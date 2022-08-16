High school girls tennis: Union Grove split pair of meets at East Troy Quadrangular

The Union Grove High School girls tennis team opened their 2022 season by splitting a pair of meets on Monday in East Troy.

Union Grove defeated Whitewater 7-0 and lost to East Troy 7-0 in the quadrangular.

The Broncos won every match in straight sets in the meet against Whitewater. Mallory Dam won her match at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2, Kyra Hagan and Elivia Garcia each won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and No. 4 singles, and Eden Jensen won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.

In the doubles flights, Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0. Alle Schmidt and Everly Squires won the No. 2 doubles flight 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Madelyn France and Hanne Cozad closed out the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.

EAST TROY QUADRANGULAR: The Waterford girls tennis team opened its 2022 season with one win and two losses in the East Troy Quadrangular Saturday morning in East Troy.

The Wolverines defeated Edgerton 5-2, but lost to Delavan-Darien 4-3 and East Troy 7-0.

Against Delavan-Darien, Waterford lost all four singles flights but swept the three doubles flights. Ella Hansen and Elena Leshok won at 1 doubles 6-2, 6-0, Madison Krueger and Katie Benavides won their match at 2 doubles 6-0, 6-0 and Brianna Kron and Brooke Weber won 6-1, 6-0 at 3 doubles.