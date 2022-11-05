High school girls swimming roundup: Averi Larsen has record breaking outing at WIAA sectionals

Averi Larsen has made waves this season with Burlington Co-op.

And that couldn't have been more evident on Saturday.

Larsen was part of three school record swims and advanced to state in four events at the WIAA Division 1 Case sectional at the Unified Aquatic Center.

Larsen finished second in the 100 yard freestyle (51.99) and broke her own school record (52.76) that she set last year. The junior finished third in the 50 yard freestyle (23.96) — breaking DeAnn Jones' previous school record (24.38) set in 2013.

"(Larsen) did really well," Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones said. "She is a very talented swimmer and works really hard. She also provides great leadership for us in the pool."

Larsen also advanced to state as the anchor in two relay teams. She joined Emila Dahms, Natalie Oldenburg and Claire Keeker to finish third in the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:39.53) — breaking the previous school record (1:39.71) set last year by Megan Schultz, Dahms, Keeker and Larsen.

Dahms, Oldenburg, Keeker and Larsen also qualified for state in the 400 yard freestyle relay (3:41.8), where they finished fourth.

"There has been a lot of teamwork and shuffling around," Jones said. "It really was a team effort for us on our relays."

The Racine Unified Co-op swimming and diving team will be sending two to state next weekend.

Sofia Badillo advanced to state after a fifth placed finish in the 100 yard backstroke (1:00.02). The senior also set a lifetime best in the 100 yard butterfly (1:00.94).

"I think there is still something left in the tank for (Badillo)," Racine Unified coach Frank Michalowski said. "The backstroke is her best event and I think experience has really helped. Every year she has gotten better."

Layla Genevich finished third in the diving with 388.45 points and was the cutoff to make state.

"I think we've had an excellent year as a first year co-op," Michalowski said. "The girls have had some good swims and everyone has supported one another."

Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial led the 14 team section with 385 points. Burlington Co-op (213) finished fourth and Racine Unified Co-op (106) ninth.

"We were in the most competitive sectional in the state," Jones said. "Taking fourth … we are really proud."

PSC AQUATICS: Riley Saenim showed a sign of bigger things to come for PSC Aquatics at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay sectional at Whitefish Bay High School.

No members PSC Aquatics advanced to state at the sectional. Yet, for Prairie freshman Saenim and a very young group, the sectional offered valuable experience.

"We are in our fifth year as a program," PSC Aquatics coach Myra Fox said. "Overall our girls improved their times — which was wonderful."

Saenim finished 13th in the 100 yard butterfly (1:15.95) and 14th in the 100 yard backstroke (1:13.62).

"(Saenim) did club growing up in Illinois, stopped for awhile and is getting back to competitive swimming," Fox said. "She is very driven. Which is nice to see from a freshman."

Additional results at sectionals for PSC Aquatics included: Cecilia Berkey finishing 18th in the 200 yard freestyle (2:32.43); Georgia Swedberg 20th in the 50 yard freestyle (28.26); Brie Luchun Ledvina 25th in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:31.84); and Kayla Craft 27th in the 100 yard freestyle (1:14.0).

"This was a good season for us," Fox said. "This season we had 12 swimmers and usually at dual meets we don't have enough depth. We're going to be better and a year stronger. I think this sectional is going to eliminate a lot of that nervous factor moving forward."