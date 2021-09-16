High school girls: Union Grove golfers pull off some magic in Dress-Up Scramble

The Union Grove High School girls golf team was dressed as characters from the Harry Potter movies Thursday for the Waterford Dress-Up Scramble.
The Broncos needed a little magic to win the title in the seven-team tournament at Rivermoor Golf Club.
Union Grove and Franklin tied for the top spot with 32s in the nine-hole event, and the Broncos earned the title on the first tiebreaker, the scores on the final six holes. Union Grove had 20 strokes to 21 for the Sabers to earn the championship.
Waterford and Burlington tied for fourth at 37 and the Wolverines, whose theme was Dads Play Golf, won the tiebreaker 23-24 to take fourth.
Union Grove’s quartet of Norah Roberts, Ali Torhorst, Lexi Manteufel and Allie McBryde had three birdies and no bogeys in their combined 32. Franklin had four birdies and one bogey and the bogey, on the seventh hole, was the difference in the tiebreaker.
“Everyone seemed to have fun and the weather was great,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said.
Waterford’s quartet of Rae Barwick, Abby Stultz, Sydney Norgal and Marissa Papp had three bogeys and one birdie, which helped the Wolverines win the fourth-place tiebreaker. Burlington’s four players were McKenzie Plitzuweit, Kendall Kafar, Kayla Warner and Abigail Weiler, who had eight pars and one double bogey.
SEC MINI-MEET: Ella Million tied for fifth with a 45 and was the only Case player to break 50 in a Southeast Conference mini-meet Thursday at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Oak Creek.
Leslie Million shot a 51, Josie Harris had a 52 and Alyssa Ludwig had a 55 as the Eagles totaled 203 to finish third behind Franklin (172) and Oak Creek (194).
Park finished fifth with 229, led by Isabella Wentorf and Kiley Skenandore with 52s and Grace Betker with a 55. Horlick had an incomplete team and Sasha Schick shot a 54 for the Rebels.
Led by medalist Stella Ruffalo with a 42, Franklin had the four lowest scores of the meet.
Volleyball
PRAIRIE 3, SAINT THOMAS MORE 1: The state-ranked Hawks held off a late rally to remain unbeaten with a 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 27-25 Metro Classic Conference victory Thursday at Milwaukee.
Amelia Ropiak led Prairie (8-0, 3-0 MCC) with 15 kills and 12 digs. Cate Yunker finished with 38 assists.
The Hawks were ranked ninth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll last week and received honorable mention in this week’s poll.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Megan Topp gave a strong performance with six kills and 15 digs, but the Angels lost a Metro Classic Conference match 25-10, 25-10, 25-8 at Somers.
“Megan Topp played the best she had all season and deserves much recognition for her performance,” St. Catherine’s coach Katie Olson said.
Katelyn Gordon contributed seven assists and six digs for the Angels (0-12, 0-3 MCC).
Tennis
PRAIRIE 7, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: Lily Jorgensen won a tough three-set match at No. 1 singles for the Hawks and Prairie won every other match in straight sets in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Prairie.
Jorgenson bounced back after a tough first set to beat Erin Horzewski 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. Molly Cookman (No. 2), Jaclyn Palmen (No. 3) and Madeline Nelson (No. 4) also won, losing just one game between them.
“Lily Jorgenson fought off a nervous first set to finish strong,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “She’s working on continuing her No. 1 singles mentality and perseverance throughout her entire match.”
At No. 1 doubles, Nareh Vartanian and Maggie Dreifuerst led a sweep by dominating Emma Vogel and Paige Rohrbach in a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Arenie Vartanian-Salisia Servantez (No. 2) and Shritha Reddy-Calla Pessin (No. 3) also won easily.
BURLINGTON 7, WILMOT 0: The Demons lost a combined 11 games and swept the Panthers in all seven matches in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Wilmot.
Burlington’s Adalie Rauch won the No. 1 singles flight 6-0, 6-0 over Madelyn Hansen and Mabel Nichols won No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1 over Madie Haug. Sydney Ewold (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-0 and Holly Adamek (No. 4) won 6-0, 6-2 for the Demons (4-9, 2-4 SLC).
In doubles, Burlington’s No. 1 team of Peyton Matson and Sam Taylor beat Gianna Abbate and Kelsey Smyk 6-1, 6-3. Emilie Runkel and Julia Golla (No. 2) won 6-1, 6-2 and Ashley and Megan Smitz (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-1.
WATERFORD 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Wolverines won every match in straight sets in their Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Waterford.
Ella Schamber led the singles sweep for Waterford with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Barbie Honisch at No. 1 singles. Audrey Morgan, at No. 2 singles, had the closest match of the day in her 6-4, 6-2 victory over Emily Lock. Kaylee Brudnicki (No. 3) and Ava Lennarts (No. 4) lost just six combined games in their wins.
In doubles, Katelyn Allen and Elena Leshok beat Dia Patel and Maria Shackett 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1, and Madison Kruger-Riley Hitting (No. 2) and Katie Benavides-Brianna Kron (No. 3) lost five combined games.
CASE 7, HORLICK 0: The Eagles lost just one game in doubles and rolled through three of the four singles matches as they swept the Rebels Thursday in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Horlick.
Case’s Inaara McCray and Elizabeth Wieties, at No. 1 doubles, won 6-0, 6-0 over Caitlyn Lindholm and Emily Josepowitz to start the doubles domination. Jackie Villa and Valerie Harman (No. 2) lost just one game and Mackenna Hatfield and Noura Deanparvar (No. 3) matched the No. 1 doubles score.
The closest match in singles for the Eagles was at No. 4, where Nicolina Fraley had a battle with Kayleigh Tenboer before winning 7-5, 6-2. Alaina Jaeck (No. 1), Aalaiya Jacklin (No. 2) and Janavi Munagavalasa (No. 3) lost just two games between them.
BADGER 5, UNION GROVE 2: Both of the Broncos wins came in three-set doubles matches during their Southern Lakes Conference loss Thursday at Lake Geneva.
Union Grove seniors Sam Chizek and Abby Wilks split the first two sets with Emma Fasano and Ellie Hirn at No. 1 doubles, then won the third set for a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 victory.
At No. 3 doubles, juniors Olivia Kaminski and Madelyn France lost a close first set, then came back to win the final two sets in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory.
The Badgers swept the singles matches in straight sets.