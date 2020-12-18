High school girls: Union Grove girls becoming road warriors

Domagalski said there are a few things to fix, especially with state-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower on the schedule Monday — you guessed it, it’s on the road — coming up.

“This is a good indication of where we are this point of the season,” he said. “This was a challenge, but it will only make us better for the future. I’ve been preaching to the team we have to keep getting better and we’re headed in the right direction.”

RACINE LUTHERAN 48, DOMINICAN 37: The Crusaders improved to 6-0 this season and 30-1 over the last two years after defeating Dominican in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay. With a 5-0 record in the MCC, Lutheran is in first place with Greendale Martin Luther.

Steve Shaffer improved to 87-39 in six seasons as the Crusaders’ coach. He surpassed Jan Thieme, Lutheran’s coach from 1974-81 and from 1985-89 as the program’s winningest coach.

Alexis Peterson led Lutheran with 16 points and Morgann Gardner added 13. But no one else scored more than seven and it took a while for the Crusaders to get untracked, Shaffer said.