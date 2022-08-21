High school girls tennis: Prairie competitive against strong teams in USM Invitational

The Prairie School girls tennis team got just one match in Saturday at the University School of Milwaukee Invitational before rain washed out the majority of the second day of the tournament.

The Hawks lost 6-1 to Madison Edgewood, which qualified for the WIAA Division 2 State Team Tournament last year. The match began at Nicolet High School, but was moved indoors to the North Shore Tennis Center when the rain began again.

The only victory for Prairie was an impressive one, at least in the eyes of Hawks coach Nich Schafer. His No. 1 doubles team of senior Jaclyn Palmen and junior Salisia Servantez “played their best match to date,” Schafer said, in beating Samantha Buchner and Katie Kohls 7-5, 6-1. Buchner qualified for the state individual tournament with a different partner last year.

“They took out a good team,” Schafer said. “With Jaclyn’s leadership, Salisia has followed suit, which has allowed them to play assertive, but high-percentage tennis.

Sophomore Laini Alexander had a strong battle against sectional qualifier Alana Johnson at No. 2 singles, but lost 6-2, 1-6, 10-8,

Prairie’s junior No. 1 singles player Lily Jorgenson battled well against defending Division 2 singles champion Lily Olson, but lost 6-0, 6-1. The two also played in last year’s state tournament.

“(Jorgenson) was just outmatched by the defending state champion,” Schafer said. “She was able to go toe-to-toe with her, but is still developing her ability to finish.”

On the first day of the tournament Friday, Prairie lost to Shorewood 5-2 and to Appleton Xavier 6-1.

Jorgenson defeated Shorewood’s Misa Herriges 6-0, 6-2 and Prairie’s No. 2 doubles team of senior Arenie Vartanian and junior Shritha Reddy defeated Shorewood’s Leela Antigua and Tyndall Talley 6-2, 6-4.

Also against Shorewood, the Hawks took two matches to three sets. At No. 2 singles, Alexander lost to Leah Rodriguez 7-5, 2-6, 10-4 and at No. 1 doubles, Palmen and Servantez lost to Ruby Donner and Courtney Davis 6-3, 2-6, 11-9.

Alexander secured Prairie’s lone win against Xavier when her opponent at No. 2 singles, Kate Jannette, had to retire from the match in the first set with Alexander leading 4-1.

Alexander lost to Jannette in the No. 2 singles final at last week’s Zephyr Invitational at Menasha.

“(Laini) got a little payback in dominating her opponent,” Schafer said. “She put the pressure on right away and made her work hard enough that she had to retire due to exhaustion.

“Xavier proved, however, why they were able to make it to team state last year as they are a very deep and good team.”

CASE: No. 3 singles player Mackenna Hatfield went 4-0 last Tuesday and Wednesday to lead the Eagles at the Spartan Invitational at Brookfield East.

Hatfield won her four matches, against Brookfield Central, Waukesha West, Menomonee Falls and Oshkosh West, in straight sets. Her closest match, a 6-3, 7-5 win, came against Ishani Nayak of Brookfield Central.

Case won one of its four dual meets, beating Menomonee Falls 4-3 in the third round Wednesday. The Eagles swept singles, led by Jacqui Villa at No. 1, who beat Montana Seder 6-4, 6-4.

Case also won three singles matches in a 4-3 loss to Waukesha West.

The Eagles’ other dual meet scores were a 6-1 loss to Brookfield Central and a 5-2 loss to Oshkosh West.