In a back-and-forth battle between Southern Lakes Conference softball rivals, Union Grove squeaked past Burlington on Tuesday.
The Demons, who at one point trailed 7-0, rallied to have the tying run at second base in the bottom of the seventh inning.
But Broncos pitcher Kayli Pfeffer induced a groundball to shortstop for the final out and Union Grove finally secured an 8-7 win.
“We got up early and we were barely able to hang on,” Union Grove coach Tom Odell said. “Weird things were happening in this one, but I was really happy that we pulled this out.”
The Broncos (5-4, 3-0 SLC) led 7-0 before Burlington (2-1, 2-2 SLC) mounted its comeback in the fourth inning. The Demons scored three runs in the fourth and added another in the fifth to make it 8-4.
Burlington scored three more in the bottom of the seventh and had runners on first and second before Pfeffer got the last out.
“When we were down by seven runs, the message was just to cut the score in half and keep chopping away piece by piece,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. “We came really close in the last inning and we actually out-hit Union Grove; we just need to get the bats going earlier.”
Union Grove’s Angela Slattery went 2 for 2 with two walks, scored two runs and drove in three runs. Abby Boyle went 3 for 4 and drove in a run.
Burlington was led by Morgan Klein, who pitched seven innings, allowed four runs, and struck out eight. Klein also went 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI.
WATERFORD 7, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: Freshman Shawna Kiser turned in a sensational performance to help the Wolverines take down the state-ranked Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Kiser allowed one run and struck out two to beat Westosha (3-2, 2-2 SLC), which entered the game ranked eighth among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll.
“This was a phenomenal outing for us,” said Waterford coach Ryan Krueger. “Shawna Kiser threw great stuff. She kept Westosha off balance. She had some great defense behind her and we had no errors in the field.”
The Wolverines (2-2, 2-2 SLC) took the lead in the third inning with a two-run double by senior Olivia Cammers. The Wolverines extended their lead to 6-0.
Grace Trautman went 2 for 3 with a home run and drove in two runs, while Meghan Schmidt went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
RACINE LUTHERAN 11, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Crusaders pounded out 12 hits and Kat Schmierer allowed one hit and struck out 10 to win this Metro Classic Conference game in six innings at Greendale.
Lutheran (6-4, 2-1 MCC) led 7-0 after three innings and finished the game off with three runs in the sixth.
Calla Bixler went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple, and drove in two runs. Alexis Peterson went 2 for 3 with two doubles, while Lynnae Newell went 2 for 4 with a double.
ST. CATHERINE’S 10, SAINT THOMAS MORE 8: The Angels came back and won a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.
The Angels (5-2, 1-2 MCC) trailed 6-5 going into the fifth inning, but went ahead 10-6 and went on to earn their first conference win.
“This was a big win for us tonight,” said Angels coach Keith Ruelle. “The girls played very well tonight and showed a lot of grit in getting the comeback.”
For the Angels, who had 16 hits, Ashley Gerber went 3 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and drove in four runs. She also got the win, pitching seven innings and striking out 11.
Sam DeGuire also went 3 for 5.
INDIAN TRAIL 7, CASE 3: The Eagles found themselves in a deep hole that they couldn’t dig out from in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
The Hawks (2-3, 1-2 SEC) led 6-0 after three innings.
The Eagles (1-2, 0-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but left the bases loaded. They added another run in the fifth, but weren’t able to continue the momentum.
Lauren Waiss went 2 for 3 and drove in a run, while Jenna Mudge went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Marion Rothen also drove in a run.
Freshman Paige Thomas pitched three innings in relief, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out two.
“(Thomas) is going to be really good,” Case head coach Daniel Ayala said. “She left a mark today and took command in this one. For a freshman that’s really impressive.”
ST. JOSEPH 16, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6: Christine Paleka went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs, but the Lady Topper bats went quiet after the first inning in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Congress Street Park in Burlington.
Catholic Central (0-4, 0-1 MCC) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-3 lead. But the Lancers scored 13 runs in the next six innings.
Paleka also pitched a completed game, striking out 11.
HORLICK 15, PARK 1: Every starter got a hit for Horlick and Courtney DeRosier struck out 11 in the Rebels’ Southeast Conference win at Douglas Park.
At the plate, DeRosier went 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs, while Tricia Zimmerman went 3 for 4 with a home run and drove in six runs.
“It was nice to get a win today,” Horlick coach Kerry Timler said. “We played much better defense today and we really hit the ball well.”
Horlick improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in conference. Park dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in conference.0
Soccer
BURLINGTON 1, WATERFORD 0: Freshman Jules Golla’s first varsity goal gave the Demons a Southern Lakes Conference win at Burlington.
Golla scored the game’s lone goal in the 25th minute for the Demons (2-1, 1-0 SLC). Goalkeeper Cora Anderson made three saves against the Wolverines (2-2, 0-1).
“Our defense played tremendously,” Burlington head coach Joel Molitor said. “It’s so early in the season, but I am happy with where we are as a team.”
“Late in the game we tried to push,” Waterford head coach Joe Vogt said. “We had some chances.”
BRADFORD 2, HORLICK 1: The Rebels had their chances, but came up short in a Southeast Conference loss at Horlick’s Levonian Field.
The Rebels (0-5, 0-2 SEC) trailed 1-0 early in the first half, but got an equalizer from Haley Wilkinson in the 40th minute.
In the second half, Horlick missed some close chances, and the Red Devils scored the game-winning goal with about 10 minutes remaining.
OAK CREEK 2, CASE 0: The Eagles were unable to find the back of the net in a Southeast Conference loss at Oak Creek.
The Eagles (0-3, 0-2 SEC) conceded goals in the 64th and 79th minute. Goalkeeper Megan Lambert prevented the score from becoming more lopsided by making 23 saves, said Case coach Karen Hardcastle.
“We did not play like ourselves,” Hardcastle said. “And I look forward to playing better games.”
FRANKLIN 10, PARK 0: Senior goalkeeper Samara Acosta had 15 saves, but the Panthers lost a Southeast Conference game at Franklin. The Panthers dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
Track & field
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE RELAYS: Waterford flexed its outdoor track muscle, winning both the boys and girls side of the meet at Elkhorn.
The Wolverine girls won 11 of the 16 events to finish with 139.9 points. Badger was second with 107.89. Burlington was fifth (65.96) and Union Grove seventh (40.97).
“Earning 11 first out of the 16 events speaks to our talent level across the board as well as the depth of our team,” said Waterford girls coach Michelle Sittig.
Wolverine runners won at all levels: the distance medley relay of Shaelyn Mullins, Victoria Evans, Kelsey Radobicky, Jayda Obluck in 13:39.52; the 4x100m relay of Nicole Friedl, Katie Rohner, Miranda Meyers and Alexie Strasser in 52.78 seconds; and the 300 hurdle relay of Cassie Questad, Sydney Kaluzny and Annie Benavides.
Waterford also won all the field events relays.
On the boys side, the Wolverines finished with 111.43 points, ahead of Elkhorn’s 94.86. Burlington was fourth (85.42) and Union Grove seventh (52.97).
