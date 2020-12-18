High school girls: Union Grove girls becoming road warriors

The Union Grove High School girls basketball team has become a group of road warriors.
The Broncos, playing for the second straight night and in their fifth straight game away from their own gymnasium, showed few signs of fatigue Friday night and remained unbeaten with a 55-43 victory over Westosha Central at Paddock Lake.
Union Grove is 7-0 (5-0 SLC) and has not been perfect by any means, coach Rob Domagalski said, and they overcame a slow start to get past the Falcons (1-3, 1-3).
“Westosha Central was more prepared than we were,” Domagalski said. “I thought they made us feel uncomfortable, but we didn’t make them feel uncomfortable. They have some talent and the push the ball and we could not put them away.”
The Broncos trailed by up to five points early, but made a run near the end of the first half to take a 29-22 lead at halftime, Domagalski said. Union Grove led by as many as 20 in the second half, but the Falcons closed the gap again.
Angela Slattery led the Broncos with 18 points, including 10 of 11 free-throw shooting. Sydney Ludvigsen was a key from outside, making four of her six 3-point attempts and finishing with 16 points, and Sophia Rampulla had an all-around solid game with eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals.
“Sydney shot the ball well,” Domagalski said. “We needed that against their zone.”
Domagalski said there are a few things to fix, especially with state-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower on the schedule Monday — you guessed it, it’s on the road — coming up.
“This is a good indication of where we are this point of the season,” he said. “This was a challenge, but it will only make us better for the future. I’ve been preaching to the team we have to keep getting better and we’re headed in the right direction.”
RACINE LUTHERAN 48, DOMINICAN 37: The Crusaders improved to 6-0 this season and 30-1 over the last two years after defeating Dominican in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay. With a 5-0 record in the MCC, Lutheran is in first place with Greendale Martin Luther.
Steve Shaffer improved to 87-39 in six seasons as the Crusaders’ coach. He surpassed Jan Thieme, Lutheran’s coach from 1974-81 and from 1985-89 as the program’s winningest coach.
Alexis Peterson led Lutheran with 16 points and Morgann Gardner added 13. But no one else scored more than seven and it took a while for the Crusaders to get untracked, Shaffer said.
“It was a real slow-paced game,” Schaffer said. “Dominican likes to try and get inside your head and we talked about that in our practices this week. I said he (Dominican coach Kevin Schramka) would probably come out and play a triangle and two and slow down Nevaiah (Bell-Tenner) and Morgann, which is what he did. We worked on it in practice and it just takes a while to get used to it.
“They got an 8-0 lead and we started figuring out the triangle and two after a few possessions.”
ELKHORN 44, BURLINGTON 34: The Demons were unable to make up for an early deficit in their loss to the Elks on Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.
After falling behind 21-13 at halftime, the Demons couldn’t keep up in the second half despite an aggressive approach on defense.
“We had a few mistakes in our press and they took advantage,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We dug ourselves a hole and had a tough time digging out.”
Jordan Krause led Burlington (1-4, 1-4 SLC) with 11 points, making two 3-point attempts.
For Elkhorn (1-3, 1-3), Dillyn Ivey led all scorers with 14 points.
ST. CATHERINE’S 59, ST. FRANCIS 20: The Angels cruised to a comfortable victory behind the strength of three double-digit scorers on Friday in a nonconference game at Milwaukee.
In the first half, the Angels built a 41-7 lead through stifling defense by employing a press zone before dropping to a half-court man defense, St. Catherine’s coach Jeff Tarkowski said. The Angels were able to take advantage of turnovers which led to points in transition.
“We put some pressure on them with the press,” Tarkowski said.
Jaidah Blunt led St. Catherine’s (5-2) with 19 points. Heavenly Griffin and Angelina Ortiz also scored in double figures with 14 and 10, respectively.
For St. Francis (0-6), Anna Jimenez led the team with 11 points.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 56, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 25: A rough night shooting led to offensive woes for the Lady Toppers in their Metro Classic Conference loss Friday at Burlington.
Catholic Central coach David Beebe said his team’s struggles allowed the Lady Pacers to jump out to a 30-14 lead at halftime and the Lady Toppers were unable to recover in the second half.
Madeline Von Rabenau led Catholic Central (0-3, 0-3 MCC) with 13 points. Von Rabenau was efficient from the free-throw line, converting 5 of 6 attempts, and she made two 3-point baskets.
“It’s good to get her going in the right direction and getting consistent again,” Beebe said.
Erin Borcharde led Shoreland Lutheran (2-3, 2-3) with a game-high 15 points.
