outside hitter Kenna Kornely had three. The fifth-seeded Cardinals (41-3) got no closer than five points the rest of the set and Molly Berezowitz added an ace to set up set point.

The fifth set was close most of the way, but with Burlington leading 9-8, it scored six of the next seven points to close out the match. Senior outside hitter Abby Alan came through with four kills down the stretch, including a block to make it 14-9, and Molly Berezowitz had an ace. Junior setter Ella Safar blocked Chippewa Falls’ next spike to end the set and the match.

“Molly had an ace and Abby had a timely block kill,” Little said. “They made a couple plays trying to make improvement on the block and that made a difference. At the right, they stepped up and did what we were talking about.

“Chippewa Falls is an athletic team and one way to neutralize teams like that is we want to put a lot of service pressure on them.”

The Demons had 14 aces and just four service errors compared to five aces and 19 service errors by the Cardinals. Molly Berezowitz had six aces, Kati Berezowitz had four and Kornely had three.

Chippewa Falls had a higher team hitting percentage (.225) than Burlington (.156), but in the fifth set, the Demons hit .444 with eight kills and no errors in 18 swings.

Kornely finished with 16 kills, Alan had 14 kills, a .281 hitting percentage, one solo block and three block assists, and Molly Berezowitz played a complete match with nine kills and a team-high 22 digs.

Kati Berezowitz, a sophomore libero, had 17 digs and Safar had 37 assists and added 13 digs and four block assists.

Paige Steinmetz led the Cardinals with 19 kills and 19 digs.

The Demons played Oconomowoc once this season, in the semifinals at the Lynn LaPorte Sprawl in West Bend on Sept. 24, and lost 25-15, 22-25, 15-13.

That was also the last loss for Burlington, which has won 15 straight matches since.

“We played them mid-year and Kenna (Kornely) was out,” Little said. “We know we have to play well and we knew that coming up. Our goal is to win that title and we know we will have tough matches.

“Whoever gets hot and plays well will win, and count us in that equation. We know nothing is going to be easy and we can’t get frustrated. We keep talking about weathering the storm. We believe in our ability.”