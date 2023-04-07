The start of the season for the Union Grove High School girls soccer team has been quite impressive — and consistent, too.

The Broncos won their third straight match Thursday, shutting out Oak Creek 7-0 in a nonconference match at Union Grove.

Besides it being their third straight shutout victory, it was also Union Grove’s third straight 7-0 win. The Broncos beat Kenosha Indian Trail on March 30 and Case on Monday.

After two dominating performances by Lexi Pettit, the senior forward cooled off and scored just one goal and had one assist. The scoring was spread around the team this time, with freshman forward Miley Morgan, junior forward Julia James and senior defender Sophia Rampulla each scoring two goals.

Morgan and James started the scoring in the 15th minute by scoring goals just seconds apart. Morgan was assisted by Pettit on her goal and on the ensuing restart, James stole the ball after an errant pass by the Knights (0-1-0) and she put the ball in the net for a 2-0 lead.

Morgan scored unassisted in the 38th minute for a 3-0 Broncos lead at the half.

James started the second-half scoring in the 44th minute, assisted by Elizabeth Spang, then Pettit got her goal in the 60th minute on a shot Union Grove coach Sean Jung called “a rocket under the crossbar.”

Jung had a little fun with his lineup in the second half, moving his two center backs, sophomore Rhyan Hood and Rampulla, to the front line for 10 minutes each.

Hood didn’t score in her time up front, but she did have the assist on Rampulla’s goal in the 72nd minute. Rampulla scored unassisted four minutes later to cap the scoring.

Hood and Rampulla were also instrumental in holding Oak Creek without a shot on goal that helped junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz her third shutout of the season.

Considering the talented players such as Pettit and James has on his team, Jung called Hood the Broncos’ best player.

“She is so technically gifted and so smart,” Jung said. “She is a smooth player as a sophomore.”

Union Grove has the next two weeks off because of spring break and resumes action on April 19 when it hosts Whitnall.

Jung said he expects the Broncos to face their toughest test of the early season when they play at Kimberly on April 21 and at Appleton East on April 22.

Kimberly was a top-five Division 1 team last year and was unbeaten in the regular season, and East is also a tough opponent.

“We’ll see what we’re made of then,” Jung said.

HORLICK 8, CUDAHY-ST. FRANCIS 0: The Rebels enjoyed a runaway victory in a nonconference match Thursday at Cudahy.

Sophomore Bella Valdivia and freshman Zariah Kern each scored hat tricks for the Rebels (1-2-1). Valdivia added a pair of assists and Kern provided one assist against the Packers (0-2).

Freshman Julia Hamilton scored two goals, sophomore McKenna Isaacson added two assists and sophomore Delilah Abels provided one assist as goalkeeper Tera Seitz earned a shutout.

"Overall, it was a good team win and effort," Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. "It was a good game for the girls to work through some things and build chemistry."

BURLINGTON 3, WEST ALLIS HALE 0: A solid all-around team performance had the Demons buzzing in a nonconference match at Burlington Thursday.

The Demons (2-0) scored twice in the first half. Senior forward Aleah Reesman scored the match's first goal off of an assist by senior midfielder Gina Weis, who in turn went from provider to finisher by scoring to make it 2-0 off an assist by Aubryn Boyd.

Reesman put the exclamation mark on the outing, scoring unassisted in the second half for her second goal of the match. Reesman has three goals in the team's opening two games.

"For it being just our second game, I thought this win was just an overall great team effort," Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said. "We were so patient and consistent with our build up throughout the game and had several more goal scoring opportunities that didn’t bounce our way."

Softball

WATERFORD 22, UNION GROVE 4: The Wolverines had no trouble handling the Broncos Thursday in their season-opening Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

Waterford, which had its first three games of the season postponed because of bad weather, outhit Union Grove 8-2.

Savannah Denman was dominant on the Wolverines’ offense, going 4 for 4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and eight RBIs. Madison Krueger hit a three-run home run and totaled four RBIs, Jaydin Kiser hit a triple with three RBIs and Felicity McPhetridge and Kyra Schuerman each had two RBIs.

Kiser, a freshman, pitched all five innings for Waterford and had six strikeouts and allowed two earned runs. In addition to playing well offensively, Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said that his team “played lockdown defense” and committed only one error.

Broncos coach Don Desotell said that his team was “unable to muster much offense against Kiser.” Seniors Mackenzie Sheehan and Mackenzy Schook each had one of Union Grove’s hits.

Senior Emily Boyle, the starting pitcher for Union Grove (1-1, 0-1 SLC), went the first three innings and allowed 10 walks, nine earned runs and had four strikeouts.

KENOSHA TREMPER 4, CASE 3: The Eagles were undone by a late rally by the Trojans during Thursday's Southeast Conference game at Anderson Park in Kenosha.

The Eagles (0-3, 0-3 SEC) and Trojans (2-2, 2-1) were locked in a pitching duel throughout the contest. Senior Kendal Walek started in the circle for Case and threw seven innings with seven strikeouts, four earned runs on seven hits and five walks. Payton Eschbach started for Tremper and struck out five and allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and two walks.

