High school girls tennis: Burlington starts season off at the Hartford Invitational

The Burlington High School girls tennis team opened their season on Saturday at the Hartford Invitational hosted by Hartford Union High School.

Burlington was defeated in each of its three meets at the invite — losing 7-0 to Hartford, 4-3 to Waukesha South and 6-1 to Greendale.

Addie Rauch won 6-1, 6-3 over Waukesha South’s Delaney Premeau at No. 1 singles. Holly Adamek won at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1) against Jiggy Raizada. The No. 3 doubles pairing of Sarah Fromader and Anna Pederson defeated (6-2, 6-2) Ashley Gorostieta and Suset Penaloza.

Adamek doubled up on victories at the Hartford Invitational and earned her second win at No. 3 singles (4-6, 7-6, 10-3) over Greendale’s Yasmine Zammel.