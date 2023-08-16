The Burlington High School girls tennis team opened its season last Saturday with a solid performance in the heat at the Hartford Invitational.

The Demons, with six returning players from the end of last season, went 2-1, winning 5-2 over both Hartford and Waukesha South, and losing 4-3 to Slinger.

Burlington’s singles players were dominant throughout the meet, with No. 2 Holly Adamek, No. 3 Emmaline Pedersen and No. 4 Maryn Nichols starting the season unbeaten and No. 1 player Mabel Nichols going 1-2.

Adamek opened with a tough match against Molly Zickert of Hartford, winning 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4). Adamek rallied from being down 6-5 in both sets before tying each set and winning the tiebreakers. She lost just three games the rest of the day.

Pedersen won tiebreakers in her first two wins, beating Riya Kalluvila of Hartford 6-2, 7-6 (6) and Sandkya Saravanau of South 7-6 (5), 6-1. Pedersen played No. 4 singles against Slinger and won 6-3, 6-2.

In her first varsity action, Maryn Nichols won her first two matches in straight sets, over Hartford and South, then rallied from a first-set loss to beat Natalie Stuettgen of Slinger 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 3 singles.

Mabel Nichols’ victory came against Audra Schaefer of Hartford (6-2, 7-5).

In doubles, the Demons’ No. 3 team of Allie Fischer and Ellie Pieters went 2-1, beating Julie Pearce and Ally Triller of Hartford 6-4, 6-7 (4), 12-10 in a match that lasted three hours, then beating South 6-2, 6-3.

“It was a great day for the girls today,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said.