Tremper's Chloe Wamboldt delivered a clutch hit that cemented a four-run sixth inning.

Case was led at the plate by junior shortstop Turner Hetland, who finished 2 for 4 with a solo home run. Torin Slaughter went 3 for 4 with a double.

"We put in a good seven inning game against a very good team," Case coach Daniel Ayala said. "Turner Hetland's home run was tagged and Torin Slaughter stayed hot at the plate. We had 10 hits and some of our other outs were hit hard but right at them."

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 15, HORLICK 0: The Rebels had a difficult outing in Thursday's Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

The Hawks (2-0 overall and SEC) jumped ahead early with a four-run first inning, followed by three runs in the second and five in the third.

The Rebels (0-2, 0-2 SEC) were able to deny the Hawks a no-hitter in the five-inning game as Kaitlyn Winkler went 1 for 2 with a double.

Track & field

HERD RELAYS: Waterford won the girls portion of the Herd Relays and the Wolverines were second in the boys part of the meet at Elkhorn, Waterford’s first outdoor meet of the season.

The girls won both hurdle relays, led by juniors Emily Tryon and Elizabeth Jonietz. The two were joined by freshman JayLeigh Jackson in the 100-meter high hurdle relay that won in 58.38 seconds and by freshman Ariana Haisler on the 300 low hurdle relay that won in 2:47.97.

Tryon had the fastest individual time in the 100 hurdles (17.85) and Tryon (52.77) and Jonietz (53.34) were second and third in the 300 hurdles.

Finishing second for Waterford were the 1,600 sprint medley relay of sophomores Carlee Shaw and Layna Pietila, senior Bria Rozanski and junior Sydney Norgal (4:50.04); the 4x100 relay of senior Isabella Guardiola, junior Ana Guardiola, Jackson and sophomore Claire Jastroch (54.56); and the 4x200 relay of sophomore Mara TenBrink, freshman Kendall Fuoss, Jackson and Shaw (2:00.75).

The Wolverines totaled 71 points, well ahead of runner-up Richmond-Burton, Illinois (54) and third-place Sun Prairie West (52).

The Waterford boys won two events and finished second in the team standings with 62.5 points, close behind winner Sun Prairie West (66).

The Wolverines’ trio of junior Briar Sowinski, sophomore James Rockey and freshman Grayson Kossow won the 110 high hurdle relay in 1:00.31, with Sowinski running the second-fastest individual time (personal-best 17:57); and the 1,600 sprint medley relay of sophomore Noah White, senior Carter Maffet, Sowinski and junior Trever Buchahan (1:40.94). Buchanan had a final 400-meter split of 53 seconds.

Taking third for Waterford was the 300 intermediate hurdle relay of senior Andrew Jonietz, sophomore Aiden Draves and Kossow (2:35.57); the 4x200 relay of junior Eli Brink, senior Hayden Windisch, freshman Reid Biermann and sophomore Garrett Dreger (1:40.31) and the distance medley relay of senior Trevor Zabrowski, sophomores Gavin Dennhof and Soren Ollanketo, and Buchanan (12:05.47)

For Union Grove, the girls totaled 37 points to finish sixth and the boys had 13.5 points to take 11th.

The best finish for a Broncos relay was third place by the girls’ distance medley relay of freshman Alyssa Simpson, sophomores Ashley Lamers and Lindsey Calouette and senior Riley Kayler (13:55.23).

Individually, junior Brooklyn Lamers had the best time in the 300 low hurdles (50.50), Ashley Lamers had the second-best girls’ pole vault (7 feet) and sophomore Sam Matuszek had the second-best boys’ pole vault (personal-best 10-6).

BURLINGTON: Junior Tommy Teberg and sophomore Gabriel Runkel shined for the Demons at the Gosling Indoor Open Thursday at Watertown High School.

Teberg won the 200 meters by more than half a second in 24.56, took second in the 55 meters (6.79) and third in the long jump (personal-best 18-6½).

Runkel was the class of the field in the long jump, winning with a personal-best leap of 18-10½.

Senior Timothy Mann set a pair of personal bests, taking second in the 55 high hurdles (9.53) and fourth in the 200 intermediate hurdles (29.88).

Senior Kiernan Kendall was second in the 400 (personal-best 59.50) and freshman Zack Deans was second in the shot put (37-6).

The girls also had a strong showing. Senior Ella Clapp was second in the 1,600 (6:37.49) and junior Ella Safar matched the winning height in the high jump (4-6), but was second with more misses. Freshman teammate Leah Spencer was third (personal-best 4-2).

Sophomore Tatijana Ninkovic was third in the 55 meters (8.30), sophomore Ella Preusker was third in the 800 (3:18.69) and sophomore Jenna Weis was fourth in both the 200 meters (29.34) and pole vault (7-6).

No team scores were kept.