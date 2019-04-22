This year’s high school girls track and field offers a vast array of talent with experience potentially making the difference.
The battle within the Southern Lakes Conference will be challenging, with the likes of Waterford looking to maintain its conference crown as Burlington and Union Grove could prove its mettle as the year progresses.
And the Metro Classic Conference will offer growth and experience with Catholic Central and Prairie hoping to take steps forward from last year.
SOUTHEAST
CONFERENCE
Case Eagles
COACH: Kyle Lamay, first season.
LAST YEAR: Seventh at WIAA Division 1 Bradford regional, 13th at WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Unavailable.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The young Eagles are trying to lay the foundation under new coach Kyle Lamay. The majority of his roster features freshmen and sophomores.
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Sherrie Lawson, first season.
LAST YEAR: Fifth at Division 1 Bradford regional, fifth at Division 1 Mukwonago sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Makayla White, Amaya Jerdee, Makayla Rice. Juniors — Kelonya Edwards. Olivia Pitrof, Jenna Turner, Elizabeth Corona. Sophomore — Gabi Berthiaume.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: After fifth-place finishes at both regionals and sectionals last season, the Rebels hope to at least maintain that success. A strength could be their 4x200 meter relay, which features Edwards, Turner, White and Jerdee. Edwards and Jerdee ran on that relay, which ran its season-best time of 1:44.28 in the state preliminaries to finish 11th, just 0.02 seconds from qualifying for the final. Jerdee finished second in the 100 at regionals and third at the sectionals. Edwards won the 200 at regionals and was third at sectionals.
Park Panthers
COACH: Dan Hernandez, first season.
LAST YEAR: Eighth at Division 1 Bradford regional, 14th at Division 1 Mukwonago sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Aaliyah George, Jade Griffin, Mya James, Victoria Jones, Pearline Moss, Jada Tye. Juniors — Mariah Davis, Heaven Hartsfield. Sophomore — Sara Wilson.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: A core of seniors and juniors will strengthen the Panthers. “We have sprints, hurdles, and jumps as our strengths,” coach Dan Hernandez said. The high jump will also be a strength for the Panthers with versatile athlete Jade Griffin returning after narrowly missing the state meet last year.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE Burlington Demons
COACH: Jason Bousman, fifth season.
LAST YEAR: Fifth at SLC meet, third at Division 1 Westosha Central regional, 11th at Division 1 Badger sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Kelsey Gelden, Emma Langley, Holly Reynolds. Juniors — Mollie Fox, Sydney Huisinga, Anya Kolano, Trinity Northrop, Mattie Stutzman. Sophomores — Grace Kelly, Addison Mangold, Jessie Salaja, Amanda Viel, Katherine Weidner.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Demons’ goal is to contend for the conference title, according to head coach Jason Bousman. Holly Reynolds will return a year after placing first in shot put at last year’s Division 1 regionals at Westosha. The senior, who was the Demons’ only regional champion, will look to improve her sixth-place finish at sectionals.
Union Grove Broncos
COACH: Mike Mikula, ninth season.
LAST YEAR: Seventh at SLC meet, ninth at Division 1 Bradford regional, 12th at Division 1 Mukwonago sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Molly Bryson, Heather Fortner, Katie Fruth, Terra McMahon. Juniors — Riley Calouette, Samantha Roushia. Sophomore — Tessa Stamm.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Fruth placed second at regionals and fifth at sectionals in shot put. Bryson placed fourth at regionals and eighth at sectionals in the 400 meters. And McMahon was sixth in both the 100 and long jump at regionals.
Waterford Wolverines
COACH: Michele Sittig, fifth season.
LAST YEAR: First at SLC meet, first at Division 1 Bradford regional, sixth at Division 1 Mukwonago sectional, 21st at WIAA Division 1 state meet.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Nicole Friedl, Emma Karpinski, Abigail Kaul, Miranda Meyers, Shaelyn Mullins, Emily Nicholls. Juniors — Annie Benavides, Olivia Busch, Hannah Chart, Priscilla Gasiorowski, Ryann Mullins, Jayda Obluck, Katelyn Puetz, Cassandra Questad, Katelyn Rohner, Julia Schroeder. Sophomores — Kelsey Radobicky, Alexie Strasser.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Wolverines have set lofty goals with several returning letterwinners. “Last season, many of these ladies gained some outstanding experience at the state meet,” Waterford head coach Michele Sittig said. “Combine their leadership with solid depth and we should be fun to watch this season.” The graduation of All-Racine County Athlete of the Year Haleigh Reindl, who won the 800 at the state meet, will leave a big void.
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE Catholic Central Lady Toppers
COACH: Rick Koceja, third season.
LAST YEAR: Third in MCC meet, fifth at Division 3 Union Grove Regional, 23rd at Hilbert Sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Annabelle Coletti, Elizabeth Klein, Emma Klein, Julia Klein, Ellie Nevin, Ashley Novasic. Junior — Abigail Sheehan.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Lady Toppers will be mixing leadership and experience with youth and potential this year. Emma Klein looks to improve after having qualified for sectionals in the 100 meter last season.
Prairie Hawks
COACH: Kathleen Rooney, fifth season.
LAST YEAR: Fifth at MCC meet, seventh at Division 2 East Troy regional, 28th at Division 2 Whitewater sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Marielle Banco, Anna Peterson. Juniors — Ayanna Crenshaw, Katie Jester, Emma Knoell. Sophomores — Melissa Jester, Caroline Ulrich, Cheyanne Vinson.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: A competitive balance between youth and experience could push the Hawks to greater success. Peterson, Katie Jester and Melissa Jester look to take the next step, according to Coach Kathleen Rooney. ”The best days in track are ahead of them,” Rooney said.
Racine Lutheran Crusaders
COACH: Paul Tuskowski, third season.
LAST YEAR: Ninth at MCC meet, second at Division 3 Union Grove regional, 19th at Division 3 Hilbert sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Jayden Davis, Anna Janke, Kendra Joubert, Sarah Troop. Juniors — Talia Riley, Anna Walker. Sophomores — Marina Contreras, Emily Goettl, Camille Juga.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Crusaders hope to build from last year’s success with many new faces looking to make an immediate impact.
St. Catherine’s Angels
COACH: Tom Scheller, 45th season.
LAST YEAR: Eighth at MCC meet, ninth at Division 2 East Troy regional, 22nd at Division 2 Whitewater sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Junior — Annemarie Letsch. Sophomores — Jaidah Blunt, Janai Hargrove, Olivia Rincon.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Angels have no seniors and Annemarie Letsch is the lone junior. The aim will be to maximize a small roster and aspire to see as many athletes as possible in a scoring position for the MCC and sectional meets.
