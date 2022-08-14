 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By R & B Carpets & Flooring
HIGH SCHOOLS

High school girls tennis: Burlington starts season off at the Hartford Invitational

  • 0

The Burlington High School girls tennis team opened their season on Saturday at the Hartford Invitational hosted by Hartford Union High School.

Burlington was defeated in each of its three meets at the invite — losing 7-0 to Hartford, 4-3 to Waukesha South and 6-1 to Greendale.

Addie Rauch won 6-1, 6-3 over Waukesha South’s Delaney Premeau at No. 1 singles. Holly Adamek won at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1) against Jiggy Raizada. The No. 3 doubles pairing of Sarah Fromader and Anna Pederson defeated (6-2, 6-2) Ashley Gorostieta and Suset Penaloza.

Adamek doubled up on victories at the Hartford Invitational and earned her second win at No. 3 singles (4-6, 7-6, 10-3) over Greendale’s Yasmine Zammel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News