High school girls sports roundup: Union Grove volleyball continues dominant form

The Union Grove High School girls volleyball team appears intent on delivering a statement early this season.

Dominate.

The Broncos, who swept through three matches at their own quadrangular five days prior, tore through the field at the Warhawk Invitational on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Union Grove won the two-day invitational ahead 24 other schools by going a perfect 8-0 with Sydney Ludvigsen earning the invite's most valuable player award.

"We worked as a family on the court and every player stayed involved in the game 24/7," Union Grove coach Abbie Hogan said.

The Broncos didn't need to play a third set on the first day of the invite. They secured wins over Lakeside Lutheran (25-19, 25-11), Kenosha Bradford (25-19, 25-15), Kenosha St. Joseph (25-12, 25-12) and Clinton (25-11, 25-9).

The momentum carried into the second day of the invite with hard fought wins against Bloomer (25-20, 25-23), Lakeside Lutheran (28-26, 25-14) and Kenosha Indian Trail (27-25, 25-19).

Adversity struck Union Grove in their final meeting against Shoreland Lutheran. Madisyn Henderson, playing at libero, crashed into the bleachers while making a play and suffered a cut as a result. The injury didn't require stitches for Henderson, according to Hogan.

"We worked together as a team," Hogan said. "Shoreland definitely put up a fight."

"The team played cohesively throughout the weekend and overcame line up changes when substitutes were needed."

Union Grove weren't flustered by the moment. Instead they powered forward and defeated Shoreland Lutheran (25-19, 22-25. 15-10).

Ludvigsen's efforts for the Broncos throughout the two-day invite earned her MVP honors. She finished with 70 kills, 17 digs and six aces.

"(Ludvigsen) was big for us," Hogan said. "She displayed a lot of team leadership."

Madison Cimbalnik ended the invite with 20 aces and 97 assists. Natalie Pitts had 20 kills. Carolina Kasuboski had 53 digs and seven aces.

THOMAS MORE JOUST: Burlington experienced plenty of positives at the Thomas More Joust at Homestead High School in Mequon.

The Demons went 5-3 at the two-day invite. On the first day they defeated Waukesha West (15-25, 25-17, 15-12), Greendale (25-13, 25-18) and Germantown (25-20, 25-21). The second day saw wins over Appleton North (27-25, 25-14) and Germantown (25-23, 21-25, 15-12).

Kenna Kornely led the Demons with 52 kills and had 31 digs and seven aces. Abby Alan had 51 kills along with 12 digs and four aces. Ella Safar led the team with 12 aces and 328 assists to go with 34 digs.

WILMOT INVITATIONAL: Horlick faced adversity through their run at the Wilmot Invitational on Saturday at the Panther Sports Complex in Twin Lakes.

Horlick lost to Prairie (25-12, 25-7), Stoughton (25-11, 25-9), Wilmot (25-13, 25-19), Lake Geneva Badger (25-9, 25-2) and Kenosha Christian Life (25-6, 25-12).

Horlick's Mikayla Sims had eight kills and five blocks. Myla Haubrich had 14 digs and four aces.

Girls tennis

CASE INVITATIONAL: Janavi Munagavalasa held her own at No. 1 singles for Case during the two-day Case Invitational at Racine.

Munagavalasa was bumped up from No. 2 singles and didn't miss a beat as Case's No. 1. She defeated Kenosha Bradford's Maddie Brown (6-3, 6-1), St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran's Margarette Fischer (6-1, 6-0), and Union Grove's Eden Jensen (6-1, 7-5). Munagavalasa lost to Burlington's Mabel Nichols (3-6, 7-5, 10-6).

"Case's singles battled hard and dominated most of the teams in singles," Case coach Kaleena Vasil said. "(Munagavalasa) has done fantastically at No. 1 singles."

Case's No. 1 doubles team of Jacqui Villa and Scarlett Hay also enjoyed a strong run at the invite. The Eagles duo defeated Bradford's Nina Lall and Ella Krauter (6-2, 2-6, 10-4), St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran's Mabel Beversdof and Sarah Strande (6-0, 6-1) and Burlington's Adalie Rauch and Sydney Ewold (3-6, 6-4, 10-5. Villa and Hay lost to Union Grove's No. 1 doubles team of Mallory Dam and Kyra Hagen (6-3, 6-1).

"(Villa and Hay) seem to be clicking and communicating very well," Vasil said. "They've developed real quick chemistry."

Nichols proved outstanding for Burlington at No. 1 singles. Her win over Munagavalasa highlighted a 4-1 record across the two-day invite. The Demons also saw positives in their No. 1 doubles team of Rauch and Ewold — defeating Prairie's Annie Koniki and Bella Greno (6-3, 6-0).

Case finished second at the invite with wins over Bradford (6-1), St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran (7-0), Burlington (6-1) and Union Grove (4-3). They lost 5-2 to Kenosha Indian Trail and were two wins shy of topping the Hawks for the overall team event across the two-day invite.

Girls swimming

RACINE UNIFIED RELAYS: The joint efforts of Case, Horlick and Park combined for a great showing at the Racine Unified Relays on Saturday at Racine Unified Aquatic Center in Mount Pleasant.

The Racine Unified girls swimming & diving team — a cooperative team of Case, Horlick and Park — placed second in two events and third in three.

Sofia Badillo, Jordyn Tran, Grace Gross and Gabriela Peterman finished second in the 200 yard butterfly relay with a time of 1:56.73. Badillo, Gross, Tran and Alice Stratman finished second in the 200 yard medley relay (2:00.46).

Badillo, Peterman, Tran and Claire Wolfe finished third in the 200 yard backstroke relay (2:02.58). Ana Carrillo, Sophia Marini, Jorja Makovsky and Nicolette Jansen finished third in the 300 yard freestyle relay (3:09.08). Gross, Stratman, Tran and Wolfe finished third in the 100 yard medley relay (58.27).

PSC Aquatics narrowly missed out on a pair of fifth place finishes on the day.

Marlee Jones, Sophia Reeser, Sora Pearson and Brie Luchun Ledvina finished sixth in the 200 yard freestyle relay (2:53.92). Luchun Ledvin, Kayla Craft, Riley Saenim and Anna Nguyen finished sixth in the 200 yard breaststroke relay (3:11.11).

Waukesha South-Mukwonago won the team event with 314 points ahead of Greenfield Pius XI (252). Racine Unified finished fourth (234) and PSC Aquatics finished sixth (150).