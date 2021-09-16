High school girls: Union Grove golfers pull off some magic in Dress-Up Scramble

The Union Grove High School girls golf team was dressed as characters from the Harry Potter movies Thursday for the Waterford Dress-Up Scramble.

The Broncos needed a little magic to win the title in the seven-team tournament at Rivermoor Golf Club.

Union Grove and Franklin tied for the top spot with 32s in the nine-hole event, and the Broncos earned the title on the first tiebreaker, the scores on the final six holes. Union Grove had 20 strokes to 21 for the Sabers to earn the championship.

Waterford and Burlington tied for fourth at 37 and the Wolverines, whose theme was Dads Play Golf, won the tiebreaker 23-24 to take fourth.

Union Grove’s quartet of Norah Roberts, Ali Torhorst, Lexi Manteufel and Allie McBryde had three birdies and no bogeys in their combined 32. Franklin had four birdies and one bogey and the bogey, on the seventh hole, was the difference in the tiebreaker.

“Everyone seemed to have fun and the weather was great,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said.