High school girls: Union Grove shows off its winning balance

No one scored more than seven points for the Trojans (3-12, 1-8), who scored just 10 points in the second half.

RACINE LUTHERAN 68, PRAIRIE 24: The Crusaders jumped out to a 43-12 lead at halftime and won a Metro Classic Conference game at Lutheran.

“We came out and got to play the speed of the game that we liked,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “We got into a nice rhythm to start out the game and were able to play the way we like early on.”

Caroline Strande led the Crusaders (13-0, 7-0 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, with 23 points, six steals and seven assists while playing about half the game. Morgann Gardner had nine points and four rebounds, Nevaiah Bell-Tenner had seven points and five rebounds, and sophomore Bella Jaramillo came off the bench to score 11 points, going 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

“Caroline had a nice game offensively and Bella had a strong second half for us,” Shaffer said. “Our bench gave us a really good effort on the floor. We still have a few things to clean up, though, as we get prepared for this final stretch run.”

The Hawks (0-14, 0-8) were led by Andrea Palmen with eight points and Sonya Babu and Sophia Lawler with five points each.