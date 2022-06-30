High school girls soccer: Waterford's Gordon named to WSCA All-State First Team

Taylor Gordon has earned a big honor.

The Waterford High School junior forward was the only Racine County player, and one of just four from teams in southeast Wisconsin, to earn All-State First Team honors on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.

Gordon finished the season with 36 goals, tying for eighth in goals scored in the state, and added 10 assists.

Gordon set a school record and entered the WSCA’s record book with a seven-goal performance against Burlington on April 12. She tied the Wolverines’ record set by Lauren Torhorst in 2016 and joined seven other players tied for the third-most goals scored in a single match in state history. Torhorst is seventh all-time in state history in career goals scored (138) and 10th in career points (305).

Prairie senior defender Kiran Shimp, who helped the Hawks to WIAA Division 4 state title in 2019 and a runner-up finish this year, earned WSCA All-State honors (honorable mention).

St. Catherine’s senior Emily Monosa was honorable mention on the WSCA Girls’ Academic All-State team.

The complete All-State lists are online at www.wisoccercoaches.com under the News menu.

