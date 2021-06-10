High school girls: St. Catherine's girls soccer team advances in regional

"She was really dynamic in the back and got to a lot of balls that got through," Lake said.

LaBoda said the Crusaders (3-10-1), who do not have any seniors, made a great deal of progress this season.

"I'm proud of them," he said. "We made great strides despite our record."

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN/ULS 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, SO: The Lady Toppers tied their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal match at 2-2 in the final minute of regulation Thursday, but their strong season ended in heartbreaking fashion as they lost in a shootout at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

The Patriots led 2-0 after goals in the 13th and 65th minutes and seemed to have the advantage, but Catholic Central, which finished 5-4-2, made a push in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Sophomore Elsie Kmecak cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 80th minute off an assist by junior Julia Klein, then Kmecak scored the equalizer unassisted in the final minute to send the match to overtime.