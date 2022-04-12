High school girls sports roundup: Jaramillo scores late winnner for Racine Lutheran girls soccer

The Racine Lutheran girls soccer team might not be at their best just yet. But they're finding ways to win.

On cool Monday evening at Pritchard Park in Racine the Crusaders won 2-1 in a nonconference game against Living Word Lutheran.

The victory came thanks to a late game-winning goal from senior Bella Jaramillo. But the Crusaders know they're still finding their way early in the season.

“We were not at our best tonight,” Racine Lutheran coach Peter Laboda said. “I give credit to Living Word they outworked us for sure.”

Living Word Lutheran (0-1) scored the game's opening goal - albeit into the wrong net. Racine Lutheran (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute thanks to the own goal. And it was a lead they maintained through the first half.

The Timberwolves equalized in the 66th minute but the game only stayed level for a little over 10 minutes of play.

Jaramillo, a multi-sport athlete who was unable to participate in the 2021-22 basketball season due to injury, scored the game-winning goal in the 77th minute off of an assist by Sarah Strande.

“We found a way to win on a great through ball from Sarah to set up Bella on a 1-v-1 breakaway,” Laboda said. “However, without the defense of Kierra Molhally, we don’t win that game tonight.”

Laboda had high praise for Molhally, stating that she put her teammates on her back and saved the team from being down with her defensive work.

Also notable on the Crusaders defense was goalie Sam Coolidge who finished the game with eight saves.

PARK 1, EAST TROY 1: The Panthers found their way to their second tie of the season in a nonconference match on Monday at East Troy.

Park (1-2-2) started out the game lacking in energy according to Coach Brent Paeth but was able to find a defensive rhythm that worked just well enough to keep the East Troy (1-3-1) from finding the back of the net.

The Panthers broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute to take a 1-0 lead. Sophomore Marissa Espinoza scored off of an assist from junior Kiley Skenandore.

“Kiley dribbled down field and had a nice drop pass to Marissa who had a great shot on goal to score,” Paeth said. “I commend the play from Kiley Skenandore who created the most scoring opportunities for us at the forward position.”

Yet, the lead for Park would be short lived. It would only take East Troy two minutes to draw level with a goal from Lauren Stroh. The chances continued to come for East Troy but the Panthers were able to hold on defensively throughout the remainder of the game ensure a draw.

“East Troy had a lot of scoring opportunities," Paeth said. "But Veronica Maldonado played great for us."

Park's senior goalkeeper Maldonado finished the match with twelve saves.

PRAIRIE 1, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 1: The Hawks drew level in a testing nonconference game Monday at Wind Point.

Lake Country Lutheran (2-0-1) was unable to get anything going offensively throughout the first half. And Prairie (0-1-1) coming off of a 7-0 loss to Green Bay Notre Dame on Saturday, faced the same exact fate.

It wasn’t until the 60th minute mark in the second half that the Hawks would score their first goal of the year. Junior Fiona Anton finished off a cross from freshman Rihanna Kern to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

Yet, the lead didn't stand for long.

The Lightning tied the game two minutes later. And both teams struggled to find a breakthrough for the remainder of the game.

“I think it was an important game in terms of coming up against a quality opponent and it gives us a bit more game miles behind us,” Hawks’ coach Joe Manley said. “The girls need to battle through things like this. We’re definitely starting the season off in a good direction and I’m optimistic with the way it’s going.”

Softball

UNION GROVE 17-9, WATERFORD 7-8: The Broncos opened Southern Lakes Conference play with a doubleheader sweep of the Wolverines on Monday at Union Grove.

The Broncos (3-1, 2-0 SLC) won the opening game 17-7. But the score line didn't reflect the full story. The Wolverines (1-3, 1-3 SLC) and Broncos each had 11 hits in the game. The key difference in the first game was defense. The Wolverines committed nine errors in the game.

"We left too many runners on base and we had too many errors," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said.

Annika Ottoson pitched all five innings for Waterford. Of the 17 runs she allowed on the mound only four were earned runs.

Emily Boyle led Union Grove's bats in the first game of the doubleheader by going 3 of 4 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs.

In the second game, the two teams had heavy swings of momentum.

The Wolverines scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 6-5 lead but would allow a run in the bottom frame. The Broncos scored one run in the following two innings to take an 8-6 lead. And the Wolverines tied the game with a two-run top half of the seventh inning.

But, just as happened in the fourth inning, the Broncos were able to respond with a single run — and that gave them the 9-8 win to complete the sweep of Monday's doubleheader.

Ottoson proved dominant at the plate for the Wolverines in game two. She went 3 for 3 with two home runs, four RBIs and a walk. Kyra Schuerman went 1 for 4 with a three-run home run.

The Broncos powered three home runs in game two. Brynn Van Swol went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored. Mackenzie Sheehan went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. And Boyle went 1 for 2 with a solo home run and two walks.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 6: The Lady Toppers picked up a narrow victory in their season opening nonconference game Monday at Congress St. Ball Park at Burlington.

Badger (0-4) scored the first run to open up the game, but Catholic Central (1-0) was quick to answer with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

After that, the Lady Toppers seemed to hit a stand still. The team was held scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning where they then scored four runs to take over the lead.

The Badgers came back with two more unanswered runs in the sixth, but the Lady Toppers final score in the seventh inning secured the win.

Sophomore pitcher Autumn Weis played an all-around solid game with two hits – one of which a double – and two RBI. Weis, who pitched all seven innings, also delivered eight strikeouts – outplaying Badger’s pitcher L. Metcalf who had seven.

Senior Kelsee Weis had two hits and one RBI and freshman Molly Bauer hit one double and had one RBI.

ST. FRANCIS 25, St. CATHERINE'S 15: The Angels started off their season with an eruption of offensive on Monday in nonconference game at Racine.

After their originally scheduled season opener set for March 31st was cancelled, the Angels (0-1) had a bit more time to prepare for their next game and evidently – the extra time was beneficial.

Though outplayed by the Mariners (2-0) on paper, fifteen runs is no small feat for a softball team to accomplish – especially in their first game of the season.

The Angels had sixteen total hits and were led by first baseman Mia Prevost, who in addition to going five of five at bat, hit two doubles and had four RBI.

Senior third baseman Grace Liapis had three RBI, sophomore shortstop Aniesa Neave hit two doubles, and senior second baseman Ellie Rogers had one double and two RBI.

Freshman Isabel Sanchez, who started off her high school career on the mound in Monday’s game, delivered two strikeouts.

“While it was a struggle at times, she worked really hard and never complained," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "We are very proud of her."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0