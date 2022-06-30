 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOLS

High school girls soccer: Waterford's Gordon named to WSCA All-State First Team

Taylor Gordon has earned a big honor.

The Waterford High School junior forward was the only Racine County player, and one of just four from teams in southeast Wisconsin, to earn All-State First Team honors on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.

Taylor Gordon, Waterford

Gordon

Gordon finished the season with 36 goals, tying for eighth in goals scored in the state, and added 10 assists.

Gordon set a school record and entered the WSCA’s record book with a seven-goal performance against Burlington on April 12. She tied the Wolverines’ record set by Lauren Torhorst in 2016 and joined seven other players tied for the third-most goals scored in a single match in state history. Torhorst is seventh all-time in state history in career goals scored (138) and 10th in career points (305).

Kiran Shimp, Prairie

Shimp

Prairie senior defender Kiran Shimp, who helped the Hawks to WIAA Division 4 state title in 2019 and a runner-up finish this year, earned WSCA All-State honors (honorable mention).

Emily Monosa, St. Catherine's

Monosa

St. Catherine’s senior Emily Monosa was honorable mention on the WSCA Girls’ Academic All-State team.

The complete All-State lists are online at www.wisoccercoaches.com under the News menu.

