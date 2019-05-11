Sadie Gilbert and Molly O’Regan were a two-person wrecking crew Saturday for the St. Catherine’s High School girls soccer team.
Gilbert scored four goals and O’Regan two in the Angels’ 6-2 Metro Classic Conference victory over Shoreland Lutheran at Somers. Anne Howard had three assists and Isabella Ramone had 15 saves for St. Catherine’s (6-7-1, 4-2 MCC)
“When Gilbert and O’Regan are working up top we always feel pretty good,” St. Catherine’s assistant coach Lindsey Bollmann said.
After taking a 3-2 lead into the half, the Angels settled it with three goals in the second half.
UNION GROVE 2, WAUWATOSA EAST 0: The Broncos scored a pair of late goals to win this nonconference match at Union Grove.
Megan Barber scored in the 71st minute and then assisted on Adrianna Rodriguez’s goal in the 83rd minute. Mia Guyton had seven saves and recorded her eight shutout of the season.
“It was really an even match today,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “Both teams had some chances and it was just a matter of who was going to score first was going to win. Mia was one of the best athletes out there. She made some big saves late to keep us ahead when they started pressing.”
BARABOO INVITATIONAL: Waterford split a pair of matches and Case was held to draws at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.
After losing 4-0 to West Salem, Waterford (10-5) came back with a 4-0 win against Lake Forest Academy. Lizzy Schappel scored in the 14th minute from an assist by Cassie Shaw. Hailey Huckstorf scored unassisted goals in the 54th and 75th minutes. Alyssa Cornell scored on a corner kick in the 84th minute with an assist by Lexi Neubauer. And Skyler Kruse kept a clean sheet and made five saves in the win.
Case (1-8-2) was involved in a pair of 1-1 draws. Against Lake Forest, Aiden Mianecki scored in the third minute. Lake Forest equalized two minutes later. Case also took a 1-0 lead against West Salem when Makayla Herness scored in the 33rd minute. West Salem tied it in the 76th minute.
Softball
RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders went 2-0 in the Juda Invitational defeating Monticello 16-0 and Juda 3-2.
Against Monticello, Alexis Peterson went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs and Sydney Hoover went 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Kat Schmierer (14-4) threw a one-hitter. She struck out five and walked one.
Schmierer continued her strong pitching again Juda with eight strikeouts. She allowed four hits and two walks.. Peterson, Lynnae Newell and Madison Mohar each had an RBI.
“We came out strong with the bats right away and just kept hitting the ball solid. Kat had some great pitching today for us as well,” said Lutheran coach Becky Demuth, whose team improved to 14-4.
CASE 12-11, HORLICK 3-1: Behind the pitching and hitting of Jade Romanski, the Eagles won both games of their Southeast Conference doubleheader against Horlick and also lost to Southeast Conference opponent Oak Creek 11-0 at Case.
Romanski won twice, pitching a no-hitter in the second game.
The Eagles (3-11, 2-10 in SEC) had 16 hits in the first game against the Rebels (2-12, 2-9 in SEC).
Emilee Beaugrand went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a homer run and two RBIs. Paige Thomas went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. And Jenna Mudge went 3 for 4 with two triples and an RBI.
Romanksi pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts. She also went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Romanksi pitched a no-hitter, her second of the season, with seven strikeouts in the five-inning second game. She also hit a three-run homer. Marion Rothen went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Mudge went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Arianna Singer had a double and two RBIs and Tricia Zimmerman had an RBI for Horlick in the first game. The Rebels scored their only run in the second game on a wild pitch.
Janice Smith had the lone hit for Case against Oak Creek.
BURLINGTON: The Demons defeated Kenosha Tremper 7-2 and Zion-Benton 11-1 at the Tremper quadrangular at Anderson Park.
Bridi Allen went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Meagen Baumeister had a double and two RBIs for the Demons (8-12) against Tremper.
Against Zion-Benton, Kendra Baumeister went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Allen had a double and two RBIs. Gracie Peterson went 3 for 3 and Natalie Weithaus and Gwen Kosirog each had a double and an RBI.
“We had solid pitching, strong defense and clutch hitting, giving us a big win against Tremper,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. “In the second game we came out hitting, putting up five in the first inning and collecting 11 hits.”
WATERFORD: The Wolverines defeated Janesville Parker 11-6 and lost to Oregon 7-3 in the Janesville Parker quadrangular.
Grace Trautman doubled, homered and drobe in five runs against Parker. Leadoff hitter Jemma Fiehweg went 3 for 4 and scored three runs.
Fiehweg went 2 for 4 with two RBIs against Oregon for Waterford (11-9).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.