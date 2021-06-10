High school girls: St. Catherine's girls soccer team advances in regional

It's been a challenging season for a young St. Catherine's High School girls soccer team, but the Angels are coming around at the right time.
Freshman Arianna Jones scored three goals Thursday in St. Catherine's 4-1 victory over Racine Lutheran in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Pritchard Park. Lutheran had defeated St. Catherine's 3-2 May 17 in a regular-season game for their first-ever victory over the Angels.
"It was so impressive to see," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "We were really sharp."
Jones scored in the 18th minute, but Lutheran's Mabel Beversdorf tied it in the 53rd minute off a rebound.
"She was in the right place," Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said.
Five minutes later, Jones scored on an assist by Julianna Wilkey, and completed her hat trick in the 63rd minute with an unassisted goal.
Jessica Nehmer, a senior, scored her first varsity goal in the 75th minute for the Angels' final goal.
Katelyn Gordon had three saves, Lake said, and one was crucial. That came in the second half, when she reached up to grab a shot that was heading into the corner of the net.
"That was a key save," Lake said.
Emily Monosa led a strong defensive effort for the Angels (4-10).
"She was really dynamic in the back and got to a lot of balls that got through," Lake said.
LaBoda said the Crusaders (3-10-1), who do not have any seniors, made a great deal of progress this season.
"I'm proud of them," he said. "We made great strides despite our record."
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN/ULS 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, SO: The Lady Toppers tied their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal match at 2-2 in the final minute of regulation Thursday, but their strong season ended in heartbreaking fashion as they lost in a shootout at Bushnell Park in Burlington.
The Patriots led 2-0 after goals in the 13th and 65th minutes and seemed to have the advantage, but Catholic Central, which finished 5-4-2, made a push in the final 10 minutes of regulation.
Sophomore Elsie Kmecak cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 80th minute off an assist by junior Julia Klein, then Kmecak scored the equalizer unassisted in the final minute to send the match to overtime.
“The resilience of this team can be summed up in the last 10 minutes of regulation,” Lady Toppers assistant coach Tom O’Mara said. “Despite the heat, they just kept fighting to get that elusive first goal and then continued to battle until they got the equalizer in the final minute.”
After two overtime periods, the match remained tied and it went to penalty kicks, where Heritage Christian/ULS (5-4-3) won 3-1.
“Even in the extra periods, the girls somehow found the mettle to continue pressing for quality chances (to score),” O’Mara said. “Being eliminated on penalties is never easy to accept, but they left everything they had out there.
“The coaching staff is so proud of our girls for the absolute effort they displayed the entire season.”
Softball
WATERFORD 16, WILMOT 10: Sophomore left fielder Madison Krueger hit two home runs and drove in eight runs for the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Wilmot.
Krueger hit a two-run double in the first inning and three-run homers in the third and seventh innings.
The top five hitters combined for 12 of the 14 hits for Waterford (13-10, 8-6 SLC).
Leadoff hitter Raelynn Barwick went 3 for 4 and scored four runs. Kyra Schuerman went 2 for 5 with an RBI and scored three runs. Kylee Schaaf went 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs, and Meghan Schmidt drove in three runs.
"It was an all-around great effort," said Waterford coach Ryan Krueger, who is Madison's father. "It's a win that we needed moving into the regionals (next week)."
Madison Krueger is hitting .371 with six homers and 29 RBIs this season.
Wilmot is 10-10, 8-6 SLC.
BURLINGTON 3, WAUKESHA NORTH 2: The Demons took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning and held on for a nonconference victory Thursday at Burlington.
With one out in the second, Burlington's Alexa Burinda hit a double and Brianna Morris followed with a fly ball to left field that was dropped and put runners on second and third. After a strikeout, Kayla Warner singled home both runners.
In the fourth, after a double by Meagan Baumeister, Burinda, who went 2-3, bunted to the pitcher and the courtesy runner scored from second for a 3-1 lead.
Morgan Klein went the first five innings, allowing four hits and striking out nine for the Demons (17-4). North (9-15) scored a run in the top of the seventh off reliever Kendall Kafar on an error, wild pitch and two singles, but Kafar got a strikeout and induced a lineout to end the game.
ELKHORN 7, UNION GROVE 4: The Broncos scored in their first at-bat Thursday, but a five-run fifth inning by the state-ranked Elks turned this Southern Lakes Conference game around at Elkhorn.
Union Grove (14-10, 7-7 SLC), which lost 13-2 Tuesday to Elkhorn, started fast when Emily Gamble hit a three-run home run following an error and a walk.
The Elks (20-2, 13-1), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, got one run back in the fourth, then scored five runs in the fifth on a walk, sacrifice fly and back-to-back singles for a 6-3 lead.
Brynn Van Swol went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Gamble went 2 for 3 with the homer, a double and three RBIs. Angela Slattery took the pitching loss.
FRANKLIN 10, CASE 0: The Eagles stranded nine runners in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Franklin.
"We hit the ball really good — line drives — but it was right at them," Case coach Dan Ayala said.
Turner Hetland and Paige Thomas each doubled for the Eagles (4-10, 4-10 SEC), who had five hits.
BRADFORD 22, HORLICK 0: The Rebels (2-19, 2-16 Southeast Conference) were held hitless in a three-inning SEC game Thursday at Kenosha.
Bradford scored six runs in the first inning and 16 in the second.