The game plan called for Adrianna Rodriguez to have her offensive opportunities Thursday afternoon.
The sophomore for the Union Grove High School girls soccer team certainly made the most of them.
Rodriguez came through with a hat trick and the Broncos won their second straight Southern Lakes Conference Tournament with a 4-1 victory over Burlington at Union Grove.
“Our strategy was to get Adrianna into space behind their back line and she did her thing today with an amazing performance,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “Adrianna has been getting better with each and every game and it has been great to see her steady improvement.”
Rodriguez’s goals came in the 24th, 36th and 56th minutes. Senior Alexa Panyk had two assists and Kayla Maurer had a goal and an assist for the Broncos (16-1-1, 9-0 SLC).
“Alexa wasn’t at 100% today as she was still nursing a hamstring injury, but she was still able to draw plenty of attention and helped feed the ball for her 11th and 12th assists on the season,” Jung said. “She has been really willing to step up into that role and has been excellent at it.”
The Demons (6-6-4, 4-2-3 in SLC) got their lone goal from junior Amelia Crabtree in the 75th minute. Junior Cora Anderson had eight saves.
WATERFORD 2, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: The Wolverines dominated the pitch defensively in their shutout victory in a Southern Lakes Conference tournament game at Waterford.
Hailey Huckstorf scored the first goal for the Wolverines (12-5-1, 5-3-1 in SLC) in the 44th minute on an assist from Schappel. Madelyn Minke scored the other in the 57th minute on an assist from Geneva Kuepper.
Skyler Kruse had seven saves.
“We dominated play pretty much the whole game,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “Elizabeth Schappel did a great job in the midfield to give us plenty of opportunities and Alyssa Cornell gave us more control and pressure in the second half.”
FRANKLIN 7, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Isabella Ramon made 26 saves in a nonconference match against a Division 1 team that was ranked ninth in the state last week. The game was originally scheduled for the SCORe, but moved to Franklin because of field conditions.
St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said he pulled a third of his starters in the second half, which the Angels started trailing 4-0. He singled out the performance of reserves Errandy Monosa, Keyira Marshall and Prisma Cerna.
“I was super impressed by how they played off the bench,” Lake said.
The Angels (8-10-1) open postseason play Thursday with a 4 p.m. WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal against Palmyra-Eagle at SCORe.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 0: Julia Klein scored a hat trick for the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference game on Wednesday at Uihlein Soccer Park.
Klein scored the first two goals for the Hilltoppers (7-3-2, 4-3-1 MCC). Emma Klein and Rachel Czerwinski added goals to increase that lead to 4-0 at halftime. Julia Klein completed her hat trick in the second half.
Softball Division 1
KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 9, UNION GROVE 2: Bradford (21-6) scored four runs in an error-filled fifth inning at Bradford, according to Union Grove coach Tom Odell.
The Broncos (12-15) led 1-0 after the first inning. Kayli Pfeffer pitched six innings, allowing 13 hits, nine runs, six earned runs ans one walk for the Broncos (12-15). She struck out two.
“It’s unfortunate that the season is over,” Odell said. “It was a good group of kids. It is going to be hard to replace (Pfeffer). That’s the first thing we will have to worry about next season.”
Megan Baker and Abby Boyle each doubled and had an RBI. Angela Slattery scored two runs.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 5, WATERFORD 4: The Wolverines’ season came to an end with a regional championship loss. No details of the game were available.
Division 3
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: Three players went 2 for 3, but the Angels fell short in a regional championship at Somers.
“It was one of our best games of the season as we hit the ball hard off of a good pitcher and kept it close,” St. Catherine’s coach Keith Ruelle said. “We were just unlucky with some hard-hit balls right at them.”
Ashley Gerber, Sophie Wentorf and Abby Delsman each went 2 for 3 for the Angels (12-10). Gerber and Wentorf each doubled and Leah Topp drove in the Angels’ only run.
“We did certainly better this year than last year and we’re pleased with how our season went overall,” Ruelle said. “We played a lot better at the end of the season than at the beginning and we’re looking forward to next year.”
Division 4
HORICON 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Sydney Hoover had the lone hit for the Crusaders in a regional championship loss at Horicon, the defending WIAA Division 4 champions.
Kat Schmierer (18-5) struck out seven batters, walked one and allowed just one earned run.
“We played the state champs tough,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “This was a battle, we just could not get a bat on the ball, but Kat really kept them at bay. We’re proud of the fight we gave.
“It was a great season for us as we won conference for the first time in 40 years and went from 10-13 last year to 18-5. We just ran into the toughest team early in the tournament.”
Division 5
OAKFIELD 15, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lady Toppers committed seven errors and allowed 10 unearned runs in a regional championship at Oakfield Village Park.
The Lady Toppers (11-10) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Christina Paleka tripled in a run.
Paleka pitched four innings, allowing 15 runs, five earned runs, 14 hits, three walks and struck out one against the Oaks (13-7). Katie Goethal and Finn O’Brien each had a double.
Laine Dirksmeyer doubled and scored a run.
“We grew a lot this season,” Catholic Central co-coach Carol Robers said. “It was a fun group that supported each other a lot. We’re a young team and we are only losing one senior next season, Erin Schwenn. I think we are only going to get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.