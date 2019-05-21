On a day when Jade Romanski was good, Kayli Pfeffer was just a little better.
Pfeffer pitched a two-hit shutout and the Union Grove High School softball team defeated Case 3-0 Tuesday afternoon in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Union Grove. She struck out eight and walked two.
“(Pfeffer) is rock solid,” Union Grove coach Tom Odell said. “It doesn’t surprise me at all. She always gives us a chance to win.”
The Broncos (12-14) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added two runs in the third inning. Emily Gamble went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored. Serafina Weist added an RBI.
Romanski struck out seven and allowed two earned runs in six innings. She allowed five hits and walked three.
Paige Thomas and Lauren Waiss had the only hits for Case (6-11).
“The girls did a great job today,” Odell said. “We played a clean defensive game. That is always nice to see.”
The Broncos advance to the regional championship Thursday against Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (20-6) at Bradford.
INDIAN TRAIL 15, HORLICK 0: Anna Vignali pitched a no-hitter and Indian Trail defeated Horlick in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Kenosha.
Anna Singer, who drew a walk the second inning, was the only baserunner for Horlick (2-16).
RACINE LUTHERAN 6, DEERFIELD 5: Kat Schmierer had 10 strikeouts, hit a home run and the Crusaders hung on to win a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Deerfield.
“This game was a battle and we came out ahead,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “Kat started the game with a first-pitch home run over the fence.”
The Crusaders (18-4), the No. 5 seed in the regional, led 6-3 after three innings, but Deerfield, the No. 4 seed, mounted a rally in the fifth and sixth inning to cut the deficit to 6-5. Schmierer induced a ground ball to start the seventh and struck out the final two batters to end the game.
“Both teams left runners in scoring position, but we were able to get out of a couple of jams,” Demuth said. “They left the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth, and left a runner in scoring position in the sixth. We made some great plays defensively that helped us win this one.”
Lutheran will play Thursday at No. 1-seeded Horicon, which defeated No. 9 Williams Bay 18-0 in three innings in its regional semifinal.
ST. CATHERINE’S 13, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 3: A renaissance season continued for the Angels, who had 12 hits in six innings of a Division 3 regional semifinal at Roosevelt Park.
The Angels improved to 12-9 after going 1-24 last season. They advance to a 4:30 p.m. regional championship Thursday against Shoreland Lutheran at Somers.
Third baseman Leah Topp went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. She doubled in three runs in the sixth inning that gave St. Catherine’s a 10-run lead that ended the game.
“We were the fourth seed and they were the fifth seed, so there were two good teams playing against each other,” St. Catherine’s coach Keith Ruelle said. “I was a little surprised it was an one-sided as it was.”
Center fielder Sam DeGuire went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Shortstop Ashley Gerber went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Summer DeGuire went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and also pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts. And designated hitter Lexi Monosa went 2 for 3.
Soccer
UNION GROVE 1, WAUWATOSA WEST 0: Megan Barber scored the only goal of the match and Mikailah Kosterman had a clutch performance in goal for the Broncos in a nonconference matchup between state-ranked teams at Union Grove.
Barber scored an unassisted goal from 30 yards on a shot that hit the left-side netting.
But it was Mikailah Kosterman who might have been the most pivotal. Replacing standout goalkeeper Mia Guyton, who was lost for the season with an injury last Friday, the sophomore had her second shutout of the season.
She also shut out Kenosha Bradford March 30 and also held Ronald Reagan scoreless for a half.
“She was confident and did a nice job distributing the ball,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.
Jung also credited defenders Daphne Sieg and Carlista Panyk for allowing just one shot on a goal (Union Grove had 10).
“Both of them stepped on the ball real well,” Jung said. “They were forcing them to play backward.”
Union Grove, ranked third in the state in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, improved to 16-1-1. Wauwatosa West is ranked ninth in Division 2.
PARK 4, CASE 0: Alexis Betker and Mikayla Smith powered the Panthers in a Southeast Conference game at Case.
Betker and Smith traded goals and assists for the Panthers (10-5-1, 2-4 SEC) throughout the game. Betker scored in the fourth minute from a Smith assist. Smith followed with a goal in the 15th minute from a Betker assist. Betker scored again from assists by Smith in the 27th and 66th minute to complete a hat trick.
Samara Acosta made 16 saves and kept a clean sheet for the Panthers.
“That was Alexis Betker’s 10th hat trick of the season,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “She is playing at an extremely high level. Her and (Smith) play well off of each other.”
MILTON 6, WATERFORD 3: Lizzy Schappel had two goals and an assist in the Wolverines’ nonconference loss at Milton.
Waterford (11-6-1) led 3-2 in the second half before Milton (8-5) rallied.
Also scoring for Waterford was Hailey Huckstorf.
“It was good for us to come back,” Vogt said. “We couldn’t quite connect late. We were pressing at the end and got caught on the counter.”
FRANKLIN 9, HORLICK 1: Abby Dineen scored the Rebels only goal in a Southeast Conference loss at Franklin, the No. 9-ranked team in Division 1.
Dineen’s goal was assisted by Morgan Lock in the 30th minute. The Rebels dropped to 1-13 overall and 1-5 in conference.
MARTIN LUTHER 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders allowed a goal 45 seconds into the match and lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
“We came out flat to start this one,” Lutheran coach Peter Laboda said. “We equalized in the fourth minute, but they took control after that scoring four more goals in the first half.”
Jillian Rosborough scored for the Crusaders (5-10, 1-5 MCC) off an assist from Haiden Kraus and the Crusaders outshot the Spartans 25-20. Goalkeeper Sam Coolidge made 14 saves for Lutheran.